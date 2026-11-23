Politics / Henry Kissinger’s Reputational Management Barbara J. Keys’s new book, Super K, reveals Kissinger’s ceaseless efforts to burnish his bloody legacy. Henry Kissinger’s Reputational Management Barbara J. Keys’s new book, “Super K,” reveals Kissinger’s ceaseless efforts to burnish his bloody legacy.

Henry Kissinger and Barbara Walters on ABC News on election night 1980, in New York. (Ann Limongello / American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

On November 7, 2002, I attended a lunch meeting with Henry Kissinger’s personal lawyer, William D. Rogers, at a tony Spanish restaurant in downtown Washington, DC. Rogers was concerned about my forthcoming book, The Pinochet File—what it would reveal about Kissinger’s documented roles as chief architect of US efforts to undermine Chile’s democratically elected president, Salvador Allende, as well as lead enabler of Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s consolidation of his vicious dictatorship. Based on advance access to my manuscript, a year earlier 60 Minutes had broadcast a hard-hitting segment that tied Kissinger to the CIA’s violent plot to neutralize Chile’s commander in chief of the armed forces, Gen. René Schneider, who had opposed a preemptive coup to prevent Allende’s inauguration. On Henry’s behalf, Rogers had cause for concern.

Nevertheless, our conversation was civil; we discussed our differences on key points of the dark history of US intervention in Chile and agreed that we would debate each other in a special event when the book was published on the 30th anniversary of the Chilean coup.

Somewhat naïvely, I agreed to give him an advance galley of the book so he could prepare.

Rogers’s mission, as he reported to Kissinger via e-mail, was “to head off [Kornbluh’s] book or diffuse it.” I later learned that he had a team of associates pick apart the galleys to refute the evidence the book would present. Rogers drafted a 14-page rebuttal to share with those in the media who could counter my arguments. When he received a tip that I planned to write an opinion piece in The Washington Post on the 30th anniversary of the coup, he pressed editors there for “equal time and ink” and advised Kissinger to reach out to his friend senior associate editor Lally Graham Weymouth. In what became the biggest “project” to countermand the book, Rogers enlisted conservative academic Mark Falcoff to write a major article on what Rogers called “the powerful and pernicious myth” of US involvement in Chile. “Mark and I met yesterday for some extensive editing of his paper,” Rogers reported to Kissinger in mid-August 2003, as the anniversary of the coup approached. “I told him I would not—unless I heard otherwise from you—be sending you the draft beforehand. Thus, we can all say that the appropriate niceties of authorial independence were strictly observed.”

Their plan was to publish Falcoff’s attack article in Foreign Affairs, the prestigious journal of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where Kissinger wielded tremendous influence by bringing in big donors to support the “Henry A. Kissinger Chair for U.S. Foreign Policy.” But that plan fell through when the editor James Hoge rejected the Falcoff article as “too narrow a defense of Kissinger.” Instead, the CFR’s Latin America specialist, Kenneth Maxwell, wrote a lengthy and moderately favorable review of The Pinochet File, sending Kissinger into a complete meltdown.

For Kissinger, “being attacked in Foreign Affairs was like being mugged in his own living room,” writes historian Barbara J. Keys in her compelling and damning new book, Super K: The Making, Breaking, and Remaking of Henry Kissinger’s Legacy. As Kissinger told his colleagues, Foreign Affairs had been used “to smear a former secretary of state closely associated with the Council for fifty years in a manner comparable to those of the most radical journals.” In addition to trying to get the entire Foreign Affairs issue pulled from circulation and threatening to resign from the Council and take the endowed chair along with its wealthy donors with him, Keys recounts, Kissinger “briefly contemplated a libel lawsuit before launching into a monthslong campaign to discredit the review.”

As a target (along with Ken Maxwell) of Henry Kissinger’s wrath, one of the great rewards of reading Super K was to learn that mine was not a special case. When William Shawcross published his meticulously documented Sideshow: Kissinger, Nixon, and the Destruction of Cambodia, Kissinger fired off a long letter to The Economist (reprinted in The New York Times) denouncing the book as “based on omissions, inaccuracies and inventions.” He tasked his assistant, Peter Rodman, with drafting a 17-page “independent examination” to be distributed to journalists and editors attacking the book as “a compendium of errors,” “shoddy,” and “deceitful.” Keys describes how Kissinger also halted the prepublication process of his forthcoming memoir, already in galleys, to rewrite the chapter on Cambodia; he added complete falsehoods about the secret bombing campaign in a damage-control effort against Shawcross’s book, which, as Keys points out, “tether[ed] Kissinger to one of the twentieth century’s worst genocides.”

In the case of investigative reporter Seymour Hersh’s The Price of Power: Kissinger in the Nixon White House, Kissinger launched his counteroffensive even before the book was published. He tracked Hersh’s interviews with former colleagues to ascertain whom he was talking to, what issues he was researching, and what evidence he was seeking. “His lawyers used the Freedom of Information Act to get copies of Hersh’s own FOIA requests,” Keys reports. They also sent prepublication letters of intimidation to Hersh’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, threatening libel lawsuits. Kissinger’s office developed a “dirt file” on Hersh to challenge his integrity as a reporter. When The New York Times gave The Price of Power a positive review, Kissinger sent a bitter 22-page letter to the executive editor, A. M. Rosenthal, excoriating Hersh and claiming that books like his would deter “people who value their reputations” from pursuing public office, thus doing damage to US national security. In a damning episode that Super K describes in detail, Kissinger collaborated with one of his most influential mainstream media buddies, Ted Koppel, to use his popular ABC News program, Nightline, as a platform to trash Hersh and the best-selling book he had written.

And when then–Nation magazine columnist Christopher Hitchens published The Trial of Henry Kissinger in 2001, Kissinger did his best to attack him as well. In her chapter titled “War Criminal,” Keys recounts how the history-changing arrest of Gen. Augusto Pinochet in London in October 1998 for human rights crimes offered a legal foundation on which Hitchens built his case for prosecuting Kissinger. If the international legal community could breach Pinochet’s immunity, it could do the same with Kissinger and hold him accountable for the thousands of human lives lost to his immoral foreign policies.

“Not since Hersh’s The Price of Power in 1983 had a book so enraged and provoked Kissinger,” Keys notes. Hitchens’s was “a far smaller book,” thinly researched with no new revelations. “Yet thanks to a propitious climate it inflicted more damage to Kissinger’s reputation,” not to mention threatened his very freedom.