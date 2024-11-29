The poet Ghayath Almadhoun reads from “N-O-T M-Y P-O-E-SM-S” at the DAAD Gallery on February 19, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images) World / The Exiled Palestinian Poet Fighting Censorship in Democracies Ghayath Almadhoun had a poetry event in Berlin canceled simply because he’s Palestinian. At least 200 more artists have been silenced over Palestine in Germany since.

This piece is adapted from the annual SPUI25 lecture that Ghayath Almadhoun gave at the Oude Lutherse Kerk in Amsterdam on October 22, 2024.

My father, Rassem Almadhoun, is older than Israel. In 1948, he was 6 months old when Israel expelled my family from our home in Ashkelon. The city was the only part of Gaza Strip that Israel occupied during the Nakba.

My grandparents fled with their children and the keys to their house and settled in what is now the Khan Yunis refugee camp in Gaza.

My grandfather died there at 33, leaving my grandmother, Latifa, to raise their children in a tent that gradually became a house of zinc sheets and brick.

In 1967, when my father turned 18, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Sinai (from Egypt), and the Golan Heights (from Syria). Israel grew tenfold, from 20,000 to 200,000 square kilometers.

Around that time, the Israeli army arrested my father and other young men, took them on a four-day journey through the Sinai Desert without food, and abandoned them on the Egyptian side of the Suez Canal. My father eventually traveled to Jordan and then to Syria, where he met my Syrian mother. I was born in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Damascus.

The Israeli army took my father from his mother and deported him to Egypt. My father had no choice but to leave his mother, and they were separated for the rest of their lives.

I tried everything to get Swedish citizenship so that I could visit my grandmother in Palestine. But it seems everyone can go to Palestine except Palestinians. Unfortunately, Latifa died in 2012 before I could get a Swedish passport.

When I was in Syria, my family and I couldn’t talk to her. The Syrian government bars calls to Israel, and because of the occupation, the Gaza Strip has the same international phone code as Israel and is therefore blocked by Syria.

After several attempts, I fled Syria in early September 2008 and arrived in Sweden. In Stockholm, I searched for a way to call my grandmother and discovered her home phone number.

I talked to her almost every day. She could hardly hear because of her age, but she was a great storyteller with a brilliant memory. She told me hundreds of stories about countless cousins of mine that I had never met and knew nothing about. She told me about at least a hundred cousins named Mohammed Almadhoun, Ahmed Almadhoun, and, of course, Ali Almadhoun.

Then I had an idea. I bought another cell phone, called my grandmother in Gaza on one and my father in Syria on the other, and put them both on speakerphone so they could talk to each other after all these years.

Less than three months after I arrived in Sweden, Israel launched a war on Gaza in late 2008, bombing phone towers and cutting off communications.

When I finally heard her voice after the war, it was full of pride, as if she had just emerged from a victorious battle or were speaking live on Al Jazeera. Her words rang out with unwavering clarity: “We are here. We are steadfast. We will continue to resist. The Jews cannot break us.”

“Oh, you mean Israelis, not Jews,” I said.

“What do you mean?” she replied.

“I think you mean the Israelis can’t break us, not the Jews.”

“What’s the difference?” she asked.

There was a pause. I thought to myself, “Why should a woman born in Palestine in the 1920 be expected to parse the difference between Jews and Israelis, when the state of Israel itself obscures that difference? Why should she know about antisemitism in Europe? Why should a woman born a century ago, without access to today’s education, know European history when European intellectuals know so little about the Middle East beyond clichés and stereotypes?”

“Forget it, there’s nothing wrong with what you said,” I replied.

My grandmother died in 2012. I never saw her, and she never saw the Khan Younis camp, along with all of Gaza, wiped off the map.

Rassem Almadhoun—my father, a well-known writer and journalist—ended up in Syria, where he met my Syrian mother, Najieh Abo Nabout, a beautiful primary-school teacher from the city of Daraa. They married in 1978, and I was born on July 19, 1979, in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Damascus.

I, of course, don’t want to give the Israeli occupation credit for anything, but without it, I wouldn’t be here now; my father never would have gone to Syria and met my mother. The thing you hate the most can be the reason for your existence.

My poem “Israel,” written in 2010, reads:

Israel

Without Israel, my father would not have been expelled from Palestine

Would not have fled to Syria

He would not have met my mother

I would not exist

You would not be my lover.

As I grew older, my search for answers about who I was and where I came from taught me the value of questions, especially the unanswerable ones. It taught me the essential role of instability and having an outsider’s perspective to making art and literature. Being without a homeland makes you an exile, an immigrant, a stateless vagabond, a displaced nomad, and a refugee—it’s a kind of privilege for a writer these days; it frees you from all the compromises that many writers make to maintain their position. You have nothing to lose if you’ve lost your country.

The only reason I don’t hate my country is because I don’t have a country, as I write in a poem.

Born in Damascus, I inherited my father’s exile. Later, I escaped the Syrian dictatorship and fled to Sweden, my own exile.

When the Syrian revolution began in 2011, I was all for it. But physically I was far away, facing for the first time the fact that I was neither here nor there.

I am the Palestinian-Syrian-Swedish refugee, wearing Levi’s jeans invented by a Jewish immigrant from Germany in San Francisco, filling my camera with pictures like a Russian peasant woman filling a bucket with milk from under her cow, nodding my head like someone absorbing a lesson, the lesson of war, I wrote in my poem “Schizophrenia” in 2015.

The destruction of Syria is so painful, because all that remains of my home is my memory. Just as my father’s memory is the only proof for him that Palestine is real, my memory has become the only proof that Damascus was ever real.

The destruction of Damascus shook everything in me. When Damascus was there, I assumed that one day, when I was exhausted from wandering, I would return. But when Damascus disappeared, the security I leaned on disappeared, and the stability I used to feel leaked out like water between my fingers.

I am a Syrian-born Palestinian. I have lost two countries.

My writing became a diary to help me survive, a therapy to me heal, and a way to translate my new reality into poetry. I am no longer Middle Eastern, and I will never be 100 percent Western. I am exiled from exile.

In Palestine, they call me the Syrian Swedish poet.

In Syria, they call me the Palestinian Swedish poet.

In Sweden, they call me the Palestinian Syrian poet.

When I fled Syria, I exchanged dictatorship for exile. Although exile is bitter, it brings the sweetness of freedom. It, however, also comes with unforeseen dangers. I’m an Arab, a Muslim, a Palestinian, an immigrant, a refugee, and a poet, and this makes me a target of the far right.

Being unwelcome, mixed with my outsider’s perspective, forced me to rethink everything—even what it means to be a poet. I was able to distance myself from my settled self.