The Invention of Close Reading By transforming quotations into evidence, close reading served as way to turn postwar criticism into a specialized knowledge. But what if we treated it more as an art form?

This article appears in the June 2025 issue.

Iwas an English major in college, but I didn’t like it. I didn’t understand why I should pay to study literature when I knew how to read and could do so more happily on my own time. Like many others, I majored in English for the creative-writing workshops; I thought I would be a famous novelist or, barring that, a notable philosopher. But I failed at fiction, and reading Wittgenstein’s Philosophical Investigations cured me of my hopes in that field. I next tried outdoor education, permaculture farming, and journalism. By 26, I was in a PhD program for… English. Fairly quickly, I developed a reputation, a friend told me, for being bad at close reading.

“What is close reading?” a professor asked us on the first day of a seminar on modern American poetry. I could see that he was needling us, deflating our presumptions. We all pretended that we knew what close reading meant. We not only talked about it but we did it. We knew it when we saw it, and we knew when it was done badly﻿—but what it was, in the end, we couldn’t exactly say. You might think it strange for literature students to be incapable of describing a core practice of their field, but we weren’t alone.

In his slim new volume, On Close Reading, John Guillory sets out to explain what close reading is and “why it has been so difficult to define” by way of a fascinating anthropology of reading that makes available new arguments in defense of the practice. At first glance, the book might appear to be an addendum to Guillory’s 40-plus-year project to clarify what literary study achieves—and, pointedly, what it doesn’t. But On Close Reading is more than that: It helps to clarify the stakes involved in reading to begin with, even if we might quarrel with its conclusions.

John Guillory is well-known within literary study for his 1993 book Cultural Capital, which argued that academics were wrong to wage political battles through the texts they included on their syllabus. For Guillory, the syllabus was a distraction from the true problem: an unequal access to higher education, which reproduces class hierarchies. Professors can teach Frantz Fanon and Fred Moten all they want, but it won’t make much difference if their students continue to come from the upper class and go on to become consultants and hedge fund managers, however fluent they might now be in decolonial theory and the undercommons. Guillory ended his book with a utopian proposal: Under capitalism, he argued, aesthetics will always double as a game played for social dominance; what we needed was a revolution. “Socializing the means of production and consumption would be the condition of an aestheticism unbound…. But of course,” he concluded, “this is only a thought experiment.”

Guillory’s next book wouldn’t appear for almost 30 years. When Professing Criticism was published in 2022, it prompted a profile in The New York Times that hailed the earlier Cultural Capital as a “stealth classic.” But while wide-ranging and often illuminating, Professing Criticism was immediately more contested than its predecessor: A sweeping sociological account of literary criticism, especially as it has been professionalized in the academy, the book generated much discourse—not all of it positive.

Guillory offered Professing Criticism as a response to the “crisis of legitimation” in literary study. The proliferation of new media, from radio, movies, and TV to the Internet and social media, has steadily reduced literature’s role in society, he argued, which has become “a matter of existential concern” for literary study in the academy. This contraction in reach and influence, in Guillory’s estimation, undermines the inflated claims made by literary scholars for the political significance of their scholarship, which has only made this legitimation crisis worse.

To many, it felt as though Guillory was pointing a finger at us, his fellow scholars, with this argument—even, at worst, repeating a tired criticism that blames woke academics for the demise of the humanities rather than inculpating the deans and provosts responsible for the adjunctification of the professoriate and the shrinking of graduate programs and tenure-track lines. Guillory’s argument did not preclude the latter, though any adequate response to the evisceration of literary study ought to synthesize this internal legitimation crisis with the external one caused by deans and provosts.

But Guillory had become acquiescent toward the external crisis. While in Cultural Capital he’d diagnosed what was ailing literary study and offered a cure with his call to socialize the means of production and consumption, in Professing Criticism he was fatalistic—or, as Guillory might have it, realistic—about “the probable contraction of the literary disciplines in the face of overwhelming social and economic forces.” Though he still believed that the academy ought “to democratize access to literary works,” he devoted himself to critiquing the inflation by scholars of the political significance of their work, arguing that we could better fight for and ensure the survival of our discipline if we provided a more credible account of what we do.

To that end, in the final chapter of Professing Criticism, Guillory offered a series of rationales—linguistic, moral, national, aesthetic, and epistemic—for literary study. Most of these drew from the deep history of criticism, going back centuries or even millennia. Guillory hoped to clear away what he saw as the undue emphasis in the profession today on political and topical criticism to build a new foundation on old ground. But if he provided an ample description of the missteps of contemporary literary study and a series of potential rationales for reviving the field, he left out an account of what that might look like as a matter of methodology in everyday practice﻿.

On Close Reading, then, reads like a postscript, a bit that Guillory couldn’t fit into his previous book. But though it is slim, On Close Reading is not slight. In it, Guillory situates close reading in a wide historical, political, and sociological context. Exegetes and interpreters have “read closely”—which is not the same, he argues, as “closely read”—for millennia, from biblical commentators to the “philological and textual” critics of the Renaissance to hermeneuts in the German tradition of Schleiermacher and Gadamer to French practitioners of explication de texte. But in the early 20th century, groups of scholars in England and the United States sought to provide a newly rigorous basis for interpretation, changing how professionals in the Anglophone world read (and still read) today.