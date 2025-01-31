Activism / Choosing Love Is How We Win Now is the time to ask your community what they need—to connect and build power wherever you can.

Tori Furtado, from Boston, kneels down to write a sign that reads, “Love has no borders,” in front of the Chinatown Gate, where hundreds gathered for a rally before marching to the State House in a demonstration against President Trump’s new immigration order the day after it was issued, January 28, 2017.

(John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It was one of the coldest and darkest mornings Brooklyn has had all winter. As erratic as our weather patterns have been, no one expected the icy temperatures to arrive so suddenly. There are some of us who sneakily love the inconvenience of it all—me included. But on this particular morning, I was not snuggled up on the couch, withdrawing from the world and relishing the irresistible disruption to mundane life. I was at the post office.

The mood at the post office felt much different from my last time there just a week before. After a week of extremist and unconstitutional executive orders that touched nearly every aspect of people’s everyday lives, everyone, myself included, seemed to be holding on to so much more than their boxes, bills, and birthday cards.

I gripped my parcels tighter as I thought about the state of the world, starting in this bare-bones post office. Those around me represented a cross section of people from all different walks of life experiencing the same structural failures. We went to bed dreading the same threats to our trans friends and family and to our undocumented neighbors. We woke up uncertain about the future, as we watched grocery prices climb and devastating wildfires ravage places we love.

I studied their faces and watched them stand uncomfortably in line, probably sweating under heaping layers of winter attire, like me. Their eyes glazed over, resisting any quiver of muscle that wanted permission to let go. That grinding mix of exhaustion, lost will, or lost hope.

What are we going to do about all of this grief? I wondered. How do we move over the edge knowing that what we face is bigger than what any individual can handle alone?

I let out a sigh of relief when I finally reached the counter.

As I walked toward the exit, I noticed a young woman standing by the exit. Her long black hair was combed back in a ponytail, and her face was fresh without makeup. She held a piece of paper in her hand and eagerly looked at each person who walked by her, hoping to catch their eye. Next to her was a large stroller, overly stuffed with her family’s belongings, and a young child, who was perhaps no more than a year old. With remarkable persistence, he tried to stand on his stroller, his arms reaching out to her as she lovingly rubbed his back and continued to focus on what she needed to do. In some ways, he reminded me of my own daughter when she was that age.

“¿Habla español?” she asked me.

“No, sorry,” I said, waving my hand as if it were necessary to further signal my dismissal.

As I took a few more steps toward the door, I paused, stunned by the way I had spoken to the woman.

I turned around and walked over to her, pulling out my phone and typing away on Google Translate. I showed her my phone.

“Quiero ayudarte,” it read. I want to help you.

Carolina (a pseudonym) needed to change her mailing address. As part of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s decision to close more emergency migrant shelters, Carolina’s family—her, her husband, and son—had recently moved from the now-closed Floyd Bennett Field encampment, which housed hundreds of migrant families in Brooklyn, to a hotel in Queens.

For the next two hours, I helped Carolina navigate the long process, all the more so as she didn’t have a valid ID. We stood in that corner of the post office, using Google Translate as a go-between as we exchanged messages and inquisitive looks, struggling to understand and be understood.

Meanwhile, her child was starting to stir, getting increasingly frustrated sitting in his stroller. In an attempt to get his mother’s attention, he dropped his bag of animal crackers on the floor. She picked it up, and he dropped it again.

“Uh oh!” someone said.

The voice belonged to an older woman. She picked up the bag of crackers and handed it to the toddler. She looked at both me and Carolina, and winked at us as if to say, “Keep going, I can keep him entertained.”

As Carolina and I continued to sort out the complicated and mundane process of an address change, the woman played “peek-a-boo” with the child, who responded each time with full belly laughter that could melt a mother’s heart and even a stranger’s. Several people in the post office were watching us now.

Once Carolina and I got all of her information together, we returned to the line. A man at the front waved at us, offering his place. We gladly took his spot.

When we got to the counter, the postal worker and I exchanged glances—it was clear that she, too, had been watching me help Carolina, along with the older woman who played with her son, and the man in line who let us breeze by him.