Wake Up and Smell the Oil. Your Nation's Military Is Hiding Its Pollution From You. A fact all but ignored at COP30.

A nun poses for a picture with a banner of the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Para State, Brazil, on November 19, 2025. (Pablo Porciuncula / Getty Images)

The COP30 summit continues on, shy one president. World leaders and diplomats, relieved by the Trump administration’s absence, have taken the opportunity to chastise Trump’s denial of the climate crisis and welcome more supportive state and local officials who are taking up the helm of US representation.

Their relief is mistaken. President Trump need not attend COP30 to degrade its potential. While the world gathers a decade after the Paris climate accords were first signed, the single largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases—the US military—continues to expand its carbon footprint unchecked. The Department of War consumes tens of millions of barrels of oil a year, and its network of hundreds of domestic and international bases accounts for nearly 80 percent of the US government’s fuel consumption. Its carbon footprint surpasses that of nearly 140 countries.

Now once more at the helm of this military juggernaut, the Trump administration has stretched the US military’s annual budget across the trillion-dollar line. But he didn’t start the fire. The Costs of War Project at Brown University found that, since the Global War on Terror’s inception in 2001, the US military has produced more than 1.2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 257 million passenger cars.

Though the US military leads the pack in cost and size, the defense industry’s intrinsic addiction to oil means that every country’s bases, aircrafts, and ships are a part of the problem. The Conflict and Environment Observatory and Scientists for Global Responsibility estimate that, combined, the world’s militaries constitute the fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet. When military expenditures increase, as they are now, they augment global emissions. Research conducted by Balázs Markó, a macroeconomist at Bocconi University suggests that for every percentage point increase in military spending, total emissions are estimated to increase about 1 to 2 percent. Far from insignificant, in 2024, 1 percent of global emissions equated to roughly 478,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

So the leaders of the world—minus one—coalesce in the heart of the Amazon for the espoused goal of advancing global efforts to cut emissions as their military expenditures swell. Not only has the US military’s annual budget crossed the trillion-dollar mark, but nations around the world are following suit.

China, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia have beefed up their military budgets and 31 of NATO’s 32 member states recently agreed to raise their target defense spending from 2 to 5 percent of GDP.

Other countries are not blind to their militaries’ polluting nature. In 2024, the chief executive of the European Defence Agency, André Denk, noted, “The EU’s goal to become climate neutral by 2050 cannot be achieved without the engagement of the defense sector.” Yet environmental analysts warn that Europe’s plan to double its military budget by 2035 will likely result in the continent’s churning out an additional 200 million tons of emissions every year. This spending surge will further compromise Europe’s already watered-down emissions reduction goals.

Ten years ago, when the leaders of the world met in Paris to combat global warming and protect their countries against the worst impacts of climate change, they allowed a severely oil-dependent sector—the military—to obscure their environmental impacts from their own citizens and the United Nations. The reason? Intense lobbying by the United States.

At the behest of the US government, two key final sentences were tacked on to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. The new sentences created a gaping reporting loophole. An exemption was added that prevented military emissions from counting toward a nation’s final tally. Any military activities that involved more than two countries, or included international transit would be omitted. This loophole made it possible for the majority of the world’s military operations to be wiped clean from their seemingly comprehensive emission reports. In the end, the United States never ratified the Kyoto Protocol and military emissions remained unrecorded for nearly two decades. In 2015, the Paris Agreement ended the exemption and provided the 194 nations party to the treaty with the option to report their military emissions. Few countries do, so data on military emissions is scarce.

Unlike other sources of a country’s greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to feeding, housing, and caring for its population, war is a harbinger of death and destruction. Nothing compares to the loss of life war demands from its participants, but it harms us in many ways. War’s long-term side effects, like environmental degradation and intensified carbon emissions, torment the living long after the fighting ends.