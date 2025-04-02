Society / StudentNation / Texas Student Journalists Are Being Censored, but That Won’t Stop the Presses On University of Texas campuses, students have found other ways of newsmaking that free their publications from editorial control by their schools and state.

Sophomore Kavya Racheetim looks through the first edition of The Retrograde.

(Shelby Tauber / The Texas Tribune)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism.

In May of last year, Gregorio Olivares began his tenure as editor in chief of The Mercury, the University of Texas, Dallas’s student newspaper. By September, just four months later, Olivares was fired. Not long after, the rest of the managing staff was laid off and the entire paper ceased operation. It’s no surprise that Olivares describes the state of student journalism in Texas as a “flaming cauldron of chaos.”

His expulsion didn’t come out of nowhere. “This has been an ongoing issue that we’ve had with our campus administration since I joined the newspaper,” said Olivares, who is a second-year student studying political science and philosophy. Olivares began working for the paper in the fall of their freshman year, around the same time that UTD administration removed the Spirit Rocks—three rocks on campus that previously served as a public forum—after they were painted with pro-Palestinian imagery.

In December 2023, Olivares and others on The Mercury staff argued in an op-ed that “the removal of the rocks [set] a dangerous precedent for free expression on campus.” The Mercury op-ed decried the removal as cracking down on pro-Palestinian speech in particular: “[UTD] has allowed hot-button topics on the Spirit Rocks and platformed controversial groups like Turning Point USA, and yet it seems to draw the line following a progressive outpouring of support for human rights in Palestine.”

On Olivares’s first day as editor in chief, students erected a Gaza solidarity encampment on campus. He and Mercury staff live-reported on the protest throughout the day. Their coverage culminated in a special print issue in May 2024 devoted entirely to the student encampment, including time-stamped accounts, news coverage of arrests of students and faculty, and critiques of the administration’s brutal response. Above the fold on the issue’s front page read “Welcome to UTD,” and below it, red ink splattered like blood beneath another headline, “Students Speak, Admin Silences.”

Jenni Huffenberger, UTD’s senior director of marketing and student media, labeled the May 20 issue as “wall-to-wall-activism” and “journalistic malpractice.” (Huffenberger, along with the university vice president Gene Fitch, were key figures steering student media leadership throughout the course of its actions against Olivares and Mercury staff.) Following The Mercury’s coverage in May, UTD demoted its adviser, Jonathan Stewart. “That adviser then told me that my head was next on the chopping block,” Olivares said. Huffenberger took over Stewart’s advising role.

Come September, following what Olivares described as a “hellish summer” where The Mercury managing staff’s monthly stipends were delayed by administration, the school appointed a new director of student media, Lydia Lum, who mandated prior review of The Mercury’s content (Lum later advocated for Mercury staff, only to be removed by student affairs by the end of the fall semester). “That was our red line,” Olivares said. “We’re not going to let our service be censored by the campus administration under any circumstances.”

Olivares was fired on account of his refusal for prior review and administrative oversight, along with his alleged violation of Student Media bylaws, including overrunning the budget and holding multiple student jobs.

Suffice it to say, Olivares isn’t too hopeful about the future of student journalism—and understandably so. Examples for student journalists to look up to within mainstream media are often few and far between. While some media barons mandate that their newsrooms produce oligarch-friendly coverage, others implement racist artificial intelligence tools, while the purported paper of record continues to dehumanize Palestinian people.

These issues, particularly with regard to editorial control of coverage, aren’t limited to student media—especially in Texas. The only difference, Olivares says, is that “when you’re dealing with the mega news conglomerates, they’re all owned by super wealthy billionaires, like the Murdoch dynasty,” but “when it comes to student newspapers, for the most part, the huge conglomerate that owns us—that decides what we do—is the university.”

The Mercury staff went on strike, led by former managing editor turned acting editor in chief Maria Shaikh, demanding three actions: that Olivares be reinstated, that the operating board amend its bylaws, and that the editor-in-chief position be democratically elected by Mercury members rather than board-appointed. By October, all remaining managing staff, including Shaikh, were fired by Student Affairs (the office argued that Mercury management had voluntarily quit, despite none of the managing staff’s resigning or stating an intent to resign).