Activism / Jamaal Bowman’s Memoir Is Revealing About the Cost of Conviction Why we still need to rebuild the infrastructure of care.

Former Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat for New York, during a campaign event with Claire Valdez on Monday, June 22, 2026. (Adam Gray / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Several lessons emerge from former representative Jamaal Bowman’s memoir, Unpolished. Chief among them is that there is a price to be paid for being Black and to the left of the Democratic Party. By early 2020s Democratic political standards, Bowman was the apotheosis of Black representation. A Black man raised by a single mother in a low-income Manhattan neighborhood, Bowman earned a doctorate in education and founded a public middle school. After his time as a school leader, Bowman entered politics. He described his 2020 political platform as “anti-poverty and anti-racist,” and supported Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, a platform that garnered endorsements from Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the New York Times editorial board.

Bowman’s 2020 election followed the murder of George Floyd and the Democratic Party’s full tilt toward theatrical vows of racial solidarity. Yet when his political convictions extended beyond the borders of domestic racial justice, leading him to cosponsor legislation prohibiting American aid from supporting the murder of Palestinian children, the limits of Black representation became apparent. In 2024, as AIPAC marshaled a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar effort to unseat Bowman after his second term, Democratic leaders offered endorsement but little meaningful resistance to AIPAC’s financial onslaught, a deluge of spending and racist advertising Bowman could not overcome.

Unpolished arrives two years after Bowman’s lost bid for a third term, but Bowman does not cast AIPAC as his chief adversary. Instead, AIPAC, unlimited campaign spending, poverty, white supremacy, and unfettered free-market capitalism are manifestations of an American leviathan Bowman calls “The Hunger.” “The Hunger is a disease of the mind that inflicts all of us,” Bowman told me during an interview. “Even if you’re a white man with means at the top of that caste system, that wrote the Constitution of America, if you accept the belief that you are superior to everybody else, you’re afflicted with that disease too, and it stops you from reaching your full potential.”

Put differently, The Hunger does not consume adherents along party lines, nor does it need Republicans or white supremacy as a primer. Bowman’s memoir makes clear that one need not be a white supremacist to further an economic and political system that harms Americans in general while disproportionately harming Black Americans—one can just be a conservative Democrat.

No scene in Unpolished captures the intersection of Bowman’s life and The Hunger’s indiscriminate corruption more than a meeting between Biden and the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) on Friday, November 5, 2021, when the House was set to vote on Build Back Better and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “Build Back Better was a reparative piece of legislation that Americans needed,” Bowman told me. “I’ve always supported truth and reconciliation for all, and reparative policy because through repairing those harms, we can unlock the full potential of the country, socially, politically, and economically.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would fund roads, bridges, transit, and broadband. Build Back Better would expand childcare subsidies, universal preschool, establish paid family leave, and invest in affordable housing and clean energy. House progressives had been withholding their votes for the infrastructure bill to keep pressure on Senate Democrats to pass Build Back Better.

Reading episodes of Bowman’s childhood in Unpolished, it is easy to understand why he was a stalwart supporter of Build Back Better. Bowman was around 7 years old when his grandmother, one of his primary caretakers, died of a stroke at 54. Bowman is 50. “It just hits different when you get older yourself, and you realize 54 is young as hell,” Bowman told me. Bowman’s grandmother suffered headaches for weeks and was unable to obtain and take medicine to treat high blood pressure.

“My grandmother’s story is not unlike millions of stories across America,” Bowman said. “A political system that ensures dignity and well-being of the people who pay into that system would provide universal healthcare. They’ll make sure you have your meds. They make sure those meds are delivered to your home.”

After his grandmother died, Bowman moved from the East River Houses to live with his mother in Yorkville. She had a union job as a postal worker, and the Mitchell-Lama housing program helped her obtain a rent-stabilized apartment in Knickerbaker Plaza. “Moving from East River to Yorkville felt like moving to a different universe even though the neighborhoods were only thirteen blocks apart,” Bowman writes. “The projects were confinement. Yorkville was freedom.”

Although Bowman moved, the trauma of confinement in Manhattan’s redlined East Harlem neighborhood followed. At around 19 years old, Bowman lost a childhood friend, Paul Black, to suicide. “When schools are underfunded,” Bowman told me, “they are less likely to have a mental health professional on staff.” Bowman wondered what help might have been available to Paul if his school had had the resources to offer it. Other losses followed. Another friend, Poochie, was stabbed to death. Years later, Poochie’s younger brother, Bubbles, was shot and killed. “Everything I’ve done since, I’ve tried to carry the friends I’ve lost with me,” Bowman writes.