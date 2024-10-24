Comment / Women Are Leading the Resistance Against Executions in Iran Their prominence in the ongoing struggle for human rights has been met with fierce crackdowns by the state.

A protester dons face paint and carries a mock noose to denounce recent executions by the Iranian regime during a march commemorating the 45th anniversary of the revolution in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Ali Khaligh / Middle East Images via AFP)

This article appears in the November 2024 issue, with the headline “Fighting Back.”

Amid Iran’s heightened, unconscionable mass scale of executions and a growing abolitionist campaign of resistance led from within the country’s prisons, Iran’s Supreme Court overturned the death sentence for Sharifieh Mohammadi, a feminist labor activist. Mohammadi was alleged to have ties to labor organizations that were accused of baghy, or seeking armed rebellion against the state. Despite the fact that the suspected organizations had denied her membership, undermining the charge of baghy, this summer she was sentenced to death. On October 13, her defense lawyer confirmed that her death sentence had been overturned and that she is up for a retrial.

A version of this article appeared on the website of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, where the author is the director of legal advocacy.

Thousands of people, including many human rights activists and drug offenders, have been executed in Iran since 1979. As of October 18, Iran has killed 570 people on death row in 2024, and the number continues to rise. On October 6, Iran executed Akhtar Ghorbanlu, a child bride. Mohammadreza Azizi, who was 17 at the time of his alleged offense, is scheduled for execution in October. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has demanded a moratorium on the death penalty in Iran.

Iran’s executions not only constitute outrageous human rights violations but also function as a form of collective punishment, systematically targeting generations of Iranians who have transgressed authoritarianism by fighting for social change. The repression is so lethal that it is now common knowledge among diverse marginalized communities within Iran, as well as abolitionists around the world, that Iran weaponizes the death penalty to suppress speech. This growing awareness presents an opening for the international community to demand that Iran abolish the death penalty, and that countries throughout the world cease all forms of dehumanization, whether manifested in the United States’ own grim record of executions or the US foreign policy of aiding the genocide of Palestinians.

Within Iran, these frightful conditions are galvanizing activists who consider themselves part of the global feminist movement to end repression. Fifteen years ago, the One Million Signatures campaign pressured Iranian legislators to repeal laws that violated the human rights of women. More recently, the Woman, Life, Freedom movement sparked the largest mass protests in the country in recent years following the police killing of Jina Mahsa Amini, whose death while in custody for “improper clothing” underscored the continued systemic violations of women’s human rights in Iran.

The prominence of Iranian women and girls in the ongoing struggle for human rights has been met with fierce crackdowns by the state, which routinely threatens and targets women’s human rights defenders with arrest, torture, sham trials, incarceration, and death sentences.

This should not come as a surprise. Iran is notorious for its gender segregation and its persecution of ethnic and sexual minorities and political dissidents. The egregiousness of its two-tiered legal system is made clear by its explicit gender-based discrimination—and the method by which this government criminalizes dissent as rebellion or “corruption on earth,” crimes that are punishable by death. In this context, the struggle for girls’ and women’s human rights in Iran, led by Iranian women, is inseparable from the global movement to abolish the death penalty.

The current “No to Executions” campaign, led by political prisoners, exemplifies this connection perfectly. Last month, Reza Rasaei, a Kurdish activist, became the 10th person judicially executed in connection with the Women, Life, Freedom movement; the official pretense for his killing was a murder charge based on false confessions obtained by torture.

In response, women in Evin Prison—one of Iran’s most notorious prisons, where 70 political prisoners are currently held—gathered in the prison courtyard to demand an end to weaponizing capital charges against other human rights activists who have been subjected to torture, including Nasim Gholami Simiari, Pakshan Azizi, and Vrisheh Moradi.

Like Rasaei, these incarcerated women have been wrongly subjected to the risk of the death penalty. Simiari, for example, was accused of the capital offense of rebellion for participating in the Women, Life, Freedom protests. Azizi, a journalist, social worker, and activist, has been subjected to such severe torture that she can no longer walk. Moradi, who has been held in solitary confinement, publicly humiliated, and denied counsel, announced in an open letter that she would not attend her second court hearing in October to protest the death sentences, and she has since begun a hunger strike.