Books & the Arts / Home Truths Love and literature in Leslie Fiedler’s America Love and Literature in Leslie Fiedler’s America When will the American novel grown up?

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the October 2026 issue.

“We are living not only in the age of america but also in the Age of the Novel, at a moment when the literature of a country without a first-rate verse epic or a memorable verse tragedy has become the model of half the world.” So begins Love and Death in the American Novel, Leslie Fiedler’s 1960 work of literary criticism—now being republished by New York Review Books—in which he sets out to explain a few home truths about American culture through his Freudian analysis of the American novel. From that perspective, Fiedler begins, “our novels seem not primitive, perhaps, but innocent…almost juvenile.” “Why?” the reader might ask, and the answer is not long in coming: because “our great novelists, though experts on indignity and assault, on loneliness and terror, tend to avoid treating the passionate encounter of a man and woman, which we expect at the center of a novel. Indeed, they rather shy away from permitting in their fictions the presence of any full-fledged, mature women, giving us instead monsters of virtue or bitchery, symbols of the rejection or fear of sexuality.”

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Throughout much of the Western world, at least since the 18th century, Fiedler elaborates, love has remained the novel’s central theme, much like “battle in Homer or revenge in the Renaissance drama.” In American fiction, however, for the female protagonist, love means getting married, while for the male protagonist, it means flight. The typical male hero is “a man on the run, harried into the forest and out to sea, down the river or into combat—anywhere to avoid ‘civilization,’ which is to say, the confrontation of a man and woman.” In short, “the moment at which Flaubert was dreaming Madame Bovary was the moment when Melville was finding Moby Dick.”

Fiedler had already begun to develop this thesis in his 1948 essay “Come Back to the Raft Ag’in, Huck Honey!,” in which he posited that, in direct relation to the American novelist’s fear of mature heterosexual relations, we have an enormous concentration on homoerotic relations between boys who never become men—a practice that Fiedler labels an “innocent homosexuality” and attributes to America’s ever-recurrent “dream of an escape from culture” into a permanent “renewal of youth.” This insight causes Fiedler to write many spectacular pages on some of our most legendary novelists, among them Hawthorne, Melville, and Twain.

Love and Death appeared at a time when, due to a serious depletion of spirit throughout postwar Europe, US literature was riding high in the Western world. Everywhere, people who read, wrote, or reviewed books—and they were legion!—welcomed the infusion of literary energy alive in every kind of American writing. The 1950s alone had seen, among many other memorable titles, the publication of The Catcher in the Rye, Lolita, Invisible Man, and On the Road, as well as Fahrenheit 451, Charlotte’s Web, and Strangers on a Train.

Fiedler’s book landed like a bombshell in the place where opinion on culture and literature meet, which at the time felt significant. Everyone under the sun—those who read and those who didn’t—seemed to have a response to it. Although, in the main, those responses were negative—Fiedler was seen as an intellectual vulgarian possessed by an idée fixe, someone whose Freudian takes knew no bounds, and who was writing to shock, not to illuminate—Love and Death was nonetheless impossible to dismiss. For starters, the depth and breadth of its erudition—it seemed to trace the development of novels from the beginning of time—was in itself a marvel; and then there was its sheer readability. Throughout his career, Fiedler was at (often pugnacious) pains to insist that although he’d been teaching for a good 40 years, he was a writer, not an academic; and indeed, although Love and Death is wildly overwritten—the book weighs in at 500-odd pages—and its tone is uniformly aggressive, most of its sentences, unlike those in academic writing, go down like ice cream. These two elements alone brought on a fury of critical challenge.

By 1960, the authority of the independent literary critic—typified by writers like Edmund Wilson—was in severe decline, as everyone in literature seemed to be working in academia. Yet it was still a time of high book culture, and critics of every kind, whether they damned him or applauded him, were at pains to prove themselves as erudite as Fiedler. One of the most interesting of these critiques appeared in Commentary magazine. In an immensely long pair of reviews, one critic, Paul Levine, reviled Fiedler’s book as an assassination of the American imagination, unforgivably reductive, and in the end “boring rather than shocking,” while another, Benjamin DeMott, agreed with many of these complaints—he referred to Fiedler’s Huck Finn essay as an example of “muckraking irreverence”—but concluded that Love and Death was filled with literary glories. Even if the “general bent” of Fiedler’s criticism tempted many readers to regard him as “a Freudian exhibitionist capable of amusing or shocking but unworthy of respect,” DeMott argued, such a conclusion was simply wrong. Fiedler’s main subject was not the “fear of sex” in American literature but the “fear of the loss of [one’s] humanity, the self—wholeness.” At the heart of the myth Fiedler was describing was “a human figure afraid of losing either his right or his capacity to speak out of the center of his being.” (Get the uniform use of he?) The book, DeMott concludes, has “major achievements to its credit…. It offers an imaginative, unified view of our literature and history which defines qualities of American character that even the novelist himself has had difficulty naming.” Reviews like this established Fiedler as a major figure in the growing discipline of psychoanalytic lit crit.

I was in graduate school, majoring in British and American literature, when Love and Death was published; for me and my friends, the book spoke a language we welcomed with open arms.

These were years when I was constantly being told that I talked about characters in books as though they were real people, and now we were in the presence of a literary interpretation that was giving us back the world as many of us were beginning to suspect it really was: a world of women and men with a long history of making instrumental use of one another. Certainly the book revealed our own intimate relations as attachments compromised by sexual fear, social conflict, and massive self-deception.