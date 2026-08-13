Bad Mothers and Monstrous Children
Jordy Rosenberg’s “Night Night Fawn” offers a multigenerational tale of Marxists, Zionists, and estrangement.
Barbara Horowitz’s dream was to be a Hollywood star. Failing that, her backup dream was to marry a surgeon. The main thing was to get out of Flatbush, Brooklyn. So when she started going steady with Stephen Rosenberg, who “carried the lawns of Nyack in his heart,” she thought she had it made—until her medical-student beau had an epiphany that he was terrified of blood, and a concurrent epiphany about his true calling as a public-health official.
Instead of dumping him, though, Barbara invited Stephen to a screening of Exodus, the 1960 film starring Paul Newman as the Haganah militant Ari Ben Canaan and Eva Marie Saint as his blond, goyishe love interest. The film depicts the intensifying violence that by 1948 would culminate in the Nakba. “As a literary work, it isn’t much,” David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, once said of the best-selling novel on which the film was based. “But as a piece of propaganda, it’s the greatest thing ever written about Israel.”
Barbara always understood perfectly well that taking Stephen to the movies was a potentially self-destructive act. Once they’d tucked themselves into the makeout row in the back, her hand levitated into Stephen’s lap and proceeded to extract his penis from his pants, a penis that she could not allow “to follow Stephen down the path of meek liberalism.” It wasn’t love and acceptance that led Barbara (and her hand) astray, but rather the conviction that she could change him. “Destiny was driving me toward disappointment,” she recalled. Stephen asked her to marry him right then and there.
At first, she froze. But as Exodus itself climaxed, Barbara was overwhelmed by a newfound sense of purpose: “I had not given much thought to ‘nations’ before. But a nation combined with Paul Newman was another thing entirely.” When Stephen suggested later that maybe he could find a job in Israel, Barbara’s assimilationist dreams gave way to Zionist ones. Stephen would give up his aspirations of climbing America’s class ladder, but only to take on Paul Newman’s character’s nationalist convictions (and maybe his sex appeal, too). And she would become his Eva Marie Saint, forsaking her ordinary life for a colonial adventure.
Jordy Rosenberg’s novel Night Night Fawn traces the collapse of this fantasy and all of Barbara’s other thwarted ambitions. Said ambitions end up being displaced onto her only daughter, who turns out to be an incorrigible lesbian, an intractable Marxist—a Trotskyite!—and eventually, horror of horrors, not a daughter at all. In some sense, Night Night Fawn resembles the trans literature we know—it’s structured around the central tragedy of a parent tormenting a child for their gender expression—but the primary object of Rosenberg’s attention here is the parent, not the child. Rosenberg retains the ethnographic lens common to so much trans fiction and memoir but turns it on Barbara, on both her Zionist and gender dogmatism. The Rosenberg family, like any other nuclear family, is supposed to transmit these most precious values from parent to child. Night Night Fawn attests to the many ways that this transmission can go badly wrong, and hints at something further—at the political and relational changes that become possible when a parent fails.
Rosenberg’s first novel, Confessions of the Fox, was published in 2018, in an era when trans literature was becoming newly fashionable, but even then his work didn’t entirely fit comfortably within the confessional tropes of the genre. A postmodern historical novel, Confessions of the Fox set its queer heroes loose in the archive—the story comes in the form of a long-lost manuscript written by the legendary 18th-century thief, folk hero, and escape artist Jack Sheppard (complete with footnotes)—but diverged from the historical record in claiming that Sheppard had also made an escape, heretofore undocumented, from a miserable girlhood. In its account of ungovernable perversion and DIY top surgery, Confessions rejected straight realism, imagining a past full of people figuring out extravagant ways to live beyond the gendered expectations placed on them.
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Night Night Fawn has a different political project, a different setting and structure, but the underlying methodology is much the same. Like Confessions, it flirts with and then exceeds the archive: a novel that also resembles an unauthorized autobiography of Rosenberg’s own mother, complete with parallel names and parallel timelines. It lures the reader with an aura of fidelity and, as the novel progresses, goes totally off the rails.
Decades after that pivotal Exodus viewing, and after a brief and disappointing stint in Israel, Barbara gave up on the idea that her now-husband would ever become the man of her dreams. But she continued to harbor fantasies about what a stint doing community service for the IDF’s Logistics Corps could do for her daughter, that “golem of upside-down gender” Jordana, who has failed to live up to her namesake (a particularly fanatical girl soldier from Exodus). Israel would “take care of the gayness, the mannishness, the whole bit,” Barbara thought. “My daughter would come out of it cured and boyfriended.”
But the trip turned out to be a disaster. Barbara’s first-person narration gives way to excerpts of telegrams from Jordana’s uncle (the “Israel nut” supervising the trip), Jordana’s own journals, and a medical report. We learn that she left in the middle of the night for Ben-Gurion Airport. We also learn that, since then, Barbara hasn’t seen her child for a long time. And we learn that Jordana Rosenberg died in a motorcycle accident in 1988.
