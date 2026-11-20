Politics / Why the Midterms Were So Painful for Trans People We watched politician after politician sell us out. Then we were demonized for getting mad about it.

Senator-elect Josh Turek on Capitol Hill on November 9, 2026. Turek ran one of the most overtly anti-trans campaigns of any Democratic politician. (Daniel Heuer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It is hard to articulate the complexity of the feelings that I and other trans people in my life have been sorting through in the weeks since the Democrats’ crushing victory in the midterm elections.

The stakes for us were high; in many ways, it felt like our very survival was on the ballot. So, like many of us, I watched the results come in with bated breath, and breathed a sigh of relief as Republican after Republican was defeated. However, while the Democratic sweep will no doubt help begin to stop the ongoing decimation of trans rights in many places around the country, it’s impossible for us to look too optimistically to the future without acknowledging the danger that remains.

True, there has been a sudden wave of accurate postmortem analyses about the GOP’s decision to put far too many eggs in the proverbial basket of transphobia. But it wasn’t long ago that many people were passionately arguing that the Democrats needed to follow suit—and in the wake of the election, we need to reconcile with the fact that a lot of them did.

While the GOP made transphobia a central organizing principle for years, this was the first time that so many Democrats decided to join in. Like many trans people, I watched with increasing dismay throughout the midterm campaign as a wave of Democratic candidates—like Amy Acton, Nancy LaCore, Josh Turek, and Annie Andrews, to name just a few—offered us up as sacrifices, releasing statements or ads directly promising to curtail trans rights. Although it’s a stiff competition, the most rhetorically egregious was probably Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur, who boasted that she “voted with Republicans to keep transgender ideology out of our schools.” Hers was far from the only one to use incendiary language that would have been indefensible only a few years ago.

Josh Turek’s anti-trans messaging in his Iowa Senate campaign went even further than Republicans’ in some cases, particularly when it came to his position on gender-affirming care. In an ad released a week before the election, Turek opens by telling the audience about his personal motivations for opposing discrimination, which he inexplicably follows by stating his opposition to transgender girls—whom he calls “males”—participating in girls’ sports. Almost as an afterthought, he adds “I’m against taxpayers paying for sex changes too,” in a perfect mirror image of the flippant tone and regressive language that has become central to the modern GOP. (Turek was not the only Democrat adopting anti-trans messaging in Iowa. Congressional candidate Sarah Trone-Garriot, for instance, ran an ad in August stating she opposed “letting men in women’s locker rooms.”)

The toll this all took on trans people was very real. I know several people, most of whom live hundreds of miles from Iowa, who didn’t sleep for days after Turek’s ad. To them, he was a harbinger ushering in a Democratic Party that, while not yet wholly intolerant, is increasingly tolerant of those who are. They see a party on the verge of mimicking the British Labour Party, which, after a landslide victory over the Conservatives in 2024, ushered in the most draconian anti-trans laws the country has ever seen. And after the experience of the 2024 election—when hosts of columnists and consultants blamed us, falsely, for Kamala Harris’s loss—not a single one of the hundreds of trans people I spoke to in the weeks before the midterms was confident that we wouldn’t be scapegoated again if things went badly.

Perhaps more to the point, we all became acutely aware that either electoral result would be leveraged against us. The readily available narratives were telegraphed in advance: Either the ads were successful in drawing voters from ready pools of centrist moderates, and therefore should become central to the Democratic strategy for 2028—or, if the results were bad, they would have been successful had it not been for those of us who had the temerity to object. This is even though candidates like Peggy Flanagan and Abdul El-Sayed refused to turn their backs on us and still pulled off important victories.

It has become familiar terrain we navigate in our nightmares. Despite the fact that the 2 million or so voting-eligible trans adults are statistically some of the most politically engaged members of any given constituency—and vote Democrat more than nearly any other demographic—somehow we continue to be seen as an electoral net negative. It is difficult to reconcile with the fact that in a country where elections are often decided by margins smaller than the total population of trans adults, we are always the first to be cast aside.

As someone who publicly called for candidates to consider that we are not merely political chips to be cashed when the moment is right but real living, breathing people who have watched 70 years of hard-won rights virtually vanish overnight, it’s been truly astonishing to witness how little our betrayal has registered outside of our own circles. We are alone on an iceberg of indifference, and it’s a deeply fearful place to be.

I have been emotionally leveled by the invective thrown our way for asking for the basest amount of empathy. How ungrateful were we to a party that had carried us like an albatross across several elections, despite our alleged general objectionableness to the public? To this latter belief, they point to the several ballot measures attacking trans rights which passed—although they say nothing about the many which failed, including one in Missouri that doubled as an abortion ban. How could we not vote “blue no matter who” despite the fact that Josh Turek famously didn’t? (Unlike Turek, I did vote straight Democrat, as I have in every election. Had I been in Iowa, I would have left his name blank.)