Politics / Is Kamala the One? Could the vice president be our best hope of saving the country from Trump? In this exclusive excerpt from our profile, Joan Walsh meets Kamala Harris. Exclusive: Is Kamala the One? Could the vice president be our best hope of saving the country from Trump? In this excerpt from our profile, Joan Walsh meets Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris waves as she arrives on stage to deliver remarks on reproductive rights at Ritchie Coliseum on the campus of the University of Maryland on June 24, 2024, in College Park, Maryland. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

For months, national affairs correspondent Joan Walsh has been working on a profile of Vice President Kamala Harris. The full profile, which contains an exclusive interview with Harris, will be the cover story of our upcoming August issue. But given the current frenzy surrounding the possibility that Harris might replace President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, we are running this excerpt of the profile today. Anyone who wants the earliest possible access to the full interview can subscribe to The Nation here.

New York–I sit down with Kamala Harris on a scorching June afternoon, one of six out of seven in a row to top 90 degrees. Staffers escort me to a well-cooled hotel room that’s been made over into an interview chamber. I’m sitting where a bed would normally be, but at a spare table, behind one of those forlorn table skirts, set with two water glasses, the window’s thick drapes closed to the midday sun. It’s a little bleak.

Harris walks in, preceded by the rapid staccato click of her heels, greets me warmly, and immediately yanks open the blinds. She is not afraid of the heat. She wants sunshine in here.

She might be about to get much more sunshine, and heat, than she asked for. A few days after our conversation, President Joe Biden had the worst debate performance of his career and sent the Democratic Party into a crisis over his ability to win the 2024 election against Donald Trump. As the clamor from pundits (and an increasing number of Democratic leaders) grew for Biden to step aside, some inevitably argued that Harris should take his place—talk that she does not welcome or want.

What she also did not want, in the days before that debacle, I was repeatedly warned by staffers and friends: for reporters to suggest she’s “found her voice” in the two years since the Dobbs decision, when the Supreme Court robbed American women of rights we’ve enjoyed for a half-century—although she kicked off her Dobbs anniversary tour on the very day we spoke. Or that she’s “having a moment” on the 2024 campaign trail.

So I struggle with how to phrase a question about whether this work post-Dobbs has given her a new mission. I think I maybe use the dreaded word “moment.”

“I appreciate that perhaps for some who weren’t paying attention, this seems like a ‘moment,’” Harris allows. “But there have been many moments in my career which have been about my commitment to these kinds of fights, whether they’re on the front pages of newspapers or not.”

The problem, though, is that Harris needs this redemption story. Her 2020 presidential primary bid went poorly. (Full disclosure: My daughter, Nora, was her Iowa political director in that race.) The first year or so of her vice presidency didn’t shine. But her last two years have been different. Since Dobbs, she has been Biden’s top ambassador on issues of reproductive justice. Unlike Biden, she’ll actually say the word “abortion,” but she also frames the issue around broader themes of maternal health and family support.

After Biden’s catastrophic debate performance, he and the Democratic Party need Harris more than ever. That puts her in both a very powerful and a very complicated spot. All vice presidents know that they might suddenly have to replace their boss one day. But Harris, since she serves the oldest president in history, has had to contend with that possibility in a uniquely challenging way.

Post-debate, the stakes are even higher—and the challenge is even trickier. One could almost argue that Harris has to run for president without actually being seen to be doing so: to bolster the ticket without overshadowing Biden, to signal that she is a source of steadiness and competence without seeming disloyal to the president, and, possibly, to be prepared to step in to the lead spot at the last minute.

It is a task that no vice president or vice presidential nominee has ever been asked to fulfill—and it’s also, in some ways, been a tension at the center of her whole vice presidency. Now, the way in which she navigates this hellishly complex situation could mean the difference between the continuation of American democracy and the oblivion of a second Trump term.

But Harris resists my setting up her last two years as representing any sort of evolution into a stronger leadership role.

So I flip to what her old friend California Senator Laphonza Butler told me. Butler didn’t see some post-Dobbs awakening in Harris either, but shared one thing she thought might be new.

“I see a Black woman who got sick and tired of trying to please everybody and just said, ‘Fuck it. I’m not gonna make everybody happy. I just have to be me.’”

Harris laughs, that trademark laugh that’s launched a thousand hateful Fox News segments, and tells me, “I love Laphonza Butler.”

Without anyone totally noticing it, Harris has been put in charge of outreach to all of the groups of voters—women, Black voters and voters of color, young voters, and voters who care about gun reform—who are less than fully on board for Biden this election cycle.