Books & the Arts / Why the Right Fantasizes About Death and Destruction In Richard Seymour’s Disaster Nationalism, he attempts to diagnose the apocalyptic nature of conservatism around the world.

A woman wearing a sweatshirt for the QAnon conspiracy theory gestures during a pro-Trump rally on October 11, 2020, in Ronkonkoma, New York. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

I’ve never known quite what to do when a conspiracy theory is shared with me. Having grown up in a conservative-talk-radio family, I confess that a mild paranoia about the liberal world is a given for me. The ravings included things like the death of Vince Foster, Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and FEMA’s malevolent incompetence. My uncles would forward me chain e-mails about hoarding gold, Agenda 21, and the “Great Replacement.” Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi debacle was a persistent obsession. That’s over three decades’ worth of theories, a steady drip of feverish claims spanning the years from Bill Clinton to Joe Biden, that found their way to my e-mail inbox or into casual conversations. The latest, kindly shared by one of my parents in the weeks before the 2024 election, was particularly florid: Chinese soldiers, I learned, had been funneling fentanyl over the Mexican border during the Biden years.

Books in review Disaster Nationalism: The Downfall of Liberal Civilization Buy this book

This capacity for delusion, once relegated to the fringes, has come to define the cultural environment of the right. During the Trump era, such fantasies went mainstream. You can probably recite them from memory: There was the “rigged” election of January 6, 2020, as a false-flag event, the specter of antifa in all corners of American life, and the Covid-19 “Plandemic.” We might be inclined to ignore, or endlessly debunk, these outlandish tales. They are silly, specious beliefs, after all, worthy of our scorn and maybe even our pity.

It’s time, I think, to reevaluate this reaction. In my own life, looking back at the conversations with my family’s lunatic fringe, it’s clear that I’ve never been able to identify where this collective psychosis emerged from. A logic that our liberal shibboleths are unable to comprehend is in the air. What if the right’s fantasies of violent overthrow and death weren’t the byproducts of social media poisoning, susceptibility to misinformation, or delusions born of boredom and complacency, but manifestations of something deeper, darker, and altogether more cogent?

This is the question that Richard Seymour attempts to answer in his new book, Disaster Nationalism. The phenomenon we’ve been witnessing this past decade as the far right surges globally, Seymour believes, reflects a broad psychological transformation in the conservative psyche. Run-of-the-mill nationalist politics, if there can be such a thing, is now an ever stranger beast—the reactionary patriotism we’re so familiar with is now infected with an apocalyptic mindset. If nationalism tends to focus strictly on things like immigration and demographics in its effort to build a pure ethno-state, disaster nationalism can be said to make use of every paranoia in the book—natural disasters, climate change, class anxieties, sexual and racial panics—to achieve the same end. “It links an already pervasive anxiety to a series of phobic objects (Muslims, Communists, Globalists, Jews, and so on),” Seymour writes. For groups experiencing social decline (not to be confused with the working poor), disaster nationalism can be thought of as an easy-to-use framework—an ideological hunting scope might be more accurate—to process the chaos of the world. “For those confronting the demons in their heads,” Seymour continues, “it names a worldly demon which can be assaulted.”

This is essentially the phenomenon we tend to file under terms like “populism,” “grievance politics,” and “racial resentment.” But these low-definition renderings haven’t helped us better understand an emerging political attitude that shows no signs of fizzling out: This year, from Canada to France to Germany, so-called right populists are poised to take the reins of power, on the backs of supporters who see, like those in this country, a need for closed borders and crueler immigration policies.

Seymour wants us to understand that something more insidious and terrifying is at play—a “far greater cataclysm” is in the offing. What we’re witnessing is a toxic system of belief, capable of overriding material self-interest and logic because the main offering is revenge. But Seymour is not talking about the shallow emotional fix of winning elections or “sticking it to the libs.” It’s not so much a hatred for any one group, he suggests, but a “hatred of civilization” itself and the shallow rewards it promised: pluralism, self-determination, enfranchisement.

It’s important to realize that material interests can easily be tossed aside when people are certain that the only choice left to them is to burn everything down and start over. Seymour likens disaster nationalism, in this sense, to a kind of deranged self-help program, offering its practitioners a chance to get in on the action. “It offers the balm of vengeance,” he writes, “the promise of national self-love and the cure of restoring society to a more pristine, harmoniously hierarchical state through condign violence.” What emerges from the rantings and ravings of the fringe is not merely inchoate babble, then, but the performance of a deep-seated desire.

Like Seymour’s previous book, The Twittering Machine, in which he psychoanalyzed our compulsive relationship to social media, Disaster Nationalism is an attempt to diagnose the far right’s emotional pathology. To do so, he draws heavily on Freud’s concept of Traumarbeit (or “dreamwork”), which famously proposed that dreams are manifestations of subconscious human desire. Seymour expands Freud’s concept to the entire tangled mesh of conspiracy theories, techno-paranoias, and apocalyptic fictions that make up the right’s fantasy realm. This “political dreamwork,” as Seymour calls it, is both a staging ground and exercise and a dangerous structure of coping, capable of organizing “economic, emotional and erotic miseries into a building tidal wave of vengeful violence.”

But why the dreams of death and destruction? And why does discontent so often lead to violent solutions? “Belief,” Seymour suggests, “is never innocent.” Something inside of a conspiracist wants the border to be overrun by Chinese invaders, desires “white extinction,” and craves totalitarian scenarios. “That something,” he writes, is the “existential void” opened up by any of the real disasters roiling us: the collapse of the neoliberal order, climate change, and widespread social depression.

If the idea of filling an existential void with this kind of garbage sounds a bit like soothing a stomach ache with fast food, that’s kind of the point. Disaster nationalism offers an emotional sugar high masquerading as a political program. It’s a brutally efficient tool to exploit and manipulate the most powerful of human passions: resentment. This “addictive emotional swamp,” as Seymour describes it, is being effectively weaponized by nationalist demagogues to unleash a “politically enabled passion for persecution.”