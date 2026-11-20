Politics / Don’t Be Fooled by Elon Musk’s Big Pivot Musk and James Murdoch are touting their moderation. That’s because they want to make sure they can own the Democratic Party.

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Wise investors know that having a diverse portfolio is good in politics, not just the stock market. That’s why plutocrats have traditionally donated lavishly to both Republicans and Democrats—it’s a way of ensuring that they always have politicians in their pockets, no matter which way the electoral wind may blow. But over the last two years, some of the wealthiest figures in Silicon Valley, led by trillionaire Elon Musk, have broken this once-cardinal rule by becoming strident partisans of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Musk in particular has become virtually synonymous with the most rancid elements of Trumpism. He frequently elevates antisemitic, racist, and even Nazi ideas, notably the paranoid white replacement theory. And he has handed eye-watering levels of money to the GOP. In 2024, Musk donated at least $288 million to elect Trump and other Republicans. The figure was even higher for the 2026 midterms: $446 million, the most any single donor has ever given in an electoral cycle.

Musk was amply rewarded for his services. His loyalty to Trump helped his various companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink) keep the government contracts on which they depend, and, even more destructively, paved the way for his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) where he implemented the long-standing agenda of corporate interests by eviscerating government regulations, defunding agencies—including USAID, where his cuts have been linked to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people overseas—and laying off federal workers.

Musk was once proud of this record. In March 2025, he spoke at a Trump rally and declared, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.”

But in the wake of the midterms, where the Republicans suffered the worst electoral drubbing in half a century, Musk suddenly realized that his public posture as a far-right Republican might be a liability. Cue the screeching sound of a Tesla in reverse.

Now Musk is singing a very different tune, trying to sound like a dulcet-voiced centrist rather than a booming fascist. Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk sheepishly said, “I’m not MAGA. If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.” He then declared himself a “moderate” and said he could work well with Gina Hinojosa, the incoming Democratic governor of Musk’s adopted home state of Texas.

These conciliatory words ring very hollow, considering that Musk spent at least $212 million in a futile bid to elect Hinojosa’s rival, Greg Abbott, and other Texas Republicans. Musk did admit, “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

Musk is not the only plutocrat suffering from buyer’s remorse. Alex Karp, the founder of the surveillance giant Palantir, has also supported the hard right in recent years but is now posing as a born-again Democrat. In a post-midterms interview with Politico, Karp claimed, “I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir—all of our products are essentially progressive.”

The political danger is the centrist Democrats, always eager for donations from billionaires, will welcome back figures such as Musk and Karp as prodigal sons who may have sinned but deserve a second chance.