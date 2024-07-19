Politics / After Trump’s Speech, It’s Absurd to Suggest He Can’t Be Beaten Trump’s surreal, subdued, and unfocused address gave Democrats an opening to turn the tide of this campaign.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

(Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Milwaukee—There can be no doubt that Donald Trump united the GOP delegates, alternates, and hangers-on who gathered at the Republican National Convention here on Thursday night to witness his presidential nomination acceptance speech, the culmination of an evening that also featured Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Dana White, the CEO of the mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship. Even the bedraggled supporters of Nikki Haley—who famously dismissed the former president as “unstable and unhinged” and announced that “I do not need to kiss the ring” of her rival for the party’s nod—went along with the former United Nations ambassador in offering Trump a “strong,” if humiliating, endorsement.

But there was something off about the night that was supposed to signal Trump’s triumph.

Everyone else did their part. Speaker after speaker hailed Trump as “a hero,” “a tough guy,” “a champion,” “a gladiator” and an “American badass.” The Rev. Franklin Graham announced, “Last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Trump had a near-death experience. No question. But God spared his life.” When Trump recalled last week’s assassination attempt, he told the crowd, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.” They responded, “Yes, you are!” But after that compelling moment, the expectation was that Trump would launch into an epic address.

That never happened.﻿

Instead, Trump delivered a rambling 93-minute speech (by far the longest convention acceptance speech in history) that was strangely subdued—”much more muted than usual,” observed the Associated Press—and unfocused. The former president spun off in so many directions that the technicians running his Teleprompter struggled, without much success, to keep up with the twists and turns. The coherence and natural flow Trump brought to his acceptance speeches at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland and on the grounds of the White House in 2020 were long gone.

The official line on this year’s speech was that, after the traumatic events of last Saturday, the nominee and his team had decided to tear up his anticipated remarks and prepare a new kind of Trump speech. The candidate, we were told, was going to position himself as a unifier who was prepared to bring a divided country together.

But the speech didn’t deliver. Through much of the night, Trump spoke almost in a monotone, rarely raising his voice. There were some relatively poetic appeals woven into the text, including a section that read, “As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate. We rise together or we fall apart.” But, for the most part, Trump delivered a supremely self-congratulatory acceptance address, a “greatest hits” presentation cribbed from his similarly jumbled rallies. He even included the weird references to fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter—”the late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’d love to have you for dinner”—that have caused actor Anthony Hopkins, who played Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, to pronounce himself “shocked and appalled” by Trump’s admiration.

Of course, there was the usual slurry of gripes about the reelection race he didn’t win and the Democratic administration that succeeded him. And there were the even more usual lies, misstatements, and errors of fact—like the section of the speech where Trump congratulated Scott Walker on the “very nice job” he was doing as governor of Wisconsin, seemingly forgetting that Walker was ousted from that job six years ago.

Yet the crowd did not care. Trump was constantly interrupted by shouts of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and “We love you!”

This was Donald Trump’s convention. And that was enough for him. Instead of reaching out beyond the hall to Americans who are still uncertain about his candidacy for a second term, the man who lost the 2020 popular vote by 7 million ballots was content to bask in the applause of the party faithful, welcoming and encouraging the adulation that was directed his way on the last night of a four-day love fest where speaker after speaker pledged absolute loyalty to his candidacy.

With his ego very much intact, Trump made it clear that he believed that he merited the applause. “I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country,” he announced early in the speech.