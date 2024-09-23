World / Israel’s Terrorist Attacks Have Unleashed Hell in Lebanon With air strikes now increasing the bloodshed, there’s no telling how much worse things could get.

A Lebanese man reacts to the destruction after an Israeli air raid attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Marwan Naamani / picture alliance via Getty Images)

At around 3:30 pm local time last Tuesday, Israeli intelligence services launched a mass, simultaneous attack inside Lebanon the likes of which has never been witnessed before in the history of modern warfare. Thousands of pagers, all secretly packed with plastic explosives, were detonated remotely with the notification of a message sent by the bomb-makers.

In an instant, almost 3,000 people were injured, and over 10 were killed, among them children and healthcare workers. They were shopping in grocery stores, walking on the street, driving in cars. Some were working in hospitals, others were at home with their children. While many were in the south of the country, many others were in the southern suburbs of Beirut, miles from the front lines where Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire.

No sooner had the hospital system of Beirut been completely overwhelmed with thousands of simultaneous life-changing, disfiguring maimings, when Israel initiated another mass attack on Lebanon the following day.

More explosives, this time hidden in walkie-talkies, were detonated, seemingly timed to coincide with a mass funeral for a child and a hospital worker who had been killed the day before, exploding in the hands of Hezbollah guards while mourners were packed together in the crowds. Walkie-talkies, like pagers, are also used by medical workers, and explosive-laden devices were found in ambulances in Beirut as well as in the homes of emergency responders in southern Lebanon.

In the past, Israel has used explosives planted inside communication devices like cell phones to assassinate its opponents, such as Hamas bomb-maker Yahya Ayyash, but those were aimed at specific targets, people who could be tracked on their own before the explosives inside were detonated. Israel and its defenders have attempted to describe last week’s mass attack as a similarly surgical operation against Hezbollah fighters. This is a lie.

Blasts occurred regardless of where their targets were, who had them in their possession, and who was caught in the radius of the explosions, many of which took place in densely populated areas. Members of Hezbollah were killed, but so were workers in hospitals, where pagers are still commonly used.

Even that was not enough; two days later, Israel carried out massive air strikes in the suburbs of Beirut. Again, Israel described its attack as a pinpoint mission against Hezbollah fighters. Again, it lied. The attack did not come in a targeted strike, as it later came to be described in the media, but rather involved the complete destruction of an entire residential block. Whole families remain missing and under the rubble, with relatives scrambling for any information about their loved ones, while the IDF takes a victory lap in front of the press.

And on Monday, Israel escalated even further, pounding southern Lebanon in a bombing campaign that, as of this writing, has killed nearly 200 people and injured nearly 800. The specter of an all-out war looms larger with each passing minute.

For those in Lebanon, this past week has been one long, earthshaking tragedy, one that has shocked a nation that after decades of conflict has built up resiliences to events that would grind other societies to a halt. Israel’s attacks have made Lebanon’s citizenry terrified of the devices they hold in their hands, paranoid about the compromised systems of distribution that enter their country, and fearful of a full-scale invasion by Israel, which has shown over the past 11 months that it recognizes no boundaries in war, only yet-to-be-realized opportunities.

The intent of this operation was undeniable to anyone present in Beirut last week, as I was: to strike terror, to inject fear, and to foment unrest. But despite the target’s being so clearly psychological, and the potential implications of such an attack for the future of warfare, mainstream media organizations and Western politicians could not hide their joy. Israel was back to doing what it does best: being the scrappy military underdog, the main character in the spy novel, the faithful ally that one runs out of superlatives to describe.