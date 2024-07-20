Kamala Harris for President Democrats deserve a candidate who can lift the whole ticket, not drag it down to defeat.

Madame President? (Chris duMond / Getty)

If a week is a long time in politics, three weeks can seem like an eternity. Yet it was more than three weeks ago that Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in his debate with Donald Trump—a debate that the Biden campaign deliberately scheduled months before he’d even been nominated so the president could put to rest mounting doubts about his ability to defeat his rival a second time—brought into the glare of public attention something Biden’s inner circle and the Democratic leadership must have known for months. At the age of 81, Joe Biden no longer has the mental sharpness, pugilistic stamina, command of the facts (or the English language) to win in November.

Running for president is a grueling ordeal that makes running a marathon look like a walk in the park. Doing it in the full glare of an unforgiving and often hostile media takes an immense toll even on a candidate as young and fit as Barack Obama. Actually serving as president is more brutal still.

Yet until June 27, Biden had the near-unanimous support of his party. Here at The Nation, while we’ve often been critical of the president’s policies—especially his unconditional support for Israel’s criminal war in Gaza and his apparent aversion to negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine—no one seriously argued that Biden shouldn’t run, or that he couldn’t win, in 2024. After all, Democrats’ policies on abortion rights, workers’ rights, voting rights, student debt forgiveness, and climate change were all more popular than their opponents’. Plus the economy was performing surprisingly well—even delivering the Holy Grail of a soft landing from inflation—and there were still more registered Democrats than Republicans.

But all of that rested on an unspoken premise: Biden beat Trump before, so he could do it again.

The Democratic Party has never been an ideologically driven or even politically consistent organization. The party of the white South, urban immigrants in the North, and coastal factory workers under FDR became the party of Rust Belt workers, urban elites, African Americans, and Southern liberals under Bill Clinton—a coalition that sustained him through two terms, but whose Wall Street and Hollywood donors were unable to carry his wife into the Oval Office. Coming from the tiny state of Delaware, Biden never really had a national base, which is one reason all his previous efforts fell short.

What he had going for him in 2020 was that he was running against Bernie Sanders—and they were both running against Donald Trump. Sanders’s early victories prompted the party bosses, who never accepted his progressive populism, to line up quickly once Jim Clyburn gave Biden the nod—a reward for Biden’s faithful service as Obama’s VP; Trump’s record in office, combined with Covid (and Trump’s disastrous management of the pandemic) quickly brought Biden’s rivals on side.

Since April 8, 2020—when Sanders ended his campaign—the Democratic Party has been united by a single, arguably noble, cause: keeping Donald Trump out of the White House. President Biden may have a lot on his plate, but defeating Trump is candidate Biden’s only job. And delivering one decent speech or surviving a press conference is never going to undo the disaster we all witnessed during that debate. Biden needs to take the win of his first term, accept the thanks of a grateful nation for delivering us from Trump in 2020—and then exit gracefully and allow someone who can compete fiercely in 2024 to carry on the fight. Because as John Nichols points out, Trump remains eminently beatable.

Kamala Harris is the candidate best placed to lead the Democrats to victory—not just at the top of the ticket but also in the House and Senate races that will be crucial in delivering the changes this country so desperately needs: Medicare for All (which Harris endorsed in 2017), restoring a woman’s right to control her fertility, securing the right to vote—and the right to join a union, adequate funding for childcare and parental leave, a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants currently living in fear, bold action to address climate change (Harris was an early backer of the Green New Deal), rebalancing the Supreme Court, and a fresh approach to the stalemate in Ukraine and the slaughter in Gaza.

The demands of the moment are enormous, and the risks of another Trump administration—to our democracy, our society, and our planet—terrifying to consider. But Harris’s positions on policy questions are not primarily what commends her candidacy. As Joe Biden’s loyal vice president, she is the only person who can justifiably run on the administration’s record of successes, the best person to defend his legacy, and the only potential candidate with a truly national reputation.