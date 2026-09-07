Culture / StudentNation / What’s Behind the Dubai-ification of America’s Yemeni Cafes? Over the years, Yemeni cafes have become beloved establishments for students and coffee lovers alike. But, recently they have undergone a conspicuous aesthetic makeover. Edit

A Dubai-based interior designer is responsible for Qahwah Time’s “modernist, international minimalism” look

(Nabila Eltigi)

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Inside Qahwah Time, a Yemeni coffee shop in Downtown Brooklyn, the icy-cool and spicy-warm fragrance of cardamom brew hangs in the air. Undulating tan slats cascade across the ceiling, resembling the sand dunes of the Arabian Desert. The arched latticework captures the crisp light that pours through. It all comes together to form a pristine scene of understated Arab luxury.

Yemeni cafes in the US have been known for their colorful ornamentation, Arabic calligraphy, and graphics depicting the history of the Middle Eastern country’s coffee culture. But, as hundreds more have opened across the country in recent years, in what has become nothing short of a Yemeni goldrush, their aesthetics are undergoing a dramatic shift. Newer locations are increasingly pursuing a modernist, international minimalism and the result looks straight out of a Dubai shopping mall.

Adel Imathil, who opened Qahwah Time last year, explained the balancing act he instructed his Dubai-based interior designer to follow for his cafe. “A little bit of Yemen, like a little bit,” he said. “But at the same time, we don’t want to lose our identity.”

Customers are noticing. Asad Dandia, a New York City historian and tour guide, asked on X if anyone else had noticed that new Yemeni cafes have a United Arab Emirates aesthetic characterized by a “sleek, minimalist look with bright lights, no cultural branding, zero ornamentation, and Instagrammability over taste.” The post drew an outpouring of responses from across the country. “I was genuinely shocked that all these people came out of the woodworks to be like, ‘Man, I was thinking the same thing,’” Dandia told The Nation.

Hamzah Nasser, owner of the Michigan-based chain Haraz Coffee House, said he minimized overt displays of Yemeni culture that were “all too in people’s faces” as he expanded to dozens of locations nationally, hoping to appeal to a wider audience. He recounted a story of an American veteran who seemed to stand at 6 ‘7 walking into one of his early cafes in Plano, Texas to ask if non-Muslims were allowed to come inside. “I’m like, ‘Of course you’re allowed. Who said you’re not allowed?’ He said he didn’t want to barge in or be rude,” Nasser recalled.

That experience was confirmation for Nasser that he needed to take a different approach to his cafes’ interior design. Qahwah House—the chain that would come to set the template for the Yemeni cafe scene—covers a wall of its popular West Village location with a mural of founder Ibrahim Hasbani’s family tree. But this is exactly what Nasser seeks to avoid in crafting the atmosphere of his cafes. “I don’t want people to walk in and just see pictures of me and my ancestors all over the walls,” he said. “I want to just have people walk in and see the products, see a beautiful, modern design.”

Qahwah House covers a wall of its popular West Village location with a mural of founder Ibrahim Hasbani’s family tree. (Nabila Eltigi)

Traditional Yemeni aesthetics may not always be conducive to a modern American cafe culture where people often face laptops rather than each other. Lorraine Nassif, the interior designer of dozens of Haraz locations among other coffee shops, said the darker colors and moodier lighting characteristic of typical Yemeni cafes are less suitable for students looking for a place to study for two-plus hours. “When you walk into a place that is very clean, refined and has a lighter color palette, I would say it psychologically affects you and makes you want to sit a little bit longer,” said Nassif, who grew up in Kuwait. “My approach is to take some elements of the culture and then rethink everything and design it in a way that’s relatable to our current time, especially as the target audience has changed.”

Haraz’s minimalist yet luxurious vibe was informed by Nasser’s visits to his family in Dubai, inspiring him to invoke the “clean” and “safe” atmosphere for which the Gulf city is known. After all, for many in the US, the Dubai brand has become shorthand for premium, upscale Arab and Muslim culture. The allure of Dubai has further been bolstered by the immense popularity of Dubai chocolate, the pistachio-infused trend that has captivated Generation Z globally. It has become difficult to find a deli or supermarket in the United States that does not stock at least a few Dubai chocolate-themed items; even Starbucks and Blank Street now carry pistachio coffee.

This newfound cultural cachet prompted Nasser to rebrand several products: Haraz’s pistachio cookie, for instance, was reborn as a “Dubai” cookie in the wake of the chocolate craze. “It brought us new customers that were looking for the Dubai hype,” Nasser said. The lesson, it seems, is that the Dubai label can add perceived value to any Arab product.

“For anyone to name something Dubai, it needs to meet the standard of Dubai,” Nasser said. “It’s the US Polo Association or Polo Ralph Lauren. You are gonna choose the Polo Ralph Lauren because the quality is going to be better than the US Polo Association.”