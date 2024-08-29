Activism / Palestinians Will Speak Whether Democrats Want Them to or Not The party may have successfully prevented Palestinians from addressing the DNC. But it cannot hold back the tide forever.

Anti-war demonstrators march near the United Center where the Democratic National Convention s taking place on August 21, 2024, in Chicago. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Despite months of planning, intensive organizing, and a set of clear demands, the 2024 Democratic National Convention was an undeniable disappointment for the Uncommitted National Movement. The group’s demand for an arms embargo against Israel remains elusive at best, and the Democratic platform makes only passing references to Palestinian statehood and our rights to dignity and security. Perhaps most gallingly, the DNC refused the Uncommitted movement’s request to allow a Palestinian American to speak to the convention for just two minutes.

Not everything was a bust, however. Uncommitted secured the first-ever panel on Palestinian human rights in the DNC’s history, and the demand for a speaker united a variety of interest groups, from organized labor to Black and left-wing Jewish groups, behind it.

Beyond that, the dynamics that were revealed by the events in Chicago—both the major setbacks and the minor victories— are quite useful for those of us who want to look to the future.

It is important to get some key things about the Uncommitted movement and its approach to the convention straight.

First and foremost, while the fight over a convention speaker attracted the most attention, an arms embargo remains the central demand of the Uncommitted movement and of many Palestinian-American and Arab-American voters. As many have pointed out, it is not tenable to say that you are for a ceasefire while also providing the very means for the fire. And in light of a blockade on Gaza which illegally impedes the delivery of food and medicine to civilians, military assistance to Israel almost certainly violates US and international humanitarian law.

Opposition to this flow of weapons is not a fringe view. A CBS poll from June found that 61 percent of all Americans, including 77 percent of Democrats, oppose sending military aid to Israel right now, and recent polls conducted by YouGov and the Institute for Middle East Understanding show that an arms embargo and permanent ceasefire could enthuse key swing- state voters. While it would be incorrect to say that such a policy shift would be uncontroversial, it’s clear that there is a real and growing bloc of Americans who sympathize with the Palestinian plight. Even more than that, they are getting organized.

Second, the request for a speaking slot on the stage of the convention was neither a new demand nor a controversial one. It was submitted a month and a half ago. Uncommitted’s initial request was to give time to Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, an intensive care doctor who bore witness to Israel’s genocidal carnage while volunteering at Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. In the end, the movement relaxed its request and asked for a Palestinian-American from their list of options to speak on the pain of Palestinians in the war. Despite the symbolic, conservative nature of this request, Democrats still refused—even though they allowed Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of an Israeli American hostage, to speak (something that Uncommitted publicly supported).

So where does this leave Uncommitted—and, for that matter, the Democratic Party?

On the one hand, the DNC’s callous treatment of Uncommitted showed just how deep the antipathy toward Palestinians runs within the upper echelons of the party—and reflected the Harris campaign’s calculation that it will pay a very limited political price, if any, for antagonizing the movement. Playing by the rules didn’t work out like some insisted it would because, while the cause of Palestinian liberation is more popular than ever, the Democratic leadership seems to think it’s still 1982. Failure to compel changes by working “within the system” over the last six months or so will no doubt give fuel to those who are looking for reasons to reinforce their cynicism about electoral politics and the Democratic Party as a vehicle for change.

On the other hand, if leading Democrats had intended to suppress virtually all talk of Palestine—and to erase Palestinians themselves from the conversation— they failed. After being denied a speaking slot, Uncommitted’s leadership launched into action and conducted a sit-in outside of the convention with the hope of compelling a reversal. The demand for a speaker garnered the support of various organizations and leading members of the party, from the United Auto Workers and Bend the Arc to every member of the Squad. By the final day of the convention, support was also coming in from some of the relatives of Israeli hostages.