This comes as a surprise to the reader, because the book’s first few hundred pages are interpolated with dispatches from the present—entries in the apology letter that Barbara, now dying of cancer, is writing to “J-something? What am I supposed to call you?” as J. cares for her, with all that this entails: dragging her to the hospital, feeding her green shakes for breakfast, digging the remote out of the bedsheets.
But the letter quickly devolves into something far more complicated than an apology. It’s bad enough that Barbara is fated to die under the care of J., “the specific individual I had successfully purged from the family decades ago.” But worse yet, every day J. looks more and more like a bird: fingers edged in feathers, black beak and gray tongue, scabby claws. Rosenberg’s slip from satire into science fiction assumes that readers will need as much help as they can get to begin to comprehend a transphobic parent’s point of view: In order to fully evoke Barbara’s horror at her child’s transformation, it is necessary to show J. becoming an actual, life-size monster. After all, there would be nothing horrifying about a J. who, day by day, was just beginning to look like himself.
In a 2018 essay, Rosenberg argued that a self-destructing family, despite its hellishness, is not a ground that queers can surrender. “We know how to inhale its phantasmagoria,” he wrote, and, if sufficiently committed to a politics of transformation, “we know how to exhale elements of a different composition.” He wrote that piece only a few years after his mother died. When his father died, he wrote, “I just became him.” But who would want to become Barbara?
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Barbara’s passion for Exodus was just one manifestation of her “bottomless appetite” for World War II noir. It’s not that Barbara loves war, or even really that she romanticizes Jewish survival: It’s the ritual purification of the chaos of history that she loves, “the stylization and submission of catastrophe to the ethereal classiness of thriller.” In Stalag 17, the POWs of Barracks 4 skulk around a Nazi prison camp shot like a nighttime cityscape, trying to figure out who betrayed their escape plans. In Judith, Sophia Loren stows away in a trunk and emerges with her eyeliner as perfect as ever, her glamorous femininity only accentuated by a backdrop of more Nazis.
In an essay from her 1998 collection Mourning Becomes the Law, the philosopher Gillian Rose called for a different kind of Holocaust film, one intended to work on the viewer in a different way altogether. Rather than portray the Nazi as a manifestation of ineffable evil, she argued, such a film should lure us in, should lead us to identify with the Nazi to such an extent that “we put our hands on the trigger with him, wanting him to get what he wants.” Instead of leaving the theater feeling sentimental but politically intact, we should “emerge with the dry eyes of a deep grief,” newly aware of our past and present complicity in fascism.
Rosenberg selected a quote from that Gillian Rose essay as his epigraph, and you get the sense that, writing Night Night Fawn, he was never unaware of the work he was trying to do: to expose his mother’s full culpability in Zionism, while making it perfectly clear that she was not so different from our own mothers, friends, neighbors, colleagues. Besides being a biting portrait of Barbara Rosenberg and a drama about parent-child relationships, Night Night Fawn is also an exhaustive accounting of something else: how Barbara—and so many other ordinary people—incubated Zionism within the family and, as Rosenberg put it, “tried to make the mass murder and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians seem normal.”
Like Rose’s Nazi, Barbara lures you in. Her Borscht Belt humor is familiar; the Flatbush accent that she drilled out of her child is practically audible, even on the page; as a reader, you hang on her every word. Her final illness is wretched, and her suffering incites real pity. You wouldn’t want her to be your mother, but there are moments in the novel when she is deeply sympathetic. But Barbara’s charm never obscures her villainy. Besides her complicity in apartheid, she could be a cruel and vicious parent: “I didn’t give birth to an ugly freak,” she told J. in one moment of “prolapsed unconscious.” “You’re the biggest mistake of my life.” She regretted saying it, but a similar sentiment underlay her lifelong struggle to keep Jordana away from anything that might lead her further astray (or make her happy)—any symbol of the corduroy-jacket masculinity she craved.
Rosenberg may be fixated on the way our parents (try to) shape us, but he’s not trying to reinscribe old cultural platitudes about the primacy of genetic relationships. What he is trying to capture, I think, is the fact that parents and children belong to each other, however warped the relationship. When Barbara dies, things are no longer mutual; for the first time, all of the agency is J.’s. In the final pages of Night Night Fawn, Barbara, decompensating in her rent-controlled Yorkville apartment, is visited once more by that horror of a bird that grasps her between its beak and claws and launches her and J. out the window. At first, the pair plummet toward the asphalt, but then those wings catch the air, the sounds of rainy Manhattan begin to recede, and they are no longer tied to this mortal coil but are in flight to somewhere else altogether. Barbara’s final thought is that her monstrous child is the only part of her that’s going to last. And what will he do with that, with everything she left behind? What new thing will he become?
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