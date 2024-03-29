Society / Pregnancy in Jails: A New Report Finds Flagrant Violations of Illinois Laws Jails throughout Illinois continually deny, restrict, interfere with, or discriminate against pregnant people’s rights to reproductive care.

(Shutterstock)

Paige learned she was pregnant two weeks after entering Illinois’s Winnebago County Jail in 2021. Through the jail’s electronic messaging system, she asked how to obtain an abortion. Illinois law states that every person has a right to reproductive care, including abortion. It also states that the “government cannot deny, restrict, interfere with, or discriminate against any person’s exercise of these fundamental rights.”

Despite the law, the jail’s response was an electronic message with a frowning emoji, Paige said.

“I was scared, sad, upset,” Paige recalled. Her previous pregnancies had been high-risk, requiring C-sections. Left to the tender mercies of the jail’s inadequate medical system, she was afraid of dying and leaving her four children motherless.

The jail medical staff did not follow up by scheduling her for prenatal care. Instead, Paige said, she had to request a visit with the jail’s doctor. She was also transported to an outside health center where she was able to see her physician and obtain prenatal care that the jail could not provide.

Each time, she was placed in handcuffs and accompanied by two guards.

During her first outside visit, her physician noticed that her placenta had attached itself to scar tissue from previous C-sections, a condition known as placenta accreta. He warned that her placenta might detach, which could be life-threatening, or it might grow so far into her uterus that she would need a partial hysterectomy. He needed to frequently monitor her condition.

But Paige had no control over whether jail staff scheduled or brought her to appointments. Jail policy prohibits incarcerated people from knowing when they have outside appointments to prevent the possibility of escape. This meant that guards occasionally pulled Paige out of the shower for her appointments. During the winter, where daytime temperatures often dipped below freezing, that sometimes meant going outside with wet hair, in shower shoes, and without a coat.

Other times, she would learn, the guards did not bring her to scheduled appointments. “You cannot keep missing appointments,” Paige recalled her doctor scolding her.

Eight months after her arrest, Paige agreed to a plea bargain. The plea agreement included a furlough, or temporary release from jail, once she was admitted to the hospital for labor.

The day after she took the plea deal, she began having contractions. Staff handcuffed her, she explained. When the ambulance technicians objected, jail staff removed one handcuff but cuffed her other hand to the gurney.