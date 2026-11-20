“Summit” Trumps Huang, Breakdowns
Yalta cocker.
Yalta cocker.
The soul of a new IPO.
In this week’s Elie v. U.S., our justice correspondent digs into the freakout over the coming congressional investigations. Plus: the freakout over court reform.
The Shenzhen “summit” was a charade intended to generate handshake-and-hug memes rather than binding international agreements.
From military spending to climate change, the senator makes the case for a foreign policy rooted in democracy and our common humanity.
Musk and James Murdoch are touting their moderation. That’s because they want to make sure they can own the Democratic Party.
A TV anchor bombs.