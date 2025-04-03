The Unemployment System Is Failing Workers. Barney Oursler’s Here to Help. Oursler and his staff at the Mon Valley Unemployment Committee have shown over the past 40 years what it means to really care about workers—on the job and off.

Barney Oursler, director of the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee, is photographed at US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, Pennsylvania, January 23, 2025. (John Beale)

Off the Clock is a column that brings us into the after-hours lives of people on the left.

As Barney Oursler drives past the steelworks along Pittsburgh’s Monongahela River, he feels a wave of a familiar emotion—sadness. “I worked in one of those,” he says. “I met people over the 1970s and 1980s whose lives depended on those workplaces and who assumed that that was going to be their life.”

Oursler, who is leading me on a tour of the area’s mills, co-founded and directs the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee, a nonprofit originally established to help the people whose lives were upended by the shuttered factories and abandoned warehouses we’ve been passing in the car. Since 1983, the nonprofit has helped people across Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania navigate the unemployment system; in the process, Oursler and his staff have witnessed firsthand the region’s shifting economic landscape.

Like other parts of the Rust Belt, in the late 1970s and the 1980s the Pittsburgh area experienced the devastating effects of the worldwide steel crisis, losing 133,000 manufacturing jobs between 1979 and 1987. In 1983, the situation was particularly dire: the unemployment rate in the metropolitan area climbed to 17.1 percent, with some counties surpassing 20 percent. One county, at 27.1 percent, exceeded the country’s highest unemployment rate during the Great Depression.

Oursler slows down near the former location of Homestead Steel Works, once one of the largest steel mills in the country. Not only was it the site of the famous and bloody 1892 Homestead Strike, Oursler tells me, it was also a locus of organizing during the economic downturn. In the early 1980s, Local 1397 fought against the United Steelworkers’ international leadership for making concessions to steel companies, led by a radically democratic Rank and File caucus.

At the time, Oursler was working at Irvin Works, a steel processing plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Oursler, 75, grew up in Cortland, New York; his father was a welder, and his mother was a schoolteacher. He became involved in the labor movement as a graduate student at the University of Buffalo in the early 1970s, but left to organize factory workers instead. “We were getting shit wages,” he says. “I had discovered exploitation.” For three years, he tried to organize a graduate students union, he said, “but I was spending too much of the time trying to convince workers that they were workers.”

Young progressives, looking for their next fight once the Vietnam War ended and the Civil Rights Movement died down, were turning their attention to the working class. Oursler joined a group of such young workers in the Mon Valley. This cohort fought to expand equal access to millwork for women and Black workers, but frequent layoffs repeatedly disrupted their efforts. “We discovered we were more unemployed than employed,” Oursler says.

As layoffs stretched beyond the duration of unemployment benefits, Oursler and his coworkers found themselves without support. At first, they worked to remedy this through the unions themselves, forming the Unemployed Committee within the United Steelworkers. “Each of the big locals in the [Mon] Valley created an unemployed organization,” Oursler explains. “It was really threatening to the powers that be in the union because [the unemployed committee] wasn’t an established group, but when their members were laid off long enough that all their benefits were running out, they realized they had to respond to the demands of unemployed members to get help.”

When it became clear in 1983 that what had seemed like seasonal furloughs were actually permanent layoffs, the Committee broke off into an independent organization, but maintained ties with unions and local organizations. “We always met at union halls. We always involved churches for our food bank or our hotline operations,” Oursler says. “We couldn’t get anywhere without…the support of the two most important institutions in most folks’ lives, which were their workplace, or their union in their workplace, and where they congregated on Sundays.”

At first, the Unemployed Committee addressed the immediate needs of laid off workers, setting up a hotline to help them secure government assistance and launching a food bank. But as the region’s economic situation became more dire, and the effects of mill closures permeated every aspect of life, the Committee expanded its scope, starting with helping people keep their homes.

Many people, Oursler and his staff learned, were unable to make their mortgage payments with their unemployment benefits. Each month, the Committee tracked down homeowners at risk of losing their homes to sheriff’s sales—court-ordered auctions following foreclosures. “We started contacting people and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t accept that you’re gonna lose your home,’” Oursler says. The Committee stormed the sales, chanting slogans, holding simultaneous press conferences, and surrounding the lawyers buying up the homes with large paper vultures meant to symbolize predatory lenders. Their efforts brought national media attention; sheriffs began withdrawing houses from the sale lists. “For seven months, we stopped sheriff sales,” Oursler says.