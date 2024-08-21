Activism / As Democrats Party, Doctors Beg the World to Listen to Gaza “The reason we cry tears isn’t sadness anymore. It’s the feeling that we have no ability to get the most powerful country in the world to stop the bombs.”

(Sarah Lazare)

Chicago—The mood on Tuesday in the small room tucked away on the fourth floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center could not have been more different from the pageantry of the Democratic National Convention being held five miles away.

Six doctors stood in a row, wearing scrubs and sneakers, somber expressions on their faces. One by one, they stepped up to the podium to share what they witnessed during their recent medical humanitarian work in Gaza—and begged for Democrats, particularly presidential nominee Kamala Harris, to reverse their lockstep arming of Israel’s relentless killing campaign.

Despite superficially backing the abstract idea of a “ceasefire,” the Biden administration has distorted the sense of the term, so activists have shifted their core demand. They are now pushing for an arms embargo, reflecting a growing consensus among those mobilizing in solidarity with Palestinians that material support for Israel’s operations must stop. Thus far, despite “tone” shifts, Vice President Harris has rejected their desperate pleas.

Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor, described holding the hands of dying children “taking their last, final gasps with no family alive able to comfort them.” The phenomenon of wounded children arriving alone is so common there, she said, that there is a term for it: “wounded child, no surviving family.”

Ahmad Yousaf, a doctor in internal medicine and pediatrics, told of a woman who had severe burns all over her body. Doctors discovered she was pregnant, and “we knew she was going to die there and her baby would die there, and there was nothing we could do,” he said. She moved to the intensive care unit and “every day she lived until she died she was in pain, because we didn’t have the kind of medicine we needed for her.” One day he walked in and her bed was empty. “Her story is just one of tens of thousands,” he said, “and her family mourned for her just like we would mourn for her own family members.”

Tammy Abughnaim, a doctor in emergency medicine, said, “The things we were seeing in Gaza were unimaginable. Children do not have access to basic nutrition. Every single child is in need of psychological care that they are not going to be able to get for a very long time.”

“I cannot tell you how disheartening it is,” she added, “to know as I’m standing in front of a patient pulling shrapnel from my patient’s body, that my tax dollars have paid for this.”

The doctors had traveled from across the country to share their testimony, flanked by delegates representing the roughly 740,000 people who voted “uncommitted” in the Democratic Primary to protest the bombing and siege of Gaza. Tuesday’s event was one of many the uncommitted delegates have organized, and it followed a packed panel about Palestinian human rights the day before. They seem to be doing everything they can to make sure the DNC doesn’t forget about what the United States is doing in Gaza, where its arms and munitions, on top of ongoing aid packages, have been used by Israel to kill more than 40,000 people, over 16,000 of them children (though the real number killed is likely far higher).