Politics / Harris Aces Her Second Chance to Make a First Impression As she accepted the Democrats’ nomination for president on the last night of the DNC, Kamala Harris showed a newfound confidence in her record.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

(Jack Boczarski / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chicago—“We were underestimated at practically every turn,” Vice President Kamala Harris told a jubilant crowd as she accepted the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

Indeed.

For days, reporters have trotted out the notion that the most important thing Harris needed to accomplish tonight was introducing herself to American voters. That was underestimating her again, and overestimating their own competence. If voters don’t know the real Kamala Harris, it’s the fault of a lazy media that seized on gossip about staffing issues and campaign intrigue going back to her admittedly flawed 2020 presidential campaign.

But Harris has been hiding in plain sight, guys. You just didn’t see her. And over this week in Chicago, as viewers have gotten to know her family, lifelong friends, colleagues, and those she has served and inspired, her life and record have come into sharp focus. Lately, she looks far more competent and presidential than the addled former president, poor sad felon Donald Trump.

Still, Harris seized her second chance to make a good first impression here in Chicago. And she crushed it. There’s so much to write about, but I must note that she got her most overwhelming applause when she made comparatively brave remarks about the conflict in Gaza. I didn’t see that coming, so I have my blind spots too. Here’s what she said:

“Now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done.

“Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organization Hamas caused on October 7th. Including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.

“At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination.”

It shouldn’t have been a surprise to me because Harris has been a bit ahead of President Joe Biden when it comes to compassionate rhetoric about the suffering of Palestinians—and Americans overwhelmingly support a ceasefire. But it came across as brave, not safe—when convention speeches are generally supposed to be safe, and do no (potential) harm.