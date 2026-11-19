Environment / Voters Just Rejected Data Centers and Big Tech. Congress Is Moving Fast to Undermine Them. A look at the forces driving the rush for “permitting reform” before a new Congress starts its term.

Activists hold up signs before a news conference calling for a national moratorium on AI data centers on November 17, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Despite a populist midterm wave driven by outrage over corruption and inequality, the lame-duck Senate has rushed to advance a bipartisan “permitting reform” bill perpetuating much of what voters just rejected. Instead of waiting for new members to be sworn in, the bill’s bipartisan backers have opted to skip even a committee hearing, rushing it straight to the floor.

Officially called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), the bill will deregulate environmental permitting laws to ease the construction of energy projects. Among other changes, it will restrict states from imposing more rigorous standards than the federal government under the Clean Water Act and make it easier for developers to sue the government if their permits are denied for environmental reasons.

This massive giveaway to the polluting fossil fuel and data center industries is bad policy. It will lock in new fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when we need to be cutting back. It will facilitate the buildout of data centers. And it will not reduce energy bills—and may even raise them instead.

Data centers are widely hated nationwide and across partisan lines. Local initiatives to put serious regulatory restrictions on data centers, or outright ban them, passed with wide margins almost everywhere they were on the ballot this November.

Indigenous tribes, environmental justice communities, immigration justice advocates, and historic preservationists are all part of the broad civil society coalition that has formed in opposition to this disastrous bill.

So why are elected officials pushing this bad, unpopular policy? Money is part of the answer, but not the whole thing.

Three of the four senators sponsoring the bill—Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM)—receive large campaign contributions from the oil and gas and utility industries. The fourth, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), does not, but he and his wife have large holdings of stock in Big Tech companies behind the data center boom.

But there are factors at play as well. The idea that our environmental permitting system is failing to do its job by blocking or delaying too many projects appears to have become conventional wisdom among influential sections of the political, policy, and media elite.

But rigorous, peer-reviewed evidence does not support this conclusion. The available evidence suggests that the primary reasons for permitting delays are understaffing or communication errors, not stringent regulations. Instead, it appears that a kind of mass hysteria has gripped our elites.

Another factor behind the support for BAAJA is deference to corporate agendas. Being “pro-business” is a default ideological position for many US politicians. The American Petroleum Institute, the American Coal Council, and other polluting industry lobby groups support this bill.