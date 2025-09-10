Books & the Arts / Illuminations Susan Choi’s big novel of history. Susan Choi’s Big Novel of History In Flashlight, Choi examines the tragedies—past and present—that haunt a family living in Japan.

Susan Choi’s characters are at their best when unhinged. Undone by love, lust, revenge, torture, paranoia, mad hope, hopelessness—this is when they really come to life. Choi’s novels are also at their best in the midst of all of this emotional chaos. Her plots can be melodramatic, plucking these characters seemingly out of nowhere and putting them in the right circumstances to blossom into their maddest selves, but this also gives her novels a certain bravado and, at times, an unexpected grandeur. Choi’s characters need not have rigorous backstories or fully fleshed-out pasts; in fact, the more unmarked and unexplained their arrival, the better. The proximity to such incomprehensible, even unlikable characters is essential for the kinds of studies in desperation that Choi offers: She pulls us into the world of characters we may not particularly like or agree with, sweeping us up into a maelstrom of big, dramatic emotions that makes us wonder if we would comport ourselves in a more dignified manner, given the same situation.

At least that was the case until now. Choi’s sixth novel, Flashlight, has the makings of another histrionically propulsive book that walks the tightrope between realist novel and melodramatic soap opera with aplomb. Yet where her earlier work—from her flawed but compelling 1998 debut, The Foreign Student, to her 2019 Trust Exercise—is thrillingly chaotic, Flashlight is controlled almost to a fault. At 464 pages, it is Choi’s longest and most ambitious work to date. Flashlight is a serious novel, and by dint of that designation, it tends to focus primarily on serious topics, including (but not limited to) the death of a parent, thwarted family relationships, chronic illness, and North Korean spycraft. There is plenty of intrigue here, but not the messy chaos that made so much of Choi’s earlier work so magnetic.

Flashlight tells the story of a small and unhappy family torn further asunder by tragedy. We meet Serk, a Japanese-born Korean man, and Anne, his white American wife, who are living in Japan for the year. Often ill-matched as a couple, they are held together by their child, Louisa, whom they both love with a desperate hunger.

At the beginning of the novel, everything seems to be going as well as can be expected; Serk and Anne aren’t exactly the first couple who don’t see eye to eye much of the time yet still find a way to make it work for the sake of their offspring. But then a fourth character takes the stage: Tobias, Anne’s child from a previous dalliance, who, after having a brain tumor removed, reappears in her and her family’s life as a kind of would-be itinerant holy man.

Unbeknownst to Anne, Tobias has also moved to Japan, hoping to get closer to her, and in the process he has fallen deeply, strangely in love with the country. Meanwhile, Serk is secretly occupied with his own familial ulterior motives: He wants to bring his ailing parents back to Japan from North Korea, where they emigrated after the Korean War, but he has trouble making sense of the few, clearly censored communications he receives from them. Then Anne falls mysteriously ill, her body failing her as she succumbs to loneliness in a country where she does not speak the language or have any friends. Throughout all of this, Louisa is preoccupied by the dramas of the uprooted child, not comprehending what either of her parents is going through.

So a lot of moving parts are already grinding away. Questions about racial and ethnic belonging work their way through Serk’s and Louisa’s stories, while the desperation of losing control of one’s body is examined with painful scrutiny in Anne’s, and the question of what Tobias, a white man “gone native” in Asia, is really seeking remains unanswerable, perhaps even by him.

All sorts of other unanswered questions abound as well. The history of North Korea is briefly outlined in a fascinating chapter about Serk’s childhood, which is divided by World War II, when he is forced to assimilate to Japanese-ness, then derided by his family for not being sufficiently Korean. There is also the question of what really happened to his parents and younger siblings: What have their lives actually been like after their decision to eagerly “repatriate” to North Korea?

To complicate matters still further, Choi presents her narrative through multiple perspectives. Its story emerges gradually out of chapters that focus on a single character’s experience: We get accounts of Serk’s and Anne’s origin stories; we read of Louisa’s angst and confusion while living in Japan; we witness Tobias’s yearning for closeness, whether to his new family or his new culture. There are at least three or four different potential novels present just in Flashlight’s first two parts.

All of these disparate elements are drawn together by a tragic central event that occurs at the end of the novel’s first third: Serk and Louisa, walking on Japan’s western shore by moonlight, are mysteriously swept out to sea. Louisa, barely alive, makes it back to shore. Serk, who cannot swim, doesn’t; his body is never found. What happens later in the book—I refuse to give away a necessary twist here—is foreshadowed with a heavy-handedness that is scrupulous, if not artful, through a cat, presumed dead but never found, and more instances of the word flashlight (not counting the title) than I could keep track of. And all of this is before Part IV!

The first Choi novel I read was her 2013 My Education, a tale of lust, adultery, and graduate school that I devoured in a feverish frenzy appropriate to the book’s claustrophobic passions. In it, the rules that govern both our institutional and our personal relationships crumble at an alarming rate, leaving new, unfamiliar structures built on desire, jealousy, and desperation. As I reread the novel recently, I found that I didn’t remember it all that well, but I liked it enough to wonder again about a question that is one of my favorite obsessions: How does a once-beloved author produce something that disappoints the passionate fans of their previous work? It feels like a weirdly personal betrayal to discover that you and a favorite artist have parted ways. Perhaps someday they will return to you, but perhaps not. Was this what was happening here? Or was My Education the aberration, the one Choi novel whose sly sense of humor and crazed, outsize emotions really resonated with me?