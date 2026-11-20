Economy / The Gospel According to Anthropic The soul of a new IPO.

A TV screen in Times Square, New York City as shares of Anthropic begin trading after their IPO on November 19, 2026. (Stephanie Keith / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Anthropic IPO is now the largest stock offering in human history, despite nearly $1 trillion in construction commitments and widespread opposition to new data centers. Is its $1.5 trillion valuation the harbinger of a new era or another sign of an AI bubble?

The housing bubble was disastrous, but at least people shared a common understanding of “houses” and their use. With AI, we don’t even have that. The industry’s large-language model programs (LLMs) are technologically impressive, with many potential applications. But Anthropic goes even further than its competitors in arguing that LLMs have human-like, and even potentially superhuman, qualities that will transform humanity. It represents the cutting edge of the belief system behind tech’s massive investment wave, and its S-1 document (the prospectus and supporting documents a corporation must file when going public) is the closest thing that system has to a written creed.

The first thing an observer might notice about Anthropic’s filing is that it’s long—very long. Anthropic’s team is known for issuing lengthy statements, screeds, and philosophical reflections. (You might say they put the “chat” in “chatbot.”)

As a literary text, Anthropic’s S-1 lacks the “Robert Heinlein on amphetamines” quality that characterized SpaceX’s. Its tone oscillates between dewy-eyed reverence and Calvinist-sounding omens of doom. The reader can imagine it being recited someday in hushed tones within candle-lit rooms. The reverence is appropriate—if you accept Anthropic’s extreme beliefs about its product. If you don’t, however, the reading experience becomes off-putting and even disturbing.

The name “Anthropic” is from the Greek word for “human.” The corporation is firm in its beleief that its Claude chatbot is, or could become, something akin to human. The world got a glimpse of this in 2025 when someone obtained an internal Anthropic paper known as its “soul document,” the company’s in-house nickname for a draft of Claude’s operating instructions.

The word “soul” does not appear in the S-1, but it characterizes Claude with traits that until recently were considered strictly human. Foremost among them is intelligence. “For the first time in history,” the prospectus declares, “intelligence is something humans can build.”

This is a hotly debated question, however. LLMs sometimes replicate human intelligence by producing text, pictures, or program code. But these things are outputs of human intelligence, not intelligence itself, and LLMs draw on massive amounts of human-generated data.

Anthropic’s believers, however, harbor no doubt on this score. “The cognitive capability to reason, analyze, synthesize, decide, and create is producible at scale and accessible on demand,” the S-1 proclaims. “We believe this abundance of AI will rapidly transform every sector of the global economy in ways greater than the impact of industrialization, electricity, semiconductors, and the internet.”

“Greater than industrialization, electricity, semiconductors, and the internet”— greater than any one of them or all of them put together? Once you’ve reached this level of grandiosity, I suppose it hardly matters.

Then only thing grander would be to suggest that Anthropic has created life itself. Its founders are evasive on that score, but terms like “reason,” “decide,” and “create” tip their hand. So does the final draft of that “soul document,” now called Claude’s “constitution.” Oddly, while that document says the chatbot is its “primary audience,” it’s largely written in the third person. The second person (“you”) is applied interchangeably to humans and Claude, a bit of boundary-blurring that may reveal more than intended.