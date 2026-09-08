Feature / The Fissures and Fractures Behind the Right’s Pink Facade After Roe was overturned, some young women are turning more hard-line on abortion—but others are fleeing conservatism altogether.

Illustration by Melinda Beck.

This article appears in the October 2026 issue, with the headline “Fissures and Fractures in the Post-‘Roe’ World.”

In a San Antonio hotel ballroom in June, about 2,000 conservative women rose to their feet, cheering, as Erika Kirk strode onto the stage in a silvery pantsuit. It was the opening day of the Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit, the premier annual conservative gathering for women. “The world has a tendency to overcomplicate the most beautiful and simple things in this world, but to the women in this room who are Christian, it’s actually quite simple,” Kirk declared. “The world will say your life belongs to you. It does not. Your life belongs to Christ.”

The message was straightforward, but Kirk’s task was not: She was there to persuade women to remain in a movement that had splintered since the death last year of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, the campus organization for conservatives, in 2012. At the 2025 conference, Erika had sat onstage with Charlie as he admonished the female audience to focus on landing a husband before 30. “I think there’s an argument to bring back the MRS degree,” he told a 14-year-old girl who asked for career advice during the Q&A. That moment had offended some of the women in attendance, I heard this year. Sitting beside her husband, Erika had done her best to soften his message, telling the single ladies pushing 30 they still had a shot at a husband, because “God is good.”

This year, Erika Kirk stood at the podium alone. In the nine months since her husband’s assassination, she had been lambasted by fellow conservatives for failing to act like a grieving widow—for even appearing energized by her new job as Turning Point CEO. The right-wing podcaster Candace Owens had been spinning elaborate conspiracy theories about her, some of which had seeped into the ballroom. “You want the truth?” one young woman told me darkly after Kirk’s speech. “I don’t trust Erika.” At one point, a protester interrupted the speech to shout “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!”—an apparent reference to an Owens conspiracy theory. Kirk reacted quickly. “You can be a woman of the world, as we just saw,” she shot back, “or you can be a woman of the Word.”

The way they were: Charlie and Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in January 2025. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

These days, women of the world and women of the Word both seem to be increasingly skeptical of Kirk and her movement. I saw that up close, watching the country’s leading conservative organization for youth flail about for ways to keep women in the fold, and to paper over any evidence of its own widely reported divisions on issues ranging from Israel to abortion. The theme of the summit was “Curated for H.E.R.”—Holistic, Empowered, Redeemed—and most explicit mentions of politics had been curated right out of the Instagram-worthy frame. In the hallway, a Turning Point staffer displayed a map that scored states on a “tyranny” scale; another handed me a “No Voter ID, No Vote” sticker. But those political displays were swamped by ones advertising MAHA-friendly “health” products like toxin-free toothpaste, organic makeup, blue-light-blocking glasses, and seasoning made from cow brains. I didn’t hear a single mention of the four states where abortion will be on the ballot this November. The speakers fearmongered about trans women without mentioning any of the political races in which Republican candidates are counting on the issue to help them win. Yet the political stakes hung over the gathering. Over 30 million women in the US today identify as Christian and conservative, enough to sway an election, as Katie Gaddini notes in Esther’s Army, her new book on these women, and certainly enough to pack the ballroom of a Marriott for a weekend. But there were cracks in the hot-pink façade. This year’s conference was smaller than last year’s 3,000-strong gathering by about a third, according to most accounts. For the first time since the Young Women’s Leadership Summit started in 2015, the word young had been dropped from the title.

The changes at the conference reflected what we’re seeing throughout the country. Though Donald Trump improved his share of the young women’s vote by six percentage points in 2024 versus 2020, an overwhelming 61 percent of young women backed Kamala Harris in that election. And long-term tracking of their political bent shows a clear leftward shift: A 2024 Gallup analysis found that about 40 percent of young women identified as liberal, up from 28 percent two decades ago. The partisan gender gap between young women and men has nearly doubled over the past 25 years. Melissa Deckman, the CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, reports that Gen Z women have become the most liberal cohort in US history. Deckman also found that, as The Guardian put it, they are “expected to outpace their male peers” in voting and political organizing. These women came to political consciousness in 2016, Deckman explained, when a man who boasted about sexual assault defeated a woman to win the presidency. “I think that, combined with the policies, really turned off a generation of young women” from conservative politics, she told me.

Still, the women who remain in the conservative movement are critical to its future. The movement has long relied on women to spearhead the causes in which they have a special layer of credibility, from abortion to the accelerating attacks on trans women, the latter conducted under the guise of protecting women’s sports. In this election cycle, women are leading campaigns that conservatives are banking on to notch wins in the culture wars and tip the balance toward Republican candidates. In Missouri, for example, the governor’s wife, Claudia Kehoe, is the only listed officer on the ballot campaign to repeal a pro-abortion-rights amendment passed by voters in 2024. The initiative would also institute a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors. The figurehead for that fast-moving front in the culture wars is the former swimmer Riley Gaines, a star at the conference, whose experience sharing a pool and locker room with a trans woman has spurred anti-trans legislation named for Gaines in Georgia and West Virginia.

The young women I met who look up to speakers like Gaines were running Turning Point USA chapters on their campuses, volunteering at crisis-pregnancy centers, and making content for right-wing news sites. To keep these women engaged, Turning Point was serving up a glitzy vibe that was part megachurch worship, part dance party. The official lookbook was heavy on frilly white dresses and florals. Everywhere I looked, there were pins that read “Pretty girls don’t vote for socialists” and hair bows—so many hair bows. I ran into a friend who was also covering the event. She told me about how she had grown up Christian and conservative in the South but defected in college, where her world opened up. She and I stood watching as a dozen young women near the stage danced to Justin Bieber blasting through the speakers. One had an American flag wrapped around her shoulders. These women seemed to be having a ball, and given the leftward bent of their generation, their wholesome fun had a countercultural edge. “If there had been something like this when I was young,” my friend said, “I don’t think I ever would have left the conservative movement.”

Pink MAGA: Alex Clark speaks at the 2026 Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit. (Amy Littlefield)

If there was one issue that the women at this conference were counting on to keep their sisters in the conservative fold, it was abortion. Even as 13 states have banned abortion outright in the years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the number of abortions in the US has risen, thanks to the increased use of abortion medication mailed across state lines. The dawning realization that abortion bans aren’t preventing abortions has helped a once-fringe faction of the movement known as abortion “abolitionists” gain traction with a call to punish women taking these pills. The Texas Republican Party’s platform this year endorses penalties for abortion seekers, as do at least 14 state bills so far this year. At the conference, the increasing popularity of this position was chillingly obvious. The conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey confided from the main stage that she had once written a “completely weak and hypocritical” post on Facebook arguing that rape and incest exceptions for abortion were acceptable. But in the comments, a fellow abortion opponent had disagreed, prompting Stuckey to reevaluate her stance. “I realized that I wasn’t thinking about this issue from the baby’s perspective, and I certainly wasn’t thinking about the issue from a biblical perspective,” she said. “I was thinking about the issue from a perspective of ‘What can win the most people?’ or ‘What’s the most popular?’”

Now Stuckey was done with privileging what was popular. In fact, barely two weeks after the conference, she, Gaines, and the influencer Alex Clark, who hosts Turning Point’s wellness podcast Culture Apothecary, signed a petition calling to remove “legal immunities” that prevent people who have abortions from being punished under anti-abortion laws.

I heard this sentiment from women in the audience, too. “I’m very pro-life; I want abortion to be abolished,” said one 42-year-old woman who wore earrings shaped like her home state of Texas. “I think if you put in regulations and laws, you’re not going to have people readily stepping up to kill their child for convenience.”