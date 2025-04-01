Activism / April 1, 2025

Will You Put Your Body On the Line to Defend and Support Your Neighbors?

A new Solidarity Pledge organized by civil rights and social justice organizations invites people to stand up for immigrant communities.

Theo Oshiro, Andrew Friedman, and Greisa Martinez Rosas

Protesters march for immigrant rights on February 22, 2025, in New York City.


(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, a 10-year-old US citizen with brain cancer was deported to Mexico along with her immigrant parents. Not long after, Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent lawful resident, was abducted from his home and forcibly separated from his pregnant wife, simply for exercising his First Amendment rights. In Georgia, a man was arrested as the sermon at his church came to an end, and in Chicago ICE took another man into custody right after his wife dropped their child off at school. These cruel and widespread kidnappings are an affront to professed American values.

Amid this shock-and-awe, many of us may feel helpless to stop the devastation threatening our neighbors and communities. But, history can be our guide. By following in the footsteps of students, local officials, religious leaders, and community members who have refused to cooperate with injustice, we can uphold a longstanding American tradition of nonviolent resistance.

Fortunately, courageous people across the country are already doing this. In addition to state and local police, elected officials, and FBI officials who have pledged to oppose the administration’s attacks, frontline civil rights and social justice organizations are taking action. They are filing, and winning, lawsuits and ensuring people know their rights.

They have also, crucially, organized a Solidarity Pledge which invites people to put their bodies “on the line” to defend and support their neighbors. The pledge reads, in part: “I pledge to challenge Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks by working to create welcoming and loving communities, speaking up in defense of our neighbors, and supporting families with information and mutual aid.”

The pledge comes at a critical time. President Trump has acted swiftly to order militarized mass arrests and deportations, defying legal standards and violating long-held norms—including by ending an established policy that prevented ICE agents from storming into houses of worship, schools, and hospitals. Sending ICE agents into sacred spaces is deeply unpopular with the American people, because we know that everyone deserves to feel safe in places where we are at our most vulnerable. These are, and should remain, places of refuge.

The kidnappings as well have far less support than the Trump administration would like people to believe. Few Americans approve of using billions of taxpayer dollars to target and terrorize patients in their hospital beds. This is true across the ideological spectrum. Eighty-one percent of self-identified conservatives agree that we need bipartisan legislation to address labor shortages and inflation and protect people that are already in the United States, and 57 percent of conservative voters believe that it is essential to preserve protections for, and welcome, people fleeing persecution.

The truth is that many Americans recognize that the kidnappings are terrifying for individual people and families—and that an indiscriminate, militarized state makes all of us less safe.

Current Issue

Cover of April 2025 Issue
April 2025 Issue

That’s where the Solidarity Pledge comes in; it’s a chance to put our beliefs into action. Here’s how it works: People who sign the pledge are invited to participate in mass trainings where they can learn more about what is being done to confront the threats to immigrant communities. They are given opportunities to get involved as community educators, organizers of solidarity circles of close friends and neighbors, and as leaders of a nonviolent action corps to defend immigrant workers and families.

At a moment of fear and fracture, the Solidarity Organizing Initiative creates an opportunity for community, learning, leadership, and action, and builds important, new, decentralized civic infrastructure. These are the values that underlay a participatory multiracial democracy of care and community.

One powerful example of solidarity comes from a recent pledge taker, a young woman who is a member of Make the Road New Jersey. Originally from Honduras, she arrived in the United States as a child and spent years living without papers. Throughout that time, she intimately understood the constant fear of being undocumented, particularly when she watched ICE detain a family member. Still, she put herself through college and recently gained citizenship. Determined to ensure that others don’t have to face the same sense of hopelessness, she signed the solidarity pledge. Her commitment reflects a deep conviction about the importance of standing together to protect the dignity and rights of every individual, especially those vulnerable to the injustices she once faced.

The pledge is not just symbolic—it connects us to thousands across the country who share our conviction that every person is entitled to the same human rights. We believe in our collective resilience, and we know it has never been more urgent to engage as many people as possible to stand up for the society we aspire to build.

Over 6,600 people have already signed the solidarity pledge because they know it is right. For centuries Americans have refused to cooperate with edicts and policies they knew were wrong. We know from our own history that terrorizing and kidnapping a group of people because of their skin color, or where they were born, defies our most foundational principles. From the Boston Tea Party to the lunch counters of Mississippi, nonviolent resistance has proven to be a powerful tool to challenge oppression. The time is ripe to revive that great American tradition.

Theo Oshiro

Theo Oshiro is Co-Executive Director of Make the Road States. Theo helps lead Make the Road States’ and Make the Road Action’s strategic vision as well as its bold national campaigns, providing thought leadership as well as communications, direct service, and political expertise. A Peruvian immigrant raised in Queens, Theo joined Make the Road New York in 2005 after receiving a Master’s Degree from the University of Chicago.

Andrew Friedman

Andrew Friedman is the founding Director of the The Law, Power, and Organizing Initiative, an innovative model for expanding the application and integration of a broad range of analytical and change-making tools into legal education. Andrew is also Founding Director of the Initiative for Community Power at New York University School of Law.

Greisa Martinez Rosas

Greisa Martinez Rosas is the Executive Director of United We Dream (UWD), a national nonpartisan, immigrant youth-led organization with over 1 million members nationwide. Originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, Greisa came to the U.S. with her family at a young age and is a current DACA recipient. Her leadership was instrumental in the fight to win DACA and in defending the program at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020.

More from The Nation

Protesters demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide “Tesla Takedown” rally outside a Tesla dealership on March 29, 2025, in Pasadena, California.

My Weekend of Anti-Trump, Anti-Musk “Defiance” My Weekend of Anti-Trump, Anti-Musk “Defiance”

I went to a #TeslaTakedown in New York and signed on to a Zoom “Resistance Lab” training. Here’s what I saw.

Joan Walsh

Rumeysa Ozturk being detained by ICE.

What Will You Do? What Will You Do?

What’s your “I am Spartacus” move to protect the more vulnerable, the targeted, the invisibled, the next-on-the-list?

Kaveh Akbar

Grant Miner speaks at a rally in support of detained Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil.

Columbia Expelled Me for My Palestine Activism, but I Won’t Be Silenced Columbia Expelled Me for My Palestine Activism, but I Won’t Be Silenced

And neither will anyone else targeted by the university. We are not afraid, we are undeterred, and we will continue to fight.

Grant Miner

Mario Savio, a leader of the University of California Free Speech Movement, center, with Jack Weinberg and Susan Goldberg and other arrested demonstrators during their trial, Berkeley, California, 1965.

America Needs a New Free Speech Movement America Needs a New Free Speech Movement

Donald Trump is showing us what an unaccountable class of corporate decision-makers looks like—and it looks like a lot of fear, and a terrible loss of freedom.

Zephyr Teachout

During a protest against US policies regarding Israel and Palestine outside the American Institute in Taiwan in Taipei on March 7, 2024, demonstrators from the Taiwan Action Front for Palestine display portraits of Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty member of the US Air Force who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

What Aaron Bushnell Is Still Teaching Us What Aaron Bushnell Is Still Teaching Us

His protest was both a rejection of the idea that human life is expendable and an acknowledgment that, for so many, it already has been.

Riad Alarian

Twenty-six years ago, the St. Pat's for All parade in Queens, New York, began as a response to the exclusion of Irish LGBTQ communities from the Fifth Avenue parade. Now it welcomes Irish and Irish American solidarity with Palestinians.

There’s Another St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York—and This One Stands Up to Trump There’s Another St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York—and This One Stands Up to Trump

The St. Pat’s for All parade started when the more famous Fifth Avenue parade barred queer groups. Twenty-six years later, it welcomes Palestinian solidarity organizations.

Phoebe Grandi