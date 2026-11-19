Politics / Trump’s Man on the Inside Before the balance of power shifts in Congress, the president hopes to ram through the appointment of a MAGA crony to federal office.

Eric M. Ueland testifies during a nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on November 19, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

One of the more unsightly traditions on Capitol Hill is what might be called the lame-duck end run. As congressional power prepares to shift to a new majority, the executive branch seizes on its fleeting influence in the national legislature to ram through a regress of high-priority bills and nominations to ride out the balance of its term.

With historic new Democratic majorities poised to take power, and with the Trump administration being the Trump administration, Congress’s lame-duck session has become subject to a singularly ghoulish and unrestrained power grab. There is, just for starters, the unseemly rush to ram through the mendaciously titled Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act—a deregulatory bonanza for AI data centers, gas and oil interests, and real-estate fiefdoms, which claimed pride of place in the Project 2025 governing blueprint for the right. There’s been a cluster of truly abhorrent and unqualified nominees to the federal bench, gaveled through to hasty confirmation. There’s also been the preemptive campaign on the part of recess-appointed US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz to browbeat incoming Democratic committee chairs in Congress with entirely bogus threats of prosecution for doing basic oversight of White House malfeasance and abuses in the 120th Congress.

But perhaps the most outlandish lame-duck putsch from the Trump White House is its wonkiest one: In a bid to permanently throttle the critical appropriations process it has completely subverted while in power, the Trump administration is seeking to ram through the nomination of Eric Ueland, Russell Vought’s deputy at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to be head of the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

I realize that this cluster of bland and noun-heavy agency names is a prompt to close this tab with a heavy sigh. But this appointment would be highly consequential; in the warrens of federal budget oversight, the GAO holds enormous influence. It’s the bipartisan body that Congress chartered in 1921 to ensure that the money it spends is fairly and competently dispersed. Even as the process of funding the government has descended into rudderless ideological bloodsport, the GAO has managed, against all odds, to bring reliable oversight and accountability to bear on the main activity of the government—redistributing resources in the interests of the common good. It called out risks of fraud in Obamacare health exchanges, tracked abuses in Covid loan programs, and documented repeated failures to properly disburse funds approved by Congress in the second Trump White House. Its track record, in other words, bespeaks a rarity in American governance: a body of dedicated and genuinely nonpartisan guardians of the public interest, documenting fraudulent practices and demanding accountability for them.

Which is why, of course, the Trump administration hates the GAO. Throughout his nihilist tenure dating back to the first Trump White House, Ueland’s former boss, Russell Vought, has been on the warpath against the GAO, calling it a “quasi-legislative independent entity” that shouldn’t exist at all. Last year, he issued a memo to OMB staff to stop deferring to GAO requests and oversight initiatives—a directive that basically sidesteps a 1982 law holding that White House agencies must formulate accounting and budgeting protocols in conjunction with the GAO.

It’s not hard to see where Vought’s animus comes from. Since the second Trump administration came to power last year, the GAO has conducted at least 46 investigations into improper impoundment of appropriated funds by the White House, and documented several actionable abuses. The agency is the only body empowered by Congress to sue the executive branch on its behalf, but its former chief comptroller, Gene Dodaro, resigned at the end of last year, and his interim successor, Orice Brown, hasn’t initiated any legal proceedings in her caretaker regime. The GAO also denounced Vought’s illegal decision to take down OMB’s apportionment Web page, which tracks how much money Congress appropriates, on the flimsy and decidedly nonstatutory pretext that such spending disclosures inhibit federal deliberations over matters of national security—arguably the most phoned-in rationale for an executive branch action since the heyday of Elon Musk and Big Balls in the DOGEsphere.

Ueland’s nomination as the next chief comptroller is thus a clear escalation of the White House’s crusade to continue steamrolling the budget process out of all reach of congressional accountability. As a nominee who’d previously served in a Republican White House—in addition to his present post, he was policy adviser and legislative director in the first Trump administration—Ueland would represent a firm break with the GAO’s scrupulously nonpartisan leadership profile. In the questionnaire he completed for his OMB post, he endorsed Vought’s deranged impoundment mandate, and he has proven a loyal lieutenant in the broader MAGA war on governance. Just last week at a public administrators’ conference, he announced that the Trump administration’s reshaping of the federal government was “long overdue.” Ueland would basically take over with the same de facto agenda as Education Secretary Linda McMahon: to effectively dismantle the agency under his direction. His first order of business would doubtless be to squelch any pending legal actions against Trump administration officials (first and foremost Vought) for improperly impounding funds appropriated by Congress.

As with the other sketchy nominees thrust into this lame duck, Senate Republicans have put Ueland forward with a scandalous lack of basic due diligence. By law, the Senate chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs—Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul—is required to convene a bipartisan panel of 10 members to put forward nominees and weigh their qualifications ahead of scheduled confirmation hearings. None of that happened in Ueland’s case; instead, Paul shared a short list of prospective nominees, including Ueland, with the Senate panel on last week’s Veteran’s Day holiday, giving members until 8 pm that day to respond. Democratic members decried the rushed presentation as a “sham”—an altogether generous designation for a White House–ordered hit job on the GAO. This procedural chicanery has prompted the last two comptroller generals to call for a suspension of Thursday’s Ueland hearings, so that Paul’s committee can go back to square one in identifying and vetting a viable candidate field, while 21 former inspector generals have submitted a letter to Paul and his committee’s ranking member, Gary Peters, opposing Ueland’s nomination.

It’s also little wonder that Paul himself has stopped short of any formal endorsement of the nomination, telling reporters only that “I think it’s important to find someone who’s honest and objective.” (Memo to Paul: If you think these criteria apply to Ueland, you are on the verge of a colossal self-own.) Pressed for details about the nomination process, Paul conceded that he put Ueland forward at the White House’s request; when asked if he’d pushed back in any way, he offered this peremptory brush off: “That’s all I’ve got for you.”

Paul’s weary disclaimer is a broader admission of across-the-board noncompliance from today’s MAGAfied GOP as it prepares to sink into legislative irrelevance. If Ueland were to be confirmed, he’d serve a 15-year term—the comptroller’s de facto lifetime appointment representing, ironically in this case, the position’s stolidly nonpartisan mandate. For an American electorate that voted out Trump’s party on grounds of rampant corruption in the 2026 midterms, placing Gary Ueland atop the GAO would be a crowning “fuck you” from the same sold-out political formation that gave us Russell Vought, appropriations thief and aspiring science-grant denier. As an ardent Christian nationalist, Vought anticipates that a new millennium will bring his punitive social vision to pass, but the Trump administration and the lame-duck Congress are working overtime to hand him a 15-year Reich.