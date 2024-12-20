Activism / When the Feds Are Still Watching Former Black Panthers fear the FBI is still keeping tabs on them decades after COINTELPRO. In at least one case, they were right.

Malik Rahim. (Bryan Tarnowski)

On a warm afternoon in 1970, Cleo Silvers, then a young member of the Black Panther Party, boarded the subway from the Bronx to Harlem. COINTELPRO was at its height. Fred Hampton had recently been assassinated by police in Chicago. Huey Newton was imprisoned on false charges. She was still on the subway when police stopped her.

“I told them, ‘I’m going to the Black Panther office, and you better leave me alone,’” recalled Silvers, now 78. And they did. By the time she got to the Panther headquarters on Seventh Avenue, she breathed a sigh of relief, and continued with her work: within a few months, she’d be helping to take over a hospital.

Silvers recounted this day recently, sitting at her kitchen table, bedecked in a mauve headwrap and gold jewelry. Anyone looking in the window would see just another Tennessee academic, the rooms she shares with her husband, Ron, overflowing with books on racial justice and radical organizing. But Silvers’s life has been one of boldness: as a Young Lord in the South Bronx in 1970, she took part in the Lincoln Hospital Takeover, when activists demanded better care for patients, supported by Assata Shakur and other Panthers. After the takeover, Silvers helped run a door-to-door program with the Young Lords, testing people for tuberculosis and lead.

Throughout this time, Silvers, like so many of her radical peers, was on the radar of the FBI. The bureau’s notorious COINTELPRO program—a campaign of covert and illegal operations aimed primarily at subverting civil rights and anti-war movements—was in full swing. Government operatives spied on, intimidated, smeared, harassed, blackmailed, wrongfully imprisoned, and assassinated dozens of Black leaders and radicals like Silvers until it was officially shuttered in 1971. Silvers’s name appears repeatedly in the 110,000-page cache of declassified FBI files on the Black Panthers, according to Bob Boyle, the attorney who obtained them. Decades later, congressional hearings and public apologies have served to frame COINTELPRO as a dark American chapter, one relegated to the dustbin of history.

It’s 40 years since Silvers was last arrested and questioned about the Black Panther Party. About 45 years since the FBI visited her family to interrogate them about her whereabouts. More than 50 since she was betrayed by her own boyfriend, who she found out decades later was an FBI informant. And though the FBI’s pursuit of the Black Panthers officially ended, the government’s targeting and surveillance of radical activists never did.

Silvers believes that she endured FBI harassment for decades following the official end of COINTELPRO. She told The Nation that FBI agents contacted her bosses and got her fired from multiple jobs, sometimes leveraging the federal grants that nonprofits needed to operate. When she was working for a workforce training program in 1995, she said, she was told by a friend that “the FBI came in and told [Silvers’s supervisor] that you were a Black Panther, and that it would be better for her to fire you than to lose the entire program.” Silvers was let go. (The person Silvers named as her former supervisor strongly denied to The Nation that this had occurred.)

In 2002, Silvers said, she was working for Long Island University when her boss told her, “You are doing a wonderful job. But I have to ask you—what in the world did you do to the government? What did you do to the FBI? They are so angry at you.” Her boss went on, “They have come here and told me that I have to fire you.” She was let go again.

As the NYPD discovered in 1971, Silvers doesn’t scare easily. But years of harassment left their mark. And today, daily, she feels the feds on her heels.

“They continue to actively target us,” Silvers said. She believes her phones are still tapped and her apartment bugged. She sees people follow her into grocery stores, buy nothing, and follow her out. She is approached and befriended by strangers who then mysteriously disappear without a trace, sometimes after suggesting they jointly pursue some criminal venture (e.g., life insurance fraud).

Wary, Silvers takes precautions. Sometimes she pours oil all over her trash, to spoil private documents and keep agents off the trail. Twice, she said, she’s seen Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) plates on SUVs that were following her: “I think they do it to let me know that they’re there.”