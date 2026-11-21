The Weekend Read / What It Looks Like to Parent Without Gender My queer partner and I are raising our new baby in unconventional ways. It’s going to frustrate people on the right and the left.

A general view of the London Trans+ Pride parade on July 25, 2026, in London, England. (James Klug / Wireimage)

In 2022, my partner, Wes, and I deposited three embryos in a fertility clinic freezer, where they sat for the duration of the pandemic. We wondered if we would ever see them again. It doesn’t matter where the embryos came from, or whether Wes and I are genetically linked to them. What matters is that we’ve wanted this for a long time, and our plan is bound to make people uncomfortable.

Physically speaking, neither of us can carry a child. In 2024, we started looking for a gestational surrogate—someone to carry our implanted embryo—which is different from a traditional surrogate, who contributes a portion of the genetic material. Surrogacy is altruistic in Canada where we live, meaning that surrogates do it simply because they want to help. Although they can be reimbursed for pregnancy-related expenses, it’s illegal for them to be paid for their services. That doesn’t mean it’s free: Laboratory, legal, notarial, and agency costs guarantee a five-figure project.

Because of this altruism, surrogates are relatively scarce in Canada: chimeras who mustn’t be scared off. It’s considered poor form to reach out to potential surrogates directly, so the best hope Wes and I had was to cast our line in private Facebook groups where intended parents can match with surrogates and… wait for a bite. We had decided on an independent search instead of the more costly method of using an agency.

We posted shy photos of ourselves in the salt flats of Bolivia’s Uyuni desert and explained what kind of parents we would be: loving, somewhat equipped, and interested in taking a little one to the strangest places on earth. We didn’t have to wait long. A reply came the next day, while we were watching the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, just before the mechanical horse glided across the Seine. A few calls later, Em had volunteered to carry our baby. A gift of that magnitude is incomprehensible. What if we hadn’t posted that day, or if horses didn’t tread water?

Roadblocks came up as soon as we started the process. Wes is nonbinary, yet most of the forms required for surrogacy offer only binary options. A notary got our names wrong on the surrogacy agreement. Our lab results were contaminated four times somewhere between our home province of Quebec and Arizona, which delayed our family planning by several months. Quebec fertility laws changed when we were mid-process and our lawyer had to scramble to figure out the differences. Our first embryo transfer didn’t work out. But we forgot many of these troubles the minute we got news of the positive pregnancy test earlier this year.

This was Em’s second time being a surrogate, so they coached us through the steps. If at first the journey felt slow, soon we could hardly keep up. Our life became a diorama of midwife appointments, prenatal classes, and yes, even phone calls to prospective daycares, because with a baby, the future is always on your heels. I got a PhD in how to clean an umbilical stump with a cotton swab—theoretical knowledge, of course, until I could put it into practice in the real world on a real baby. There would be no time to read all our parenting books; babies operate on their own schedules.

Em became a friend, and we can never thank them enough for making this journey possible. Our baby crew is extensive, from casual supporters online to the professionals involved in drafting Quebec’s fertility laws. For expert opinions on the legislation, the province consulted our lawyer, as well as the community support group where we attended our very first workshop on becoming parents through surrogacy. Several queer folks in our orbit are waiting for us to make them aunts and uncles and ancles. I’m in a polyamorous relationship with two partners; Mark, my other partner, has agreed to be the child’s legal guardian in case anything happens to Wes and I. We have support from most within our circles, many of whom feel indignant that families like ours face so many hurdles to having a child.

Many on the right view surrogacy as a violation of natural law and a way to exploit vulnerable women who in the United States are paid for carrying children that aren’t theirs. The theocracy has never wanted women to have bodily sovereignty, much like they don’t want queers to have kids. (If they only knew that our surrogate is a self-described witch.) Wes and I aren’t in touch with many conservative religionists, but we have still received pushback online and in person from people we know when discussing our plan to have a kid—not in the form of outright objection, but rather as questions that reveal their true feelings: Who could give up a baby that way? What do you mean your kid will have no mother?

Just as likely to anger those on the right is our plan not to gender our baby. Growing up with an assigned gender, my nonbinary partner felt that it was a kind of violation of their informed consent. I’m a cis guy, have always used “he,” and am fine with the pronoun. To both of us, it’s crazy to squint at a blurry ultrasound photo to determine the presence or absence of an appendage, then use that observation to lay out the rest of someone’s life. It feels like astrology, which is to say, limiting. Biological essentialism is a dangerous ideology for how reductive it is. The vast range of human experience can never be encapsulated in the binary of pink versus blue.

When someone asks about the gender of our baby, we reply: “We’ll tell you when the kid tells us.” Good news: We found out that we’re able to request a birth certificate with an X marker in the sex category. Our kid will have a mix of given names, some gender-neutral and some that skew more masculine or feminine. Later in life, they can order those names in whatever way feels best to them, in the same way that many people choose to go by their middle name. Our kid can identify their gender when they’re ready, and it’ll be the most beautiful moment, more meaningful than a thousand infant gender reveals.