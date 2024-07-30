Feature / To Build Working-Class Power, We Need a Workers’ Education Movement A century ago, labor colleges transformed American unions. It’s time to bring them back.

From labor rights to civil rights: Top: A.J. Muste (left, seated) leading a class at Brookwood in 1925. Bottom: Martin Luther King Jr., Pete Seeger, Charis Horton, Rosa Parks, and Ralph Abernathy at the Highlander Folk School in 1957 in Tennessee. (Walter P. Reuther Library; Ed Friend)

This article appears in the August 2024 issue, with the headline “Schools for Struggle: For a Workers’ Education Movement.”

In December of 1936, a day into their historic sit-down strike at a General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan, autoworkers set up a school. Surrounded by idle machines, freed from the foreman’s gaze, they took classes in public speaking and labor journalism, in political economy, in the history of the labor movement.

This was not a spontaneous idea. Some of the key players in the strikes—the education director and several rank-and-file organizers in the nascent United Auto Workers (UAW), as well as its future president, Walter Reuther, and his brother, Roy—had spent time at Brookwood Labor College, a small independent school for workers who wanted to radicalize the labor movement. Many of the classes at the factory in Flint were based on those at Brookwood. S, to a degree, was the strike itself. It was at Brookwood that the Reuther brothers first studied the sit-down—a tactic that would be deployed in the coming year by nearly 400,000 workers in one of the most radical upsurges in American labor history. The start of the modern labor movement in America owed a lot, as one historian puts it, to “Brookwood’s Detroit vanguard.”

A long march: Decades after Highlander planted the seeds, a strike at Spring Hill in Tennessee won the UAW a contract. (Kevin Wurm / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

That moment should be front of mind today for a new generation of labor leftists. A rejuvenated UAW invoked the sit-down strikes as a precedent for its successful “stand-up” strike against the Big Three automakers last fall. Today’s young activists are returning to 1930s organizing pamphlets for strategy and inspiration. There are even two new podcasts devoted exclusively to the history of the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO), which was founded in 1935. These retellings and invocations are happy signs of a renascent labor movement. Propelled by enthusiastic young workers and new leaders, unions are starting to organize—and, thrillingly, to strike!

We shouldn’t exaggerate. Union density remains low (10 percent of the overall workforce and just 6 percent of private employees belong to unions), and some of the new wave of organizing has already crashed against capital’s willingness to flout our impotent labor laws. But the excitement is real, and it is prompting labor leaders, activists, and scholars to return to the 1930s for lessons.

So it matters that Brookwood—and, more critically, the vast movement of workers’ education of which the college was but one part—remains largely absent from our narration of labor history. This historical omission is indicative of a contemporary problem: The project of workers’ education is absent from our understanding of labor’s past because it has no role in labor’s present. “There is little clarity about the significance or substance of workers’ education within the labor movement,” wrote Bob Master, a former leader with the Communication Workers of America (CWA) who directed the union’s political education programs in New York, in an unpublished essay from 2017. In fact, he went on, many unions “have abandoned worker education entirely.”

There are exceptions. CWA itself has for many decades run excellent, member-led workshops on finance capitalism, labor history, and current political issues. Some university programs—CUNY’s School of Labor and Urban Studies, for instance—partner with unions to offer accredited courses. A “New Brookwood,” founded in 2019 in St. Paul, runs online night classes. In Arizona, I help coordinate the Worker Power Leadership School, a month-long in-residence program for union members inspired by the 1920s labor colleges.

But such initiatives are few and far between, for reasons both historical and structural. In union-led political campaigns and workplace organizing drives, it is very difficult to create the space for workers to think beyond the demands of the moment. The tendency in even the most militant unions is to focus instead on “organizing trainings”: how to talk to your coworkers, build a committee, tell your story, win the next contract. This is important work, and, done well, it can be a powerful exercise in self-actualization and solidarity. But the ultimate end—the vision of what we are organizing for—is usually simply assumed. Or handed down by union staffers. But political consciousness does not spring organically from being a member of a union, or even from going on strike. For that we need a vast, ambitious, forthrightly ideological program of education that remains grounded in the labor movement without being constrained by its immediate battles.

Brookwood was founded in 1921 in Katonah, New York, by a small group of labor radicals—“socialists with a small ‘s,’” recalled A.J. Muste, the pastor turned labor activist who directed the school for the next 12 years. It was hardly an auspicious moment. The first Red Scare and government crackdowns on leftists during World War I had crippled radical unions and rolled back the gains achieved by mainstream labor during the war. The American Federation of Labor (AFL) remained wary of political action and unwilling to press beyond its base of skilled craft workers. National union density hovered at around 10 percent. And yet it was in this hostile context that left-wing labor activists set up dozens of “colleges” and “institutes.” Their politics varied, but together they constituted an attempt to rejuvenate the labor movement from the ground up in an era of mass politics. Brookwood, its directors declared in a letter to The New York Times, “frankly aims not to educate workers out of their class.”

Students were union members who wanted to be active in the labor movement. Educational background did not matter. Of Brookwood’s 42 students in 1927, for example, only 15 had attended high school. The faculty was made up of academic experts who were also engaged in labor politics; many later held leadership positions in unions or the Franklin Roosevelt administration. Everyone lived on “campus”—a cavernous old mansion donated by two rich progressives—and everyone was expected to help with manual labor (though in practice, it was often the wives of faculty members who cooked and cleaned). “Spiritually,” remembered Len DeCaux, a merchant seaman who attended Brookwood from 1922 to 1924 and later served as publicity director for the CIO, “Brookwood was a labor movement in microcosm—without bureaucrats or racketeers.”

Still in the fight: A.J. Muste at an anti–Vietnam War rally in Central Park in New York in October 1966. (Santi Visalli / Getty Images)

Throughout his tenure as director, Muste was very clear that the college should not shy away from questioning the AFL’s politics and strategy. He took care to ensure the college’s political independence, thanks largely to financing from the Garland Fund, an essential source of left-wing philanthropy in the early 1900s. The aim was for students and faculty to criticize from a place of commitment—and from a place of frank uncertainty. “In order to be worthwhile,” Muste wrote in 1929, “workers’ education must address itself to the actual needs and problems of the workers.” What those actual needs and problems were could be settled only by the workers themselves.