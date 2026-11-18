Sara Bennett, a former public defender, spent more than a decade photographing women sentenced to life, mostly for homicide, in New York State’s prisons. A new book of her photographs, Looking Inside: Women With Life Sentences, traces their lives behind prison walls and, for those who have been released after decades behind bars, their reentry into the outside world. Most of the women in the book were released through parole. Others had their sentences reduced through New York’s Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which allows people to petition the courts for resentencing if the crime they were convicted of was linked to abuse they had suffered. Meanwhile, in New York’s three women’s prisons, 174 people are serving life sentences. As of 2024, one in 11 incarcerated women, or more than 6,800 nationally, were serving life sentences. Reprinted here are some of Bennett’s photos of those women from Looking Inside.
—Victoria Law
Looking Inside was published by Kehrer Verlag in 2026. Bennett’s photos will be on display in 2027 at Baxter St at the Camera Club of New York in Manhattan.