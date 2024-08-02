Politics / Senator Robert Menendez and the Corruption of Cuba Policy His retirement may bode well for US-Cuba relations—if Kamala Harris can retire Trump.

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) exits Manhattan federal court on July 16, 2024, in New York City. (Adam Gray / Getty Images)

As Senator Robert Menendez cleans out his desk in the Hart Senate Office Building, he leaves Congress as one of the most corrupt US legislators in modern times. The senator’s July 16 conviction on 16 counts of bribery, extortion, and acting as an unregistered foreign agent has dramatically revealed how he abused his power and influence as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to line his pockets. Lost in the scandal of his flagrant corruption, however, is how Menendez used his political muscle for years to corrupt US policy toward Cuba.

Menendez rose to power in Union City, New Jersey, a mini-Miami on Hudson with the largest concentration of Cuban exiles outside Florida. He was the product of the state’s Democratic political machine and a reliably liberal vote on most issues during his six terms in the US House of Representatives and 18 years in the Senate—but not on Cuba.

On relations with Havana he was, as one longtime associate put it, “unmovable”—a position Menendez attributed to his family history in Cuba, even though he was born in the United States and his parents came as economic immigrants in the early 1950s, long before Fidel Castro’s revolution. During his corruption trial, the Senator reached for this legend when trying to explain the $635,000 in cash and gold bars the FBI found in his home in 2022, claiming that hoarding cash was a family tradition because his parents had faced “confiscation” in Cuba. The jury didn’t buy it.

Being tough on Cuba was a way for an aspiring politician to court Cuban exiles, not only in Union City, but in Miami as well, where Menendez made regular fundraising trips, starting when he was Union City’s mayor. Along with Robert Torricelli (another New Jersey Democrat driven from the Senate by a corruption scandal), Menendez was a favorite of the militant and the monied Cuban Americans in south Florida, who, from 1992 to 2006, contributed a million dollars to his campaign coffers to jump-start his political career in the House of Representatives.

To satisfy that constituency, Menendez became an implacable and pugnacious foe of even the smallest steps to relax tensions with Havana. In 1993, as a freshman House member, he introduced the “Free and Independent Cuba Assistance Act” prohibiting the president from lifting the embargo until Cuba became a democracy with a market economy. The bill didn’t pass, but it provided the blueprint for the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act of 1996 (aka Helms-Burton), on which Menendez was an original cosponsor. That law, more than any other, has hamstrung every president’s authority to engage with Cuba.

Menendez opposed President Ronald Reagan’s 1988 migration agreement with Cuba because it “gave up too much,” and he opposed the Clinton administration’s 1993 negotiations to repatriate migrants who committed crimes in the United States. During the 1994 rafters migration crisis, he joined Republicans demanding that President Clinton cut off all travel and remittance flows to Cuba and impose a military naval blockade to topple the regime. Clinton agreed to the financial sanctions, not the blockade. Menendez then opposed Clinton’s 1995 migration accord with Cuba regularizing safe and legal migration.

Menendez had an equally dim view of travel. He has opposed “people-to-people” educational travel ever since President Clinton first introduced it in 1999, calling it tourism in disguise and caustically accusing travelers of lying on the beach, smoking Cuban cigars, and sipping Cuba Libres.

Even measures benefiting Cuban American families were unacceptable. Menendez opposed easing US restrictions on remittances, arguing—falsely—that the regime was confiscating most of money. In May 2022, when President Biden eliminated Trump era limits on family remittances and authorized air links to cities besides Havana to facilitate family visits, Menendez complained that it sent “the wrong message” to the Cuban regime.

Clashing With Obama

Senator Menendez was a thorn in President Obama’s side from the moment he entered the White House. Obama had campaigned on the need for a new approach to Cuba, but Menendez was having none of it. Before the election, he warned Obama, “If you want my support, I don’t want you making any policy changes on Cuba without consulting me.”