The lost souls of the Internet. The Lost Souls of the Internet In Searches, Vauhini Vara probes the ways that we rely on the Internet and how we periodically attempt to free ourselves from its grip.

Illustration by Tim Robinson.

This article appears in the October 2025 issue.

In June 2014, three scientists published an intriguing article in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers described two large-scale experiments they’d conducted over the course of a single week, during which they’d exposed people to either largely positive or largely negative emotions. The results confirmed that emotional contagion is real: Our moods are susceptible to being influenced by those around us. The more negative our social bubble is, the more negative our own emotional expressions become, and the converse is true as well.

There was only one problem: The experiment that the three scientists—Adam Kramer, Jamie Guillory, and Jeffrey Hancock—wrote about so excitedly was conducted on Facebook, without the knowledge or explicit consent of the 689,003 users whose newsfeeds were manipulated for that week. Nor did the researchers express much concern about or attempt to study the real-­life impact of their experiment on these users’ mental and emotional health. For seven days, then, hundreds of thousands of people were made either happy or sad as a result of deliberate changes to their news feed.

The uproar that followed the article’s publication tarnished all three researchers. Cornell University, at the time the home institution of Guillory and Hancock, clarified that the two had never directly manipulated the news feeds and had contributed only to the numerical analysis. The lead researcher, Adam Kramer of Facebook, posted a public apology (which is no longer available) minimizing the effects of the news feed manipulation and insisting that the goal was merely to learn how to provide a better service.

For Facebook, though, this was just another scandal to add to the many that the company would amass on its way to a trillion-dollar market capitalization. A year and a half later, for example, in December 2015, The Guardian revealed that the data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica had obtained the private data of millions of Facebook users without their knowledge and was in the process of harnessing that information to influence votes in the upcoming US presidential election. In March 2018, the United Nations’ Independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Myanmar concluded that Facebook had played a “determining role” in the genocide of the Rohingya, an ethnic and religious minority in the country, because it had disseminated posts from ultranationalist Buddhists inciting violence against them.

I could list a dozen other scandals, but you get the idea. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, usually responds to user backlash by issuing an apology that acknowledges the problem. (Whether the problem actually gets fixed is a different story.) Users grumble for a while, then move on—a verbatim Google search for the phrase “Meta apologizes for” yields over 20,000 results as of this writing.

And it’s not just Meta: The same pattern holds true for Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, the other companies that make up what has come to be known as Big Tech. Not only do we continue to use Big Tech’s services, despite what these scandals reveal, but we also allow it to safeguard our communications, keep track of our finances, track our movements, store our DNA and medical information, and collect our visual and textual memories. The scandals function less as moments of potential change than as signals of the unstoppable march of data collection.

Big Tech’s ambition is to create an archive of everything we do and everything we are—an aspiration that is unprecedented in human history. The only thing that comes close﻿ can be found in religion: what the Bible calls the Book of Life and the Quran refers to as the “record of deeds.” In the modern world, if you commit adultery or give false testimony or covet your neighbor’s house, you can be sure that Big Tech knows all about it. It’s the kind of power that’s bound to cause friction with the faithful. On a walk around my neighborhood recently, I saw a newspaper box that had been defaced with the command “Make God your Google.”

But how did Big Tech acquire so much data about us in such a short period of time? And what does this mean for individual privacy, free will, and personhood? These are questions that Vauhini Vara explores in Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age, a collection of essays that cleverly weaves the history of Internet technology with the story of her own life. Vara demonstrates how our instinctual need for connection and our biological desire for convenience drive our use of technology and, in turn, leave us open to exploitation. She probes ﻿the ways that we rely on tech services, periodically attempt to free ourselves from their grip, and yet turn to them for reassurance at the most intimate and vulnerable times in our lives, including periods of illness, loss, and grief. The mix of research and memoir in Searches is skillfully executed, benefiting as it does from Vara’s long experience as a tech reporter for The Wall Street Journal and her considerable gifts as a fiction writer.

To tell the history of Internet technology, Vara begins with her own encounters with it as a child. She was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1982, to a physician and a graduate student in political science, both immigrants from India. The family later moved to Oklahoma, where Vara’s father enrolled in a program to specialize in occupational medicine, and then eventually settled on Mercer Island, a wealthy suburb of Seattle. When Vara was about 11, she went to a classmate’s home and found her using a modem to connect to the Internet. “This was…the most exciting invention I had seen in my life,” she recalls.

Like Alice falling down the rabbit hole, Vara entered the world of America Online, where she spent hours conversing with strangers about her interests and hobbies. Once, in an AOL chat room for Seventeen magazine, she met an older, popular girl and sought her advice on (what else?) how to be hot.