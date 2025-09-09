Books & the Arts / Encased in Amber Biden’s wars and the unmaking of liberal foreign policy. The Catastrophe of Democratic Foreign Policy A new book on the Biden’s wars serves as a stark reminder that the Democrats need to formulate a new foreign policy—as well as reckon with the one they had.

In her 1996 essay “political pornography,” Joan Didion performed a vivisection of journalist Bob Woodward’s reportorial method—one that hinged, she contended, on his willingness to serve as a conduit for his sources’ agendas. To illustrate her point, Didion considered Woodward’s answer to the question of why he hadn’t written about the Whitewater scandal, which was then slowly engulfing the Clinton administration. “I do not know about Whitewater and what it means,” Woodward said on Larry King Live. “I am waiting—if I can say this—for the call from somebody on the inside saying ‘I want to talk.’”

“Here is where we reach the single unique element in the method, and also the problem,” Didion wrote. “As any prosecutor and surely Mr. Woodward knows, the person on the inside who calls and says ‘I want to talk’ is an informant, or snitch, and is generally looking to bargain a deal, to improve his or her own situation, to place the blame on someone else in return for being allowed to plead down or out certain charges,” and therefore “knows that his or her testimony will be unrespected, even reviled, subjected to rigorous examination and often rejection.” In the case of a Woodward informant, however, he or she “knows that his or her testimony will be not only respected but burnished into the inside story, which is why so many people on the inside, notably those who consider themselves the professionals or managers of the process…do want to talk to him.”

Woodward’s latest book, simply called War, is, as its title suggests, an account of the Biden administration’s handling of the two major conflicts that erupted during Joe Biden’s years as president—specifically the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. But it is also a book that relies, often credulously, on insider testimony. As with Whitewater, Woodward really doesn’t seem to know much about these wars or what they mean—even if, in this case, there were plenty of people willing to talk to him. As Didion noted back in 1996, Woodward consistently fails to interrogate any of what he is told, choosing instead to simply record and relay it and allow his readers to assemble the picture as they wish, as if the real journalistic feat was just getting the decision-makers and insiders to talk to him in the first place. After all, what is one to make of a book that, after detailing the way that Biden and his team helped perpetrate an era-­defining catastrophe in Gaza, proceeds to describe that same team as “an example of steady and purposeful leadership”? Indeed, the fact that Woodward feels the need to make this claim despite what he has shown us in the previous pages reads like an accidental confession of the inadequacy of his own method. As Chico Marx said in Duck Soup: “Who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”

And yet even if War is not (as its many back-cover blurbs claim) a vivid first draft of history and an objective view into the rooms where it is made, the book does offer us insight into how the Democratic Party’s elites wish for Biden to be remembered. As one of the first volleys in an intra-Washington battle over how the Biden administration and, more specifically, its foreign policy decisions will be interpreted, War reflects how the Democratic Party establishment desperately wants to see itself: as ultimately responsible and competent, whatever your own eyes may tell you. You realize that, for Woodward, as for those centrists who still want to steer the party away from the left, Joe Biden was the adult in the room, the steady hand on the tiller, even in the midst of two horrifying and increasingly destructive wars. More than any other recent president, Biden embodied the foreign policy establishment, and that establishment cannot admit failure.

The first half of War focuses on the earlier of the two major conflicts that the Biden administration faced: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As Woodward details, a few weeks after the disastrously mishandled withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan (to which the book devotes only one short chapter), the administration received the first intelligence warnings of an impending Russian attack. We see a foreign policy team determined not to get caught flat-footed again—and, to their credit, they try to do everything they can to avoid that. We see them working through their own incredulity that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch such a seemingly irrational invasion, despite the intelligence showing that he was clearly preparing for one. Even when the war initially broke out, the Biden administration handled the unfolding crisis, at least in my view, about as well as possible: putting a hard ceiling on the kind of support the United States would be willing to provide in order to avoid being drawn fully into a war with Russia, while steadily increasing the quality and quantity of that support as the Ukrainians proved capable of integrating new systems into their defense. From the focused prewar diplomacy with Putin by the United States and allies like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, to the strategic use of declassified intelligence to deny Putin control of the information space, to the intensive management of the alliance once the Russians launched their “special military operation” in late February 2022, Biden and his team showed an adeptness that by itself would have gone some way in justifying Woodward’s encomia.

There’s a tendency of some on both the left and the right to see Ukraine and Gaza as expressions of DC’s warmongering, but this undersells Biden’s relative restraint on Ukraine (for which he’s been bitterly criticized by both Ukrainian and American hawks). Biden clearly did not seek the war in Ukraine or the conflict with Russia. The administration’s original goal was to park the Putin problem out of the way and focus on strategic competition with China. Biden held a summit with Putin in June 2021 for the purpose of bringing some clarity and stability to the relationship. While some continue to claim that US support for Ukraine is simply an example of NATO expansion, Biden himself was reportedly one of those who were resistant to Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

Yet while we should acknowledge the Biden administration’s generally capable handling of the conflict in Ukraine, we should also note that Washington was quite literally built, brick by brick, to handle confrontation with Russia. The bureaucratic and diplomatic machinery to oppose a Russian war was created long ago, and so it proved to be well equipped to respond (just as, later, the bureaucratic and diplomatic machinery would also prove well equipped to support an Israeli one).

In relating these events and in making the case that the Biden team handled the Ukraine war with skill and prudence, Woodward offers his readers little that is revelatory. Most of what the book tells us about the Biden administration in these weeks and months will likely already be familiar to many readers from magazine articles and newspapers. (Then, as now, key members of Biden’s foreign policy team are experts at getting their preferred perspective out there.)

There are a couple of exceptions, such as Woodward’s revelation of a notable phone conversation between Putin and then–British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which Johnson tells the Russian leader that Ukraine won’t be joining NATO “any time soon”—diplo-­speak for “ever.” Woodward then tells us that after the call, Johnson grew concerned that Putin had put him and NATO into a trap, because although they believe that Putin knows Ukraine will not join NATO, Putin wants them to say this publicly, which would contradict NATO’s open-door policy and make it seem as though the Russians had a say in NATO decisions and a veto over a sovereign country’s membership. According to Woodward, Johnson believed that this “would be a massive concession and an admission of defeat, a surrender to Putin’s pressure and quite wrong.”

This is revealing of just how trapped the United States and its NATO allies were by their commitment to the alleged norms of the post–Cold War world, which will prove to have even more devastating consequences in the second part of the book. But this scene is one of the rare instances in War in which we learn something new, and sadly it isn’t all that consequential, since any close observer of the war already knew that the possibility that Ukraine would join NATO was only one among a broad set of grievances for Putin and doesn’t ultimately explain much.