Feature / The One Issue to Rule Them All To win in 2028, Democrats must commit to doing a full Supreme-Court Press—and breaking the power of the court for good.

Illustration by Victor Juhasz.

This article appears in the December 2026 issue, with the headline “It’s Time for a Full-Court Press.”

The 2028 Democratic presidential primary season has officially begun. With the midterms officially in the rearview mirror, but with the Democrats’ strong showing buoying the party from Georgia to Texas and beyond, we can expect an energetic primary full of people eager to ride the blue wave straight to the White House.

The last time there was an open primary for the Democratic nomination, in 2020, 29 candidates tried to convince voters they could defeat Donald Trump by defeating inequality, student debt, and climate change (though I think one guy was just trying to sell us coffee). Then Covid arrived, followed by the mass marches for Black lives, and the focus shifted to the once-in-a-generation deadly virus and the daily reality of deadly racism.

It is impossible to predict which combination of policy proposals, violent assaults, and global crises will prove dispositive to voters this time around. Will it be data centers, gas prices, and ICE? Healthcare, democracy, and the Iran War? Smoky eyeliner, American-flag cuff links, and GLP-1s? It’s hard to say. But no matter which combination dominates, there is one issue that must be championed by any Democrat serious about rescuing the country from the depths of Trumpism: Supreme Court reform.

Reforming the court is, in many ways, the skeleton key that unlocks the entire Democratic agenda. It’s the issue upon which all other issues depend. That’s because without reforming the Supreme Court, no other Democratic policy matters. Without reform, a Democratic president will hold power in name only. Without reform, the Democratic legislative agenda will never be implemented. The current Supreme Court has been designed by Republicans to make winning elections irrelevant, to give them ultimate control over federal law and policy regardless of who happens to win the White House. A Democrat who is unwilling to break the power of the Supreme Court is a Democrat who is wasting all of our time.

I know that for many politicians, and the political consultants they trust with our lives, “the Supreme Court” and “issues that matter to regular people” can sound like two vastly different things. But in practice, they’re the same. You cannot, for instance, have Medicare for All if the Supreme Court is going to strike it down. You cannot have a Green New Deal if the court will immediately declare it unconstitutional. You cannot implement meaningful restrictions on AI if the court is unwilling to enforce those restrictions the moment the tech-bro mafia unleashes a barrage of lawsuits to try to stop them. And this is true of nearly every issue Americans talk about at their kitchen tables. There is simply nothing the current Supreme Court will allow Democrats to do—unless the court itself is reformed first.

Think about it this way: Trump will be gone in 2029, unless the Supreme Court rules that he, or his chosen successor, can stay. That is its real power—not to be a king, but to make one out of thin air. If Democrats do not address the court, they will address none of the damage Trump has done to this country.

Unfortunately, the current assumed front-runners for the Democratic nomination have yet to get the memo. They’re still treating Supreme Court reform as a niche issue to be sidestepped, instead of the key to the return of liberal self-government. California Governor Gavin Newsom is perhaps the saddest example of this failure. Newsom likes to talk tough—at least to defenseless trans kids. He’s got all kinds of smoke for trans girls who want to play sports, but when it comes time to deal with John Roberts and the cabal of Republicans who took away the rights of women and girls to control their own bodies, Newsom becomes cautious. In September, he told Don Lemon that he was “evolving” on court reform, but he was still unwilling to commit to the biggest reform of all: Supreme Court expansion. “I normally have very clear conviction on things. I’ve been open to argument and interested in the evidence on this,” Newsom said. But while he considered two potential reforms—term limits and ethics reform—to be “a no-brainer,” he still felt “caution” (but also “an openness”) about expanding the court.

Right, so Newsom has very clear convictions about things like who should be allowed to play girls’ field hockey, but he still needs more evidence as to whether the right-wing Supreme Court can play with our lives? Good to know.

Newsom isn’t the only one, of course. J.B. Pritzker, the tough-talking Illinois governor and billionaire, also needs the Supreme Court to bash us over the head for a few more years before he finds enough “evidence” to act. “I think I want to see, you know, a little more out of this Supreme Court before I would make a judgment [about expanding the court],” he told Politico in May. “But I will say that if that is what is necessary in order to restore our Republic to what it was, you know, which is standing up for individual rights the way it was before Donald Trump, then that may be what we need to do.”

Since 2020, the Supreme Court has overturned abortion rights, affirmative action, and most of the Voting Rights Act. It has adopted a pro-gun-rights view so extreme that it’s even struck down Republican-backed gun restrictions. It’s allowed the GOP to gerrymander at will and given wealthy Republican donors the nearly unfettered ability to buy victories for their preferred politicians. Pritzker’s insistence that he needs to see more from this Supreme Court before advocating for reform is like Abraham Lincoln saying, “We should let this Confederacy thing play out a little longer before I make a judgment on restoring the Union.”

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has been a little bolder about court reform. Potential presidential contenders like Ro Khanna and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have come out in favor of both court expansion and ethics reform. Pete Buttigieg had the most aggressive Supreme Court–reform plan during the 2020 cycle, so we know he takes the issue seriously. The entire party seems to be behind 18-year term limits, which is a reform that polls well but fundamentally fixes nothing in the short term. But even when Democrats support court reform, they frame it as a secondary issue, something to be addressed separate and apart from the affordability crisis or healthcare or whatever else.