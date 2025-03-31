Activism / My Weekend of Anti-Trump, Anti-Musk “Defiance” I went to a #TeslaTakedown in New York and signed on to a Zoom “Resistance Lab” training. Here’s what I saw.

Protesters demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide “Tesla Takedown” rally outside a Tesla dealership on March 29, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

My friend and fellow Nation contributor Micah Sifry, like many of us, has been looking for the right word for the anti-Trump movement 2.0. He never loved “resistance” because he thought it exaggerated our troubles (and heroism) by comparing us to people who fought Nazism. (Some bros associate it with “Wine Moms” aka Hillary Clinton supporters, but neither he nor I truck with that.) Some advocate using the word “opposition” this time around, but with so many elected Democrats, in the supposed opposition party, caving to Trump and copresident Elon Musk, that doesn’t entirely work either.

Sifry likes the term “defiance,” and so do I.

His Substack, The Connector, is must-reading in this era of defiance. For one thing, he reports on the growing anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk protests, while pundits merely opine. Against a backdrop of jaded Beltway reporters insisting that anti-Trump forces lack energy, he cites research by Erica Chenoweth and others showing there has been much more activism since Inauguration Day than there was at this time in 2017. Sifry charts the hundreds of protests sponsored by groups of laid-off or threatened federal workers like Resistance Rangers and letter carriers. (Really, you should subscribe.)

He also reports, based on his long history of covering upstart movements, that the ongoing #TeslaTakedown protests—during which folks gather outside various Tesla sites, mostly dealerships—are for real, and not simply a fun daylong diversion. They’ve been organized by a range of activism veterans like New York’s Alice Hu, actor/activist Alex Winter, and Annie Wu Henry, a veteran of Swifties for Harris and John Fetterman’s innovative social media campaign back when he was a progressive. The first Manhattan protest was spearheaded by a lone woman and a friend who took a video of her (I haven’t been able to find out her name) on February 4. So I went out to cover the biggest one yet in Manhattan on Saturday, part of a “global day of action” that drew tens of thousands of protesters to 253 Tesla sites.

One of several cardboard exploding Tesla trucks at Saturday’s #TeslaTakedown in New York.

It started at noon, but when I arrived at 12:20 pm, Washington Street between 14th and 13th (in the touristy Meatpacking District) was jam-packed, and the NYPD had already blocked off traffic on 13th Street. (There were also guards outside Rolex and Gucci down the street.) Eventually the jubilant, noisy crowd spilled south towards 12th Street. I’d say it was at least 1,000 people at its height.

It was 80 degrees though windy, generally a great early spring day for a protest. Amazon workers in their blue and yellow vests turned out, so did parents with baby strollers and dozens of dogs, in backpacks and on leashes, including one who wore a “Dogs against DOGE” sign.

The demonstration was enlivened by an influx from a nearby march celebrating the 38th anniversary of the ACT UP movement, which got long-delayed attention, and funding, from the federal government for HIV and AIDS research and treatment back in the late 1980s. To this day, it’s probably the most successful mass protest movement since the 1960s civil rights mobilization. Pink triangles were everywhere.

Many of the ACT UP contingent were younger people and trans people—not at all surprising given the threats they face under Trump. At one point activists did a “die-in,” right at the Tesla entrance. I was too far away to see it, but folks around them raised “gravestones” with protest slogans. “DOGE Is Killing Medicaid,” one read. Others said DOGE was killing AIDS research and PEPFAR, the George W. Bush program that saved millions of lives in Africa (more than those killed by his unnecessary Iraq War). There were a lot of signs warning of threats to Social Security and Medicare in the crowd. A disproportionate share of protesters came from the demographic that cares about that most—meaning mine.