Culture / Obituary / Dolly Parton Was More Than an Icon Later in life, she was heralded as a symbol of Americana—complete with her own amusement park. But what will last of her is her body of work.

Dolly Parton at the Roxy in West Hollywood in 1977. (Nancy Barr Brandon / MediaPunch / IPX)

Dolly Parton, the country artist best known for songs like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” died last week at the age of 80. Though she herself would have been too modest to publicly make such a claim, she belongs, by all accounts, on the short list of musicians who should be considered among both the greatest singers and greatest songwriters in the genre’s century-plus history. A recent YouGov survey put Parton’s favorability rating at 77 percent, higher than any other musician, living or dead, and up there with Christmas (75 percent) and Thanksgiving (78 percent). Her beatification was complete well before her passing, confirmed by countless articles along the lines of “Dolly Parton, Secular Saint” (Vox) and “Everyone Loves Dolly” (oddly, Vice).

Even as a fan—and later, as a journalist covering country music—I sometimes found this to be a bit over the top. It was as if, for some, Dolly had ceased to be Dolly and had become instead an avatar of the desire for a celebrity who was truly good. Her philanthropy and her local investments were both extensive, but they are still best served by clear-eyed appraisal. Is Dollywood, her signature amusement park, really the rising tide that has lifted all boats in Sevier County, Tennessee, her childhood home, as its boosters proclaim? On the one hand, it is the county’s largest employer; on the other, it’s hard to live like a rhinestone cowboy when you make $14 an hour working seasonally parking cars.

This sort of adulation was especially unnecessary for Parton, because her life was remarkable enough without it. Born on January 19, 1946, in a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains, she was delivered by a doctor who arrived on horseback, and her father, a sharecropper, paid for his services with a sack of cornmeal. Her family’s poverty—and the search for joy and dignity amid it—was one of the enduring themes of her work, the subject of songs like “Coat of Many Colors,” “Daddy’s Working Boots,” “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad),” and “Applejack.”

The last of those, off her 1977 album New Harvest…First Gathering, tells the story of an old man who played banjo for her when she was a girl. It’s a window into the deep musicality of the community in which she was raised. Her mother sang church songs and old ballads; her grandfather was a fiddling preacher. (His song “Singing His Praise” would be recorded by Kitty Wells and Johnny Wright, and later on Parton’s final album, Smoky Mountain DNA.) She got her first guitar from one uncle, and she made her radio debut at 10 years old, with another uncle, her longtime collaborator Bill Owens, playing beside her.

Parton moved to Nashville the day after she graduated high school, boarding a Greyhound bus with her belongings stuffed into brown paper bags, which she would later describe as her matching luggage. She went to Music Row, the stretch of 16th Avenue South that was home to most of the city’s country music publishing houses and recording studios, in search of a record deal, but she couldn’t find a label that was interested in signing a new female singer.

Around this time, Parton had begun to base her appearance on that of a woman who had acquired a certain reputation in her hometown. “She had high-heeled shoes, little floating plastic goldfish in the heels of them, short skirts, low-cut tops, and I just thought she was beautiful,” Parton said in a 2023 interview. Her lifelong project of both fulfilling and challenging the expectations that accompanied this image began with “Dumb Blonde,” her 1966 Nashville debut. “This dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool,” goes the perfectly executed reversal. The era’s prevailing sexism is exemplified in Paul Hemphill’s book The Nashville Sound, a New Journalism–indebted survey of country music that was published three years later and was once regarded as one of the best books on the subject. Parton is only mentioned briefly, in an aside within a long chapter about Porter Wagoner. She is only “girl singer Dolly Parton, a petite blond of incredible vanilla-ice-cream beauty.”

Parton had become Wagoner’s duet partner in 1967, after his previous partner, Norma Jean, got married and resigned from his show. The pair shared a fondness for cornpone humor and flashy clothes—two things that were going out of fashion in an industry chasing uptown audiences. They recorded 12 albums together. Parton wrote many of the songs, despite what Hemphill’s book might lead you to believe. None of these LPs run longer than 30 minutes, and they are for the most part indistinguishable from one another. But this music is Nashville product at its very best: tight, sharp lyrics elevated by first-rate playing from studio hands like Johnny Gimble, Pete Drake, and Hargus “Pig” Robbins and by the vocal performances of the two leads, Wagoner’s forthright baritone an anchor for the wide range and tight vibrato of Parton’s early singing style. Like Hollywood movies of an earlier era, they remain some of the strongest evidence that can be marshaled in defense of the Fordist mode of cultural production.

Yet, just as that mode of production was challenged in the factories, so it was in the studios. In Nashville in the early 1970s, a rebellion was building among the musicians on the country music assembly line, taking its most visible form in the so-called Outlaw movement of singers like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. For Parton, this fight took form of a break from Wagoner, who, having gotten her signed to his label, RCA, refused to grant her permission to work with producers or managers of her choosing. Jerry Bradley, the head of RCA Nashville, later recalled a secret meeting Parton had scheduled to advocate for her artistic emancipation; it was cut short when Wagoner arrived and “grabbed her like she was a little girl.”