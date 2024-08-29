Sudanese health professional Orsula Almesawaraty poetically frames her story at the Dreams for Peace and Development offices. Cairo, Egypt, June 27, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

World / Displaced From Sudan, Young Refugees Find Solace at School After fleeing war-torn nightmares, refugees in neighboring Egypt are finding a way to dream again.

After 16 months in the all-out crossfire of two warlord-led forces, Sudan is devastated by the largest displacement crisis in the world, and one of the most neglected. There, children endure a 480 percent increase in grave violations, and the weapon of sexual violence is brutally wielded against women and girls—all with impunity, and dangerously inadequate levels of humanitarian funding from the international community.

“My daughter and I were baking when we heard gunshots,” says a Sudanese mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, recalling the day Sudan’s war broke out in the capital, Khartoum, not far from her home. Cairo, Egypt, June 27, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

Neighboring Egypt, home to millions of Sudanese nationals, is a key refuge for civilians fleeing the bloody power struggle that erupted in April 2023 between Sudan’s de facto ruler, who commands the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and his ex-deputy and partner in mass atrocity crimes, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The majority of the over 500,000 new Sudanese arrivals known to the UN Refugee Agency in Egypt are women and children once caught in the generals’ catastrophic “war on people.” From nightmares to dreams, here are some of their stories, collected in June, across the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The school of dreams

Children play in the Sudanese-run Dreams Community Center for Education, a private charity that first opened in 2019. Most of the pupils are from Sudan, with a small number of Eritrean and Ethiopian students. Cairo, Egypt, June 13, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

Aseel, 14, uses her pens and pencils to take notes, finish assignments, and draw the bloodshed and brutality that displaced her from Sudan’s embattled capital, Khartoum, in June 2023. “On our journey to escape,” the student recalls, through RSF-controlled streets, “I cried every single day as I heard about someone who was killed, kidnapped, or raped.” She adds: “I was very scared, because we know what they [soldiers] do to girls.”

Sudanese student Aseel shares her searing sketch of Sudan’s living nightmare in between her classes at the Dreams Community Center for Education. Cairo, Egypt, June 13, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

Now, living in relative safety in Cairo, Aseel attends the Dreams Community Center for Education, a Sudanese-run charity and line of defense against wartime trauma and toxic stress. The registered learning center, which follows the Sudanese schooling system, offers classes in core subjects to around 200 pupils, ages 5 to 18, most of whom fled Sudan’s war over the past year. More than a quarter of their country’s 47 million people have been uprooted, with women and girls, like Aseel, representing the majority of internal and cross-border displacements.

Aseel meets with one of her Dreams Community Center teachers, Ibtesam Ali, who in 2018 fled violence in Darfur. “The Sudanese community here [in Cairo] lives in a psychological war,” the teacher says, “remembering how much they’ve lost.” Cairo, Egypt, June 13, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

“It’s always better to go to school than to stay home feeling lonely and depressed,” the grieving girl says, sharing how her father died in Cairo in May after the turmoil of their displacement worsened his blood condition. “Everything that is beautiful was in Sudan.” She weeps for their pre-war memories and life together.

According to Save the Children and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), one in two children in Sudan are or have been within three miles of the battlefronts in the last year of war, facing repeated displacement and extreme violence, as well as forcible recruitment. The country’s 19 million school-age children are also mired in one of the world’s biggest education crises: since April 2023, most of their schools have been shuttered nationwide, with some now destroyed by bombs or repurposed as weapons storage facilities or displacement shelters.

Right to left: Dreams Community Center students Mohamed (11), Rafeq (11), Hassan (10), and Niazy (10), who fled Sudan’s bloodshed, share math notes. Cairo, Egypt, June 13, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

Ghazal, 15, who escaped Sudan’s Gezira state, a crucial breadbasket turned battlefront, in November 2023, finds some solace in the Dreams Community Center. “Meeting the other students here has made a big, positive change in my life,” the high-schooler reflects. “The Sudanese people may have many different stories, but we all share the same pain. I just want the world to see us, support us, and realize how much suffering and fear we’re going through. We’re being exterminated in Sudan, and no one knows anything.”

Dreams Community Center student Ghazal sends her message to the world community, calling for “eyes on Sudan,” her homeland. Cairo, Egypt, June 13, 2024. (Walaa Alshaer)

The genocidal power struggle

Several days into the conflict—April 19, 2023—and surrounded by RSF snipers in the heart of Khartoum, a missile ripped through the family home of political commentator Dallia Abdelmoniem. “Before I was upset about the situation, but now I’m angry that we’ve reached this state where the war is being waged and the Sudanese people are paying the price for it, losing everything because of two power-hungry men,” the former journalist says from Cairo. Meanwhile, those SAF and RSF strongmen—who jointly spearheaded the 2021 military coup against Sudan’s transitional civilian-led government—continue to perpetrate crimes against civilians, including the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

While the UN and ACLED put Sudan’s reported wartime fatalities at under 20,000 people, Dallia, along with other advocates and observers, estimates that the death toll is likely upwards of 150,000. “There is a genocide against my people,” she warns. “We’re being killed by bombs and bullets. We’re being intentionally starved. We’re being raped, mostly by RSF soldiers, as a way to instill fear.” Later, she adds, “There was a former government politician in Sudan—10, 15 years ago—who said: If a third of the population is displaced, if a third is killed, we’ll rule the remaining third. This is how they [the SAF and RSF] view us.”

The political, financial, and media neglect of Sudan’s humanitarian nightmare—or “catastrophe the world is choosing to ignore”—only fuels the genocidal SAF-RSF power struggle. “There is inherent bias,” Dallia, 49, observes, “as in, ‘This is another conflict in Africa, in Sudan, their history is all about conflict and war, so what?’ What they don’t understand is that the reason why Africa suffers is because of the role outside parties have—there’s always an agenda.”