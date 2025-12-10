Culture / One Buyout After Another The multibillion-dollar takeover bids targeting Warner-Discovery show how Trump’s corrupt model of governance-by-payback could destroy Hollywood.

The Warner Bros. Discovery flag alongside the American one, outside Warsaw’s TVN broadcasting studio

(Aleksander Kalka / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“None of them are particularly great friends of mine,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, while discussing whom he favored in the current multibillion-dollar financial fistfight over the future of Warner Bros.-Discovery (WBD). Trump was referencing the two current suitors for the beleaguered, serially merged Warner Bros. entertainment empire: Paramount-Skydance and Netflix. Trump’s announcement that he had no “great friends” in the messy WBD takeover war must have come as a surprise to the Paramount-Skydance bidding group, which includes the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The latest twist in the WBD saga is that Paramount is mounting a hostile takeover for the company, just days after the news broke that WBD’s CEO David Zaslav and the company had accepted Netflix’s $82.7 billion cash-and-equity bid. Paramount is offering to buy out WBD shareholders directly for $108 billion. David Ellison, the Skydance CEO who put together an investor group that includes three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and the largesse of his Silicon Valley mega-tycoon dad, Larry Ellison, promises a smooth ride for the merger in Washington, since the Ellisons’ close alliance with Trump will win them the necessary regulatory approvals.

It’s certainly true that Trump hasn’t been shy about using the federal agencies he controls—the Federal Communications Commission, and now the Federal Trade Commission for this merger—to exact tribute from media companies like Disney/ABC and CBS. And the Ellisons have been doing their utmost to uphold their end of the Trump kickback system of government. Just two weeks ago, Paramount acquiesced to Trump’s wish that the studio distribute Rush Hour 4, a Jackie Chan–Chris Tucker action comedy sequel that absolutely no one has been demanding. Trump wants it directed by Brett Ratner, who just completed a $40 million documentary on first lady Melania Trump for Amazon. Ratner got #MeToo’d in 2017 and remains so toxic in Hollywood that not only did Warner Bros. (which owns the franchise) refuse to make it with him but Paramount solely agreed to distribute it—the funders springing for Ratner’s Hollywood rehab project remain a mystery.

Paramount’s strategists no doubt counted on the Ratner deal’s receiving Trump’s favor—but they clearly didn’t reckon on the mercurial mind of Donald Trump. What apparently undermined their plan was something the president thought he was safe from on CBS: journalism. Last Sunday, the Ellisons’ TV network presented an extended interview on 60 Minutes with Trump’s chief MAGA critic, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. She aired a list of grievances against her onetime hero, assailing Trump for blocking the release of the Epstein files, bypassing critical healthcare subsidies, and failing to deliver on affordability. She also rebuffed Trump’s social media posts calling her a traitor by claiming that she, not Trump, was advancing the America First agenda; it was he, after all, who welcomed the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), President al-Sharaa of Syria, and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani into the White House. She rightly called MBS out for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, al-Sharaa for his Al Qaeda past—and then lumped Mamdani in with them as if their shared religion equates him with a despot and a terrorist.

On Monday, Trump fired up a Truth Social counterattack again targeting “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and then the Ellisons. “My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!”

Well, so much for the Ellisons’ plan to bring in their big gun in the White House to close the deal. Instead, it appears to be aimed right at them. CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss apparently does not understand the mission. Making CBS more MAGA-friendly does not mean airing the views of MAGA critics of the president. It means never airing the views of critics of the president. Loyalty in Trumpland is transactional, absolute—and always a one-way street.

What gets lost in all the court comedy is that the fate of the movie industry and the cinematic experience itself is at stake. No matter which suitor wins, moviegoers lose. To see that, all you have to do is look at the Warner Bros. 2025 slate of film offerings under the Zaslav regime and Hollywood’s current awards season. WBD was formed only in 2022, and it was buried in debt. Zaslav managed to rescue its film studio from the wreckage and entanglements just in the last year or so. This week, Warner Bros. earned 16 nominations from the Golden Globes. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another landed nine, following a slew of “best picture” accolades from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the National Board of Review. The other WB nominees include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Zach Cregger’s Weapons. The studio racked up so many Golden Globe nominations that its own films compete against one another in various categories—a scenario that may well repeat at the Oscars.

Warners isn’t an indie awards-season prestige operation like Neon or A24—it’s a mainstream popcorn studio. For a generation now, a constant complaint about the Oscars is that few people ever see the indie and art-house movies the Academy nominates. Just as Warner Bros. begins making ambitious features that close that gap, it’s now fodder for conglomeratized content mills.

Its year-long golden age officially came to a close with the news of Netflix’s planned acquisition. The outcry from the industry includes an op-ed from Jane Fonda, the repudiation of both WBD suitors by the Writers Guild of America, and an anonymous letter from A-list filmmakers determined to stop the Netflix deal. As they put it, “Netflix views any time spent watching a movie in a theater as time not spent on their platform. They have no incentive to support theatrical exhibition, and they have every incentive to kill it.”