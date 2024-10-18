Activism / StudentNation / Cornell Championed “Free Expression.” Then It Rolled Out Protest Restrictions. The university’s overhauled expressive activity policy has been criticized by both pro-Palestine advocates and student and faculty governing bodies.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather and take to the streets.

(Selcuk Acar / Getty)

In April 2023, Cornell University announced that the next academic year would feature the theme of “free expression,” calling on students, faculty, and staff to “develop the fluency and skills necessary for democratic participation, such as active listening, leading controversial discussions, leading effective advocacy and managing responses to controversial interactions.”

“It is critical to our mission as a university to think deeply about freedom of expression and the challenges that result from assaults on it,” said then-president Martha Pollack.

Now, over a year later, the university has overhauled its expressive activity policy and imposed multiple restrictions on campus protests.

The new policy prohibits the use of megaphones without prior approval—except from two locations on campus between noon and 1 pm. Disruption of university activities is prohibited. Posters and chalking is also limited, giving the university the authority to remove any content that does not meet its regulations. It is also recommended, but not required, to register protests involving over 50 people, prior to any demonstrations.

Following multiple high-profile suspensions, some students argue that the new policies further penalize pro-Palestinian speech on campus. “[Protesters] have to cover their faces, because if they don’t, they end up being suspended,” said Atakan Deviren, a sophomore and cochair of Cornell’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America. “By talking to you right now, I am putting myself in danger.”

Cornell’s free expression policy was brought into the national spotlight when pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an on-campus career fair on September 18, banging drums, pots, and pans in front of representatives for the defense manufacturer Boeing to protest Israel’s war on Gaza. Cornell administrators later announced that Momodou Taal, an international PhD student, was suspended for his involvement, though he was later reinstated with restrictions.

New university president Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement to students that the disruption was “a deliberate means of violating the rights of others who were participating in a scheduled university event.” Cornell’s interim expressive activity policy, which was instituted in January, prohibits protests that interfere with university operations.

Pro-Palestine protesters argue that the university is ignoring the will of the student body, citing a student assembly referendum calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from weapons manufacturers. “Listen to the people you’re here to represent and you’re here to take care of, because they told you what they want. And now the administration is making an active choice to not listen,” said Deviren.

The new expressive activity policy—said to serve as temporary guidelines until the university crafts a long-term policy with feedback from relevant stakeholders—has been criticized by pro-Palestinian advocates and Cornell’s student and faculty governing bodies. Despite multiple resolutions condemning it, a committee of 19 members will finalize a revised permanent policy.