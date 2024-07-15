Society / The Scorching Temperatures Are Turning Prison Cells Into Furnaces As the death toll due to extreme heat rises, incarcerated people are concerned that their cells could become their coffins.

(Shutterstock)

Temperatures in Chowchilla, California, have soared to 110 degrees in recent weeks, as the entire country remains gripped by a historic heat wave. On July 4, temperatures reached 109 degrees. That day, according to women in her housing unit, 47-year-old Adrienne Boulware waited for her medications in the yard at the Central California Women’s Facility, the second largest women’s prison in the nation. While those in line wait under an awning, they are still outside and exposed to the elements, including the scorching heat.

Afterward, Boulware attempted to cool off by showering. Shortly after, women in her unit said that she became incoherent. She was unresponsive when her roommates asked if she was okay. Then, according to their accounts, she dropped to the ground and her legs began shaking. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, she was transported to a hospital. She died two days later.

As climate change warms the planet to record-breaking temperatures, jails and prisons have become summer broilers. Behind bars, extreme heat days (or days that fall within the hottest 10 percent of days for a particular location) have led to a 3.5 percent increase in deaths and, in Western states like California, an 8.6 percent increase. In California, 16 percent of the prison population is over age 55; their increased age and accompanying medical conditions make people even more vulnerable to extreme temperature-related illnesses.

Liz, who has been imprisoned for three decades and asked that only her first name be published, knows firsthand how summers have gotten hotter in Chowchilla.

“The heat is lasting longer,” she told The Nation. “Ten years ago, you looked forward to night time. You knew you would get a break from the heat. It would cool off.” Now, however, the cells remain hot and humid. “It’s like Chowchilla has its own heat dome,” she said.

For years, the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, an advocacy group that works with people in the women’s prisons, has heard complaints about scorching heat and minimal mitigation. This past holiday weekend, coalition advocates received phone calls and electronic messages from people inside CCWF describing the excessive heat and begging for help. Coalition organizer Leesa Nomura, who had previously been incarcerated at CCWF, read excerpts from some of the dozens of urgent messages to The Nation: “We can’t breathe, we’re sick, we’re throwing up,” she read. “These are all symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” she noted.

The prison utilizes evaporative coolers, known colloquially as swamp coolers, which recirculate a room’s air across a wet pad to cool an area. Swamp coolers are designed to cool smaller spaces, such as rooms in houses and not sprawling dormitories or concrete cellblocks. Water from the sink is lukewarm and, while water from the housing unit’s water fountains is slightly cooler, it warms quickly in a cup or water bottle.

“We’re constantly getting e-mails and updates of temperatures in the rooms,” said Nomura. She said that the electronic messages she received noted that one cell was 95 degrees at 6 pm. Another reached 100 degrees on July 8 and, by evening, had only dropped to 96 degrees.

Women measure their cells’ temperature using the temperature gauges built into their commissary-bought clocks.

Every California prison has a heat plan coordinator, who monitors heat-related conditions, temperatures both inside and outside, and the number of incarcerated people who have heat-related illnesses. According to CDCR’s heat contingency plans, when outdoor temperatures exceed 90 degrees, outdoors time is limited to 30 minutes for traveling to classes, programs, and job assignments for those who are identified as vulnerable to heat stress. Recreation time is moved to indoor areas, such as gyms, dayrooms (or rooms where women can socialize), and classrooms.