Activism / The Election Depleted Us. Storytelling Can Revive Us. As we share our truths and witness each other’s, we build unity and community.

The author speaks at an abortion rally in Nashville, Tennessee, in May 2022. (Keturah Rae Bishop)

At 1 am on election night, I finally gave up and went to bed. As a mother of two young children, I resolved that even this election wasn’t worth giving up precious hours of sleep. We’ll know more about the results tomorrow, I thought.

But despite my best intentions, it wasn’t a restful sleep. It was as if my body had a built-in snooze button, waking up every 45 minutes just to refresh my news feed. Then the news came in: “Donald Trump Wins Presidency.”

It’s hard to describe the shock I felt. How shocked I was by my own shock. Like millions of others, I really did believe that Vice President Kamala Harris would be our next president. But instead, the unthinkable happened—support for Trump rose in nearly every state. His approach to seed fear, and to vociferously and repeatedly spew violent and abhorrent narratives about the communities we love… worked. It was hard to grapple with it all, and to know that this wasn’t the end of it. Even harder days will come. All of it felt unbearable.

As I thumbed through social media, I couldn’t help but notice a resounding question: Where do we go from here?

I, too, had that question. But I didn’t have an answer for it.

Throughout the day, I found myself deep in thought and pain. The wave of emotions felt like a paralysis, as my mind anxiously went through the possible consequences of the election results.

It wasn’t like me to be so disoriented and consumed in fear. My work requires a deep sense of groundedness and self. As an activist and founder of the nonprofit storytelling agency Rosie, I’ve worked on some of our country’s most heartbreaking issues for years, and have pushed back fervently on them by uplifting stories of hope, truth, and love. But that day, I couldn’t access it. I felt lost.

The more that I sat with these feelings, the more it became clear to me that these sensations were not new. They were a small part of a much larger story, and it had everything to do with how I could move forward.

I had last felt this feeling of despair at a rest retreat that I attended earlier this year, organized by Octavia Raheem, a rest coach for Black, Indigenous, and women of color who are senior leaders, founders, and business owners. The retreat had brought 30 of us together, with the intent to de-script false narratives we’ve subconsciously been living, and re-script a new narrative that centered our truth and the expansive human being that we are.

The retreat center was nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of the oldest ranges in the world, located right outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The Saura Indians, the earliest known inhabitants of the region, called these mountains “Jomeokee,” which means the “Great Guide” or “Pilot.” Surrounded by stunning vistas, majestic waterfalls, and bright wildflowers—it was as if the colors and lights and patterns of the world had come together to form a special sanctuary for us, and specifically us, to convene.