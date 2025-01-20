Activism / Cecile Richards Saved the Day for Us The crusader for women’s and workers’ rights died Monday after a cruel illness. She inspires us to do the work ahead.

Cecile Richards

(Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Cecile Richards—for infinite reasons. Perhaps least: By passing just hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration, at the too-young age of 67, she made the day yet another reason for reverence and remembrance, not one of cruel orange spectacle. For those of us with faith in justice and kindness, today was already a hallowed day, the holiday honoring the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of this country’s foremost beacons of progress when it comes to human rights. Now, Cecile is forever associated with this day.

I’m not sure what I “believe” in the grand sense, but I believe Richards left us on Monday to remind us to carry on her work for women and workers, and to do our best to tune out the misogynist monster as we instead focus on helping his victims. Which could ultimately include most of us.

Richards was blown back by a diagnosis of glioblastoma—a very aggressive form of brain tumor—in the summer of 2023. Instead of withdrawing to focus on her health, the longtime head of Planned Parenthood founded a new organization, Abortion in America, to tell the stories of women who are suffering and even losing their lives in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

Kaitlyn Joshua, a Louisiana miscarriage survivor denied proper care because of that state’s abortion ban, told me this when I asked her about Richards last year: “What’s it like working with Cecile Richards? It is a complete honor, and I oftentimes have to pinch myself because I can’t believe I get the privilege of being able to work in such close proximity with someone who is an abortion rights activist and pioneer in the movement.”

Joshua continued, and articulated what was so uncommon about Richards’s pioneering work: “I’ve been completely blown away by her ability to understand this work through the lens of black maternal healthcare and adversities that people of color face every single day, as added barriers in trying to access abortion care.”

Frances Kissling, founder of Catholics for Choice, told me, “Cecile was an incredible woman. She led Planned Parenthood with wisdom; before that tenure, and after, she worked for democracy, women, and people in need.”

Yes, she did.