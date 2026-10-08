Society / How the Skydance Merger Will Remake Hollywood and the News Business The Ellison family’s $110 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery means more top-down control, and less room for dissent.

An image protesting the Skydance-Warner Bros. merger projected on Jazz at Lincoln Center during the News and Documentary Emmy Awards last May. (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Emmys Rapid Response Project)

No, Frodo did not throw the ring into Mt. Doom in time. Ethan Hunt did not get to the top of the Eiffel Tower to defuse the bomb. A lone X-Wing Fighter did not blow up the Death Star.

This is all to say that, despite the best efforts of the Writers Guild of America, 12 states attorneys general, Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda, and the thousands of people who now get to lie awake at night wondering if they’ll have a job in two months—despite a months-long initiative to stop the Skydance merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery—that deal closed this Tuesday. The Empire struck back, and the Empire won.

To recap, the Trump-aligned Ellison family now owns Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., HBO, CBS, Paramount+, CBS News, 60 Minutes, and CNN. To make this deal happen, the Ellisons took on a staggering debt load of $80 billion. How will they repay it? First, they’ll ask a lot of other people to pay it for them—by laying them off. They will begin consolidating duplicated services—they don’t need two marketing departments, or two of anything on the infrastructure side. Disney laid off nearly 4,000 people in 2019 alone to help pay for its buyout of 21st Century Fox to compete with Netflix. With the announcement of a far larger merger, backed by stupendously bigger loans, a staggering wave of job losses is about to hit Los Angeles.

The machinations of billionaires in the entertainment industry, and their round-robin cycles of mergers and acquisitions, mean very little to the audience for Hollywood productions, but here’s one thing that will: It was announced soon after the deal closed that Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy have been fired. They are the executive team that brought three Warner Bros. movies to the Oscars last year: Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Weapons. They did that rarest of things in today’s Hollywood: Their studio produced movies popular at awards season and with the public. It’s been a joke for years that few people ever see the top movies up for the Oscars—that the stars walking up the red carpet are seen by more people than saw the movies featuring them. That changed last year.

As Deluca and Abdy exited the building, Paramount also announced that the Transformers franchise will be revived via an eighth installment, with Michael Bay returning to direct and Steven Spielberg overseeing as producer. An $80 billion debt load means you have much less latitude to take risks on new ideas. Not that Hollywood’s new Skydance overlords will need them: the newly merged leviathan is home to DC Studios, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe (and all the anti-trans toxicity she brings to everything she touches), Looney Tunes, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and Top Gun. It’s easy to see the future of movies. As Tom Cruise and Alejandro Innaritu’s bold, uninhibited, and critically panned Digger (2026) struggles at the box office for Warner Bros., Cruise has already announced for Paramount that he will star in a sequel to his 36-year-old NASCAR film, Days of Thunder (1990).

Skydance also plans to merge HBO and Paramount+ into a streaming platform large enough to compete with Netflix. Besides the shedding of large numbers of duplicate jobs, it’s hard to believe that the prices consumers now pay and the commercials we endure for a service we already pay for won’t go up. That, after all, is exactly what has happened at Disney+ when it took on 21st Century Fox to bolster its streaming profile.

The real question, of course, is how the Trump administration, which is closely aligned with the Ellisons, and the broader themes of MAGA politics will shape decision-making at the influential news divisions caught up in the merger—CBS, 60 Minutes, and now CNN. It’s blindingly obvious that Bari Weiss was hired as editor in chief at CBS News to act as a double-digit IQ wrecking ball. Her mission there is to smash and break all the things about journalism that President Trump hates (i.e., everything). It’s often said that she is unqualified for her job, but that claim misapprehends the actual demands of her job: to sell her conservative Free Press at an enormous price ($150 million) during the Paramount-Skydance merger in 2025, and to reassure the president and his FCC Chair Brendan Carr that a right-wing ideologue controls the news. Trump did not demand high ratings, quality journalism, or competence of any kind. He wanted news he liked. He wanted to get even with the smart people who reported things he found unflattering, and she has largely succeeded in giving him what he wants. The fact that the ratings for the network’s flagship newsmagazine, 60 Minutes, indicate that only President Trump likes it is neither here nor there.

The big question for CNN is whether the Ellisons will perform the same sort of MAGA wrecking job there that they did at CBS—or whether they simply made it seem like they would prior to the merger to curry favor with Trump’s FCC. Skydance has already announced that it will retain Mark Thompson—a veteran television journalist with a long track record of success—as CNN’s CEO. Given that CNN is a profit center for Skydance, Ellison seems to be focusing, at least in the short term, on sidestepping any plan to ruin that cash cow by appeasing Trump. Retaining Thompson, as well as CNN’s editorial board of experts that acts as de facto public editors, is meant to signal to potentially jittery investors that the Ellisons are at least prepared to pay lip service to preserving the network’s journalistic integrity after seeing what discarding said integrity did to CBS.

And Trump may no longer be their biggest headache. The Ellisons are no doubt tracking the polling numbers they broadcast on their own news properties: After the midterms, Trump will be an even weaker lame-duck president than he already is. The Ellisons got what they wanted from Trump’s FCC—at enormous cost to their fortune and dignity. But why should they have to fear further interventions from him and administration lackeys any more than their news counterparts at Disney, Amazon, or NBC/Universal do now? The deal is done, and now Trump has to contend with a reasonably intact CNN as a major news provider on multiple platforms.