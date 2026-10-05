This Village Has Been Fighting Israel’s Demolition Orders for Years. It May Be on Its Last Stand. A new order for Khan al-Ahmar’s destruction failed to attract the international attention that had protected it in the past, and residents fear they can no longer stop the bulldozers.

Abu Khamis, the head of his village’s Bedouin Council, poses in Khan al-Ahmar, which for the past 15 years has been fighting Israel’s demolition orders. (Kate McMahon)

Sitting in his metal caravan, where the noisy, old fans fail to keep the heat of the day away, Abu Khamis inhales from his cigarette while gesturing toward a map hung on the wall, demarcating his village’s land. “The world’s attention is now on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and America and Iran,” the head of the village’s Bedouin Council says. “The pressure isn’t here anymore.”

His village, the Palestinian community of Khan al-Ahmar, has been fighting the Israeli government’s demolition orders for the past 17 years.

Its residents live in a cluster of condemned shacks perched on dry, dusty hills, running parallel to the desert highway between Jerusalem and Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. These homes lie directly in the path of the E1 construction project, a series of proposed Israeli settlements that would link occupied East Jerusalem with the existing settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. Should it succeed, the new segregated housing project would create an unbroken line of Israeli territory across the center of the West Bank, effectively severing the region in two and blocking any unified Palestinian territory. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has publicly boasted that E1 would “permanently bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

But for that vision to become a reality, Israel must address the persistent thorn in its side of Khan al-Ahmar, home to roughly 200 members of the Jahalin Bedouin community—pastoral shepherds descended from semi-nomadic tribes—and the area’s only elementary school serving Bedouin children.

In 2009, shortly after the school was built, Israeli authorities handed down demolition orders for the village. In response to the order, the residents of Khan al-Ahmar mounted an effective international protest campaign and filed legal petitions challenging their expulsion, eventually becoming one of the few Palestinian communities whose case reached the halls of the Israeli Supreme Court.

Then, in May of 2018, the Israeli judges ruled against the residents, saying the Israeli government could forcibly relocate Khan al-Ahmar to a nearby garbage dump. Hundreds of journalists, activists, and diplomats subsequently poured into the village, drawing headlines around the world. International solidarity activists physically blocked the bulldozers with their bodies. A BBC film crew appeared in the village and interviewed Israeli cabinet ministers about the demolition. The UN officially warned that evicting Khan al-Ahmar’s residents could constitute a war crime, and Israel temporarily put the demolition orders on hold in October 2018.

The situation existed in a state of limbo until May of this year, when Minister Smotrich resurrected demolition orders for Khan-al Ahmar to clear the way for the E1 project. But the response this time was relatively muted. Protests in the village failed to gather the crowds—of other Palestinians, NGOs, and international activists—that they did in the years prior, with many Palestinians expressing defeat as Israel tightens its grip on the West Bank with no end, or help, in sight.

For years, Khan al-Ahmar survived largely because of international scrutiny. Each time demolition appeared imminent, foreign governments warned Israel against carrying it out—reportedly, even the Trump administration opposed demolition in 2019, believing it would be an obstacle to the president’s “Deal of the Century” peace plan for the region.

Experts warn that attention has faded. “The international community, which in the past knew how to pressure Israel to halt the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar, is now doing nothing in the face of widespread ethnic cleansing across the West Bank and the genocide that continues in Gaza,” Yair Dvir, spokesperson for the Israeli human rights group B’tselem, told The Nation.