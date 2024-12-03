Activism / For Those Who Know They Have Not Done Enough To Stop Israel’s War on Gaza It is shamefully easy to keep going about one’s life while Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza with full US support—and it’s absolutely essential to resist that impulse.

Palestine solidarity activists call for a ceasefire in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2023.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a Saturday night in late August. I’m sitting in the main hall of the Givatayim Theater, just outside of Tel Aviv, with my five-year-old son, Carmel. We are both completely immersed in an extraordinary performance that combines light, sound, coding, video art, and a lot of humor with some audience participation. A truly exquisite show. And then it hits me again. The feeling I have had so many times before throughout this year. It’s a deep sense of guilt, of horror, rooted in the profound injustice embedded in our reality.

We are living through a war, one that’s raging not far from here. Our country is killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastating the lives of two million people in Gazan. Beneath them, in the tunnels, dozens of hostages are still alive—people the state has clearly abandoned, left to die or be murdered, one by one.

Not far from the theater, just a few minutes walk up Derekh HaShalom—the Peace Road)—there’s a protest happening right now, calling for an end to the war and for the release of the hostages. And yet, here I am, sitting with Carmel, laughing, enthralled by the show, as if everything happening is on a different planet, worlds away from this little bubble. As if we were carefully sealed in our own little Zone of Interest.

That was more than three months ago. In the intervening days and weeks—as we marked one year since the October 7 massacre and the beginning of this brutal war, with absolutely no end in sight—I have found myself overwhelmed by regret for not doing enough to stop the horrifying crimes my people are committing against Palestinians. It weighs powerfully on my soul—as I believe it should weigh on the soul of every human being with a conscience, especially here in Israel and in the United States.

It is hard to exaggerate the severity and horror of what we Israelis have done—and continue to do, with the blessing and the full military, financial, and diplomatic support of the Biden administration—to Gaza this past year on top of the decades’ long and ongoing crimes of apartheid.

We are witnessing an ethnic cleansing on epic scales, a mass murder carried out with the full awareness that countless civilians, entire families, have perished—and will continue to perish. A significant percent of Gaza’s homes and infrastructure, including schools and universities, have been obliterated by airstrikes, artillery, and torching. Disease is spreading, and the healthcare system has collapsed as the Israeli military routinely fires on hospitals. Meanwhile, people are dying from hunger, while others fight for access to food and clean water, as the state continues to limit entry of basic aid and supplies. The scale of atrocity is so extensive the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of Defense Yoav Galant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the International Court of Justice has found it plausible that is Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. A state formed by the survivors of genocide is now considered, by many leading scholars and jurists, to be doing the same to others.

All of this, it’s crucial to emphasize, is not only utterly despicable and outrageous, but could have been avoided—first, by ending the occupation and guaranteeing freedom and justice for Palestinians long ago, and then by avoiding this war and signing a ceasefire and hostage release deal right after October 7, or at any point after that. Even the Israeli security establishment has acknowledged that option is there on the table, ready for Israel to take it, potentially saving countless lives. A recent poll on Israeli TV found 71 percent of Israelis now, only now, support ending the war. Yet an end is not in sight.

So I ask myself: why haven’t I done more? I know how to do more. In the past, I have organized protests, petitioned the High Court, and participated in countless demonstrations. I have blocked roads, marched with oppressed and resisting Palestinians in the West Bank, been shot at and beaten by soldiers, and even imprisoned for two years as a conscientious objector. During the first Gaza war in 2009, I was part of a group that blocked the entrance to an air force base from which bombing sorties were launched. And now, as Brecht wrote, “when evil-doing comes like falling rain“? Less so. At a moment when it is needed more than ever, I feel like I am failing my basic human responsibility.

As I have searched my soul I’ve come up with several answers, reasons that are almost convincing enough to turn into explanations. I tell myself that my role as the director of +972 Magazine and co-director of Local Call means that much of my time is dedicated to work that directly contributes to resisting the war. It’s demanding work, and I genuinely believe it is journalism that’s making a difference. I’m incredibly proud of the team at both outlets, especially given the Israeli mainstream media’s near-total enlistment in government propaganda, which has erased the true story of Gaza from the public’s consciousness. But even as I sink hours into telling the stories the other Israeli journalists refuse to tell, I feel like work is not enough, and should not absolve me of my duties as a citizen and as an activist, as a human.

I also remind myself that, in the beginning, there was fear—the profound fear following the shock of the Hamas massacres against entire families, migrant workers from Thailand, elderly people on a day trip, people at a party, Palestinian citizens, as well as the abductions and the sexual abuse of women on that day and later in captivity. It did not take me long at all to put the horror into the context of decades of oppression by Israel, which does not justify the crimes committed by Hamas, just as those do not justify the crimes being committed by Israel, such as the killing of 710 babies who never reached the age of one. Still, I feel the initial horror must have played into my response.