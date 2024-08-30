Society / Air Conditioners Can Only Do So Much for Those Behind Bars Extreme heat has long been a concern for incarcerated pregnant women and those behind bars with underlying health conditions.

A mock prison cell, intended to simulate the heat inside prision cells in Texas, sits outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin on July 18, 2023. Activists visited the capitol to discuss the need for air-conditioning in Texas state prisons. (Photo by Sergio Flores / AFP)

Ceyma Bina was five months pregnant when she was sent to prison. Most Texas prisons lack universal air-conditioning, but the state sends pregnant people to the air-conditioned Carole Young medical prison.

In October 2006, Ceyma Bina gave birth via emergency cesarean. Two days later, she was forced to say goodbye to her newborn and returned to prison, where her C-section stitches were left in for two weeks—exceeding the recommendation of four-to-seven days. The delay caused an infection that required antibiotics and daily dressing changes, Bina told The Nation. Dr. Libby Wetterer, a family medicine physician and fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, explained that the constant sweating and moisture caused by extreme heat increases the risks of wound or fungal infection in those who have had cesareans or require vaginal stitching.

But the complications for postpartum women behind bars don’t end there. Following a C-section, doctors recommend that patients rest and not lift anything heavier than their newborn for the first six weeks. However, Texas prisons require nearly all of its state prisoners to work, and give little accommodation to those who have recently given birth.

The infection delayed Bina’s transfer to another prison by a few weeks. One month after birth, although she was still healing, officials transferred her to a prison where she was assigned to the brutally hot kitchen. Each day, Bina had to lift and scrub industrial-size pots, and bowls, some weighing as much as 20 pounds. What she remembers during those months was a constant feeling of soreness from the continual strain on her abdominal muscles.

Four years after Bina’s experience, in 2010, the United Nations adopted the Bangkok Rules, standards that countries should adopt in their treatment of criminalized women. The Bangkok Rules emphasize that when sentencing or deciding on pretrial measures for pregnant people or primary caregivers of children, countries should favor non-incarceration measures. The rules have yet to be widely adopted—or even widely considered in the United States, where women’s incarceration has ballooned by 585 percent since 1980. Currently, about 4 percent of women sentenced to prison are pregnant. After giving birth, they will be returned to prison cells and required to resume working, typically with no postpartum accommodations.

At the same time, extreme-heat days are growing in number and are associated with a 3.5 percent increase in deaths per year. Even when not deadly, extreme heat behind bars exacerbates already precarious conditions. For women, soaring temperatures and lack of mitigation threaten to further devastate maternal health and other underlying issues.

It doesn’t have to be this way, advocates and currently incarcerated people charge. In Texas, the state Commission on Jail Standards requires all jails to maintain temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit in all occupied areas. No similar law exists for its 101 state prisons.

This past April, several advocacy groups signed on to a lawsuit petitioning the court to change that. In early August, prison director Bryan Collier acknowledged in court that the extreme heat contributed to three deaths last year and said that installing air-conditioning was a “key priority” but would need more money.

Included in the death toll was 37-year-old Elizabeth Haggerty, who died less than two weeks after being transferred to the Lane Murray Unit from one of the state’s handful of air-conditioned prisons. Haggerty, who had diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure, told her mother-in-law that she could not keep food down and had lost 12 pounds. Two days later, guards found her dead in her un-air-conditioned cell. An autopsy later revealed that she died of severe hyponatremia, or abnormally low sodium levels, which can be caused by perpetual perspiration and extreme heat.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mona Nelson is also at Murray Unit. She has lupus, an autoimmune disease that can damage the joints, skin, kidneys, brain, heart, and lungs. Lupus is more common in women, and more common and severe among African American women like Nelson. Extreme temperatures can lead to joint flares (stiffness and swelling), chest pains, fever, fatigue, rashes, skin lesions, abnormal blood clotting, and increased risks of heart attacks and strokes. Patients with lupus are advised to stay in air-conditioned or well-cooled environments during the sweltering summer months. When she was in an air-conditioned unit, Nelson experienced one flare in 18 months.

At Murray, however, summer temperatures frequently rise above 90—and sometimes near triple digits. Each time the temperature swells, so do her joints. She spends the day racked with fatigue and, even when upright, feels as if a suffocating weight is pressing against her chest, making it painful to breathe. “Even the hairs on my head hurt,” she told The Nation on a 93-degree day. All Texas prisons have air-conditioned respite areas, but Nelson says that the one time she requested to go, officers subjected her to a demeaning strip search. She refuses to put herself through that ordeal again.

Heat isn’t her only enemy. Forty to 70 percent of people with lupus have photosensitivity. “Any type of UV radiation—whether through a window or direct exposure outside can cause joint flares, swelling, and stiffness,” Dr. Michelle Eisenberg of Houston Rheumatology Consultants told The Nation